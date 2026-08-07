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The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

The Athletic
FootballNews
The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL
Latest episode

1415 episodes

  • The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

    The training camp storylines worth buying into

    08/07/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    August comes with salt air, the rust on your door, and a whole bunch of hollow training camp storylines. But how many of those storylines are actually worth believing? Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman dig into the running back market, the Vikings QB competition, Aaron Donald, and more of the trendy storylines coming out of training camp.

    Accompanied reading: Alec Lewis on Vikings run game, https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7494772/2026/08/06/minnesota-vikings-run-game-training-camp/

    0:00 Welcome to the show
    0:53 Jahmyr Gibbs contract and disclaimer
    2:48 Bijan Robinson/Jonathan Taylor contracts
    8:46 Aaron Donald & Los Angeles Rams official workout
    14:32 Jakobi Lane & Baltimore Ravens
    18:33 Tylan Wallace nostalgia
    19:26 JJ McCarthy vs Kyler Murray
    23:56 Frank Smith & Minnesota Vikings run game
    27:59 Bud Clark & Seattle Seahawks
    32:38 Philadelphia Eagles receivers
    35:53 KC Concepcion/Denzel Boston & Cleveland Browns
    37:33 Browns trade for Spencer Rattler?
    43:00 New Orleans Saints optimism
    44:20 Darnell Wright & Chicago Bears contract
    48:37 MarShawn Lloyd & Green Bay Packers
    50:26 Packers offensive line
    52:40 Max Iheanachor & Pittsburgh Steelers
    56:18 Dexter Lawrence & Cincinnati Bengals

    Join The Athletic Football Show Discord Server: http://discord.gg/theathleticfootballshow

    Co-Hosts: Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman
    Executive Producer: Michael Beller
    Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
    Social Producer: Scott Krinch

    Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
    Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
    Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_

    Theme song: Haunted
    Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
    Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

    The stories teams are willing themselves to believe

    08/06/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Long before Ted Lasso was a smash hit TV show, professional sports teams had been willing themselves to "BELIEVE." Sometimes, that works out wonderfully, as in the case of the Bears believing that Ben Johnson was just what the doctor ordered for Caleb Williams. Other times, it doesn't quite work out, like when the Giants told themselves they only had a Daniel Jones problem. So, what are the stories that NFL teams must believe about themselves this season? Robert Mays, Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman crack open the storybook on this episode of The Athletic Football Show.

    0:00 Welcome to the show
    5:11 Jaguars
    13:20 Giants
    25:30 Commanders
    25:45 Stefon Diggs news
    39:50 Eagles
    51:27 Colts
    57:16 Bills
    1:02:45 Chiefs
    1:05:43 Bengals/Cowboys
    1:08:30 Broncos
    1:10:30 Titans

    Accompanied reading: Sando's QB tiers, https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/interactive/nfl-quarterback-tiers-insider-rankings-2026/
    Join The Athletic Football Show Discord Server: http://discord.gg/theathleticfootballshow

    Host: Robert Mays
    Co-Hosts: Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman
    Executive Producer: Michael Beller
    Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
    Social Producer: Scott Krinch

    Follow Robert on Bluesky: @robertmays.bsky.social
    Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
    Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
    Follow Robert on X: @RobertMays
    Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_

    Theme song: Haunted
    Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
    Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

    Nine players who can change their teams DNA

    08/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    Every season, a handful of players on new teams completely change the way their unit plays. Think of what Talanoa Hufanga did for the Broncos defense and what George Pickens did for the Cowboys offense last year. Those players are DNA changers. Dave Helman and Derrik Klassen do their best Crick and Watson and pick out nine potential DNA changers on this episode of The Athletic Football Show.

