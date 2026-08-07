The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

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1415 episodes
- August comes with salt air, the rust on your door, and a whole bunch of hollow training camp storylines. But how many of those storylines are actually worth believing? Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman dig into the running back market, the Vikings QB competition, Aaron Donald, and more of the trendy storylines coming out of training camp.
Accompanied reading: Alec Lewis on Vikings run game, https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7494772/2026/08/06/minnesota-vikings-run-game-training-camp/
0:00 Welcome to the show
0:53 Jahmyr Gibbs contract and disclaimer
2:48 Bijan Robinson/Jonathan Taylor contracts
8:46 Aaron Donald & Los Angeles Rams official workout
14:32 Jakobi Lane & Baltimore Ravens
18:33 Tylan Wallace nostalgia
19:26 JJ McCarthy vs Kyler Murray
23:56 Frank Smith & Minnesota Vikings run game
27:59 Bud Clark & Seattle Seahawks
32:38 Philadelphia Eagles receivers
35:53 KC Concepcion/Denzel Boston & Cleveland Browns
37:33 Browns trade for Spencer Rattler?
43:00 New Orleans Saints optimism
44:20 Darnell Wright & Chicago Bears contract
48:37 MarShawn Lloyd & Green Bay Packers
50:26 Packers offensive line
52:40 Max Iheanachor & Pittsburgh Steelers
56:18 Dexter Lawrence & Cincinnati Bengals
Join The Athletic Football Show Discord Server: http://discord.gg/theathleticfootballshow
Co-Hosts: Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman
Executive Producer: Michael Beller
Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
Social Producer: Scott Krinch
Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_
Theme song: Haunted
Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Long before Ted Lasso was a smash hit TV show, professional sports teams had been willing themselves to "BELIEVE." Sometimes, that works out wonderfully, as in the case of the Bears believing that Ben Johnson was just what the doctor ordered for Caleb Williams. Other times, it doesn't quite work out, like when the Giants told themselves they only had a Daniel Jones problem. So, what are the stories that NFL teams must believe about themselves this season? Robert Mays, Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman crack open the storybook on this episode of The Athletic Football Show.
0:00 Welcome to the show
5:11 Jaguars
13:20 Giants
25:30 Commanders
25:45 Stefon Diggs news
39:50 Eagles
51:27 Colts
57:16 Bills
1:02:45 Chiefs
1:05:43 Bengals/Cowboys
1:08:30 Broncos
1:10:30 Titans
Accompanied reading: Sando's QB tiers, https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/interactive/nfl-quarterback-tiers-insider-rankings-2026/
Join The Athletic Football Show Discord Server: http://discord.gg/theathleticfootballshow
Host: Robert Mays
Co-Hosts: Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman
Executive Producer: Michael Beller
Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
Social Producer: Scott Krinch
Follow Robert on Bluesky: @robertmays.bsky.social
Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
Follow Robert on X: @RobertMays
Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_
Theme song: Haunted
Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Every season, a handful of players on new teams completely change the way their unit plays. Think of what Talanoa Hufanga did for the Broncos defense and what George Pickens did for the Cowboys offense last year. Those players are DNA changers. Dave Helman and Derrik Klassen do their best Crick and Watson and pick out nine potential DNA changers on this episode of The Athletic Football Show.
0:00 Welcome to the show
1:44 Bijan Robinson & Atlanta Falcons
2:12 Zay Flowers & Baltimore Ravens
10:27 Jauan Jennings & Minnesota Vikings
17:09 Riq Woolen & Philadelphia Eagles
22:57 Osa Odighizuwa & San Francisco 49ers
27:50 Sauce Gardner & Indianapolis Colts
32:12 Kenny Moore & Colts
33:16 Dre’Mont Jones & New England Patriots
38:42 Jaylen Waddle & Denver Broncos
43:38 Reggie Gilliam & Patriots
49:36 Carnell Tate & Tennessee Titans
54:03 T’Vondre Sweat & New York Jets
Join The Athletic Football Show Discord Server: http://discord.gg/theathleticfootballshow
Co-Hosts: Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman
Executive Producer: Michael Beller
Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
Social Producer: Scott Krinch
Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_
Theme song: Haunted
Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Here’s a simple recipe for baking a take: 1. Have a thought or feeling. 2. Look up facts, stats, etc to support or disprove that thought or feeling. 3. Ponder the scope of the thought or feeling (a day, a season, a decade). 4. Mix in some outside opinions. 5. Enjoy your take. For this episode, we’re stopping about halfway through step two. Robert Mays, Derrik Klassen, and Dave Helman share their half-baked takes for the 2026 season.
0:00 Welcome to the show
2:52 Coby Bryant injury
7:10 Baltimore Ravens & Maxx Crosby/Trey Hendrickson
13:56 DaVonta Smith
19:31 San Francisco 49ers & Ricky Pearsall
27:55 Washington Commanders & Jayden Daniels
31:29 Mike McDaniel
34:12 Houston Texans
42:17 Field goals
47:47 Los Angeles Rams
54:10 Natural grass fields
57:46 Picking playoff teams
1:03:17 New Orleans Saints
1:06:21 Dak Prescott
Join The Athletic Football Show Discord Server: http://discord.gg/theathleticfootballshow
Host: Robert Mays
Co-Hosts: Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman
Executive Producer: Michael Beller
Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
Social Producer: Scott Krinch
Follow Robert on Bluesky: @robertmays.bsky.social
Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
Follow Robert on X: @RobertMays
Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_
Theme song: Haunted
Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Robert Mays kicked off his annual training camp tour last week, and as always, he'll be speaking with every Athletic beat writer he crosses paths with to get the on-the-ground expertise from people who are with these teams every day. In the first installment of this year's Beat Writer Notebook, Robert speaks with Joe Person on the Panthers, Nate Atkins on the Rams, Daniel Popper on the Chargers on Jon Machota on the Cowboys.
Rundown (timestamps are approximate)
3:30 Panthers
32:03 Rams
58:59 Chargers
1:23:00 Cowboys
Host: Robert Mays
With: Joe Person, Nate Atkins, Daniel Popper and Jon Machota
Executive Producer: Michael Beller
Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
Social Producer: Scott Krinch
Follow Robert on Bluesky: @robertmays.bsky.social
Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
Follow Robert on X: @RobertMays
Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_
Theme song: Haunted
Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL
The Athletic’s flagship NFL podcast covers the league like only The Athletic can. Host Robert Mays and co-hosts Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman dive into the biggest stories, break down the Xs and Os, and tackle the ins and outs of roster building. They meticulously follow the details of why we all love this sport and have plenty of fun along the way, bringing the expertise necessary to cover the NFL at the highest level. You want year-round draft coverage? You'll get that here, too, with draft expert Dane Brugler. Whether it’s happening on the field or behind the scenes, you’ll get an in-depth look at all things NFL on The Athletic Football Show, available wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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