    0:00 Welcome to the show
    1:44 Bijan Robinson & Atlanta Falcons
    2:12 Zay Flowers & Baltimore Ravens
    10:27 Jauan Jennings & Minnesota Vikings
    17:09 Riq Woolen & Philadelphia Eagles
    22:57 Osa Odighizuwa & San Francisco 49ers
    27:50 Sauce Gardner & Indianapolis Colts
    32:12 Kenny Moore & Colts
    33:16 Dre’Mont Jones & New England Patriots
    38:42 Jaylen Waddle & Denver Broncos
    43:38 Reggie Gilliam & Patriots
    49:36 Carnell Tate & Tennessee Titans
    54:03 T’Vondre Sweat & New York Jets

    Join The Athletic Football Show Discord Server: http://discord.gg/theathleticfootballshow

    Co-Hosts: Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman
    Executive Producer: Michael Beller
    Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
    Social Producer: Scott Krinch

    Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
    Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
    Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_

    Theme song: Haunted
    Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
    Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

    Half-baked takes for the 2026 season

    08/04/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Here’s a simple recipe for baking a take: 1. Have a thought or feeling. 2. Look up facts, stats, etc to support or disprove that thought or feeling. 3. Ponder the scope of the thought or feeling (a day, a season, a decade). 4. Mix in some outside opinions. 5. Enjoy your take. For this episode, we’re stopping about halfway through step two. Robert Mays, Derrik Klassen, and Dave Helman share their half-baked takes for the 2026 season.

    0:00 Welcome to the show
    2:52 Coby Bryant injury
    7:10 Baltimore Ravens & Maxx Crosby/Trey Hendrickson
    13:56 DaVonta Smith
    19:31 San Francisco 49ers & Ricky Pearsall
    27:55 Washington Commanders & Jayden Daniels
    31:29 Mike McDaniel
    34:12 Houston Texans
    42:17 Field goals
    47:47 Los Angeles Rams
    54:10 Natural grass fields
    57:46 Picking playoff teams
    1:03:17 New Orleans Saints
    1:06:21 Dak Prescott

    Join The Athletic Football Show Discord Server: http://discord.gg/theathleticfootballshow

    Host: Robert Mays
    Co-Hosts: Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman
    Executive Producer: Michael Beller
    Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
    Social Producer: Scott Krinch

    Follow Robert on Bluesky: @robertmays.bsky.social
    Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
    Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
    Follow Robert on X: @RobertMays
    Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_

    Theme song: Haunted
    Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
    Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

    We're going camping! Panthers, Rams, Chargers and Cowboys

    08/01/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Robert Mays kicked off his annual training camp tour last week, and as always, he'll be speaking with every Athletic beat writer he crosses paths with to get the on-the-ground expertise from people who are with these teams every day. In the first installment of this year's Beat Writer Notebook, Robert speaks with Joe Person on the Panthers, Nate Atkins on the Rams, Daniel Popper on the Chargers on Jon Machota on the Cowboys.

    Rundown (timestamps are approximate)
    3:30 Panthers
    32:03 Rams
    58:59 Chargers
    1:23:00 Cowboys

    Host: Robert Mays
    With: Joe Person, Nate Atkins, Daniel Popper and Jon Machota
    Executive Producer: Michael Beller
    Senior Producer: Katy Duffy
    Social Producer: Scott Krinch

    Follow Robert on Bluesky: @robertmays.bsky.social
    Follow Derrik on Bluesky: @qbklass.bsky.social
    Follow Dave on Bluesky: @davehelman.bsky.social
    Follow Robert on X: @RobertMays
    Follow Dave on X: @DaveHelman_

    Theme song: Haunted
    Written by Dylan Slocum, Trevor Dietrich, Ruben Duarte, Kyle McAulay, and Meredith VanWoert / Performed by Spanish Love Songs
    Courtesy of Pure Noise / By arrangement with Bank Robber Music, LLC
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL
The Athletic’s flagship NFL podcast covers the league like only The Athletic can. Host Robert Mays and co-hosts Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman dive into the biggest stories, break down the Xs and Os, and tackle the ins and outs of roster building. They meticulously follow the details of why we all love this sport and have plenty of fun along the way, bringing the expertise necessary to cover the NFL at the highest level. You want year-round draft coverage? You'll get that here, too, with draft expert Dane Brugler. Whether it’s happening on the field or behind the scenes, you’ll get an in-depth look at all things NFL on The Athletic Football Show, available wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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