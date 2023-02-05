Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL in the App
Listen to The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

Podcast The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL
Podcast The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

The Athletic
add
The Athletic’s flagship football podcast covers the NFL like only The Athletic can. Robert Mays is joined by a team of world-class NFL writers and analysts incl... More
SportsFootballNewsSports News
The Athletic’s flagship football podcast covers the NFL like only The Athletic can. Robert Mays is joined by a team of world-class NFL writers and analysts incl... More

Available Episodes

5 of 659
  • Football GM: Takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft, Jordan Love’s contract, fifth-year option lessons & more
    Mike Sando officially welcomes Randy Mueller to The Athletic staff as they examine their top takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft. They talk about Anthony Richardson, Jalin Hyatt and more before revisiting Randy’s top 10 players and where they were selected. Then, they discuss Jordan Love’s contract extension, the fifth-year option and the Eagles-Cardinals tampering case.  Follow Mike on Twitter: @SandoNFL Follow Randy on Twitter: @RandyMueller_ Subscribe to The Athletic Football Show... Apple Spotify YouTube 4:01 Randy’s top draft takeaways 24:50 Revisiting Randy’s top 10 players in draft 40:03 Packers sign Jordan Love to one-year extension 44:12 Fifth-year option lessons 47:06 Eagles & Cardinals settle tampering case This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/mays and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    57:11
  • Prospects to Pros: 2023 NFL Draft superlatives + way-too-early 2024 mock draft
    Which teams had the best draft? What was the biggest surprise? Who was drafted higher and lower than expected? Which player and team is the best fit? Andy Staples and Dane Brugler answer all of the 2023 NFL Draft superlatives. Then, it’s never too early to look ahead to 2024. Dane reveals the top prospects he’s watching in next year’s draft.  Follow Andy on Twitter: @Andy_Staples Follow Dane on Twitter: @dpbrugler Subscribe to The Athletic Football Show... Apple Spotify YouTube 1:15 Teams that had the best draft 9:04 The biggest surprise 16:17 Player that was drafted higher than expected 23:25 Player that fell lower than expected 26:45 Team with the most efficient draft 29:17 Best player/team fit 37:29 Way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/mays and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    47:01
  • Message in a roster: What NFL teams told us about themselves this offseason
    Teams will tell you exactly what they think of themselves by the moves they make in the offseason, culminating in the picks they make in the draft. Robert Mays and Nate Tice decipher what teams have told us about themselves this offseason on this episode of The Athletic Football Show. Follow Robert on Twitter: @robertmays Follow Nate on Twitter: @Nate_Tice Subscribe to The Athletic Football Show... Apple Spotify YouTube This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/mays and get on your way to being your best self. 6:40 Buffalo Bills 15:04 New England Patriots 19:14 Denver Broncos 23:40 Tennessee Titans 32:55 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team 38:01 Cleveland Browns 43:47 Detroit Lions 51:19 Chicago Bears 55:42 Houston Texans 61:16 Atlanta Falcons 67:30 Dallas Cowboys Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:19:33
  • 2023 NFL Draft: Day three thoughts, favorite overall draft hauls, favorite fits, and more
    Robert Mays, Nate Tice and Dane Brugler wrap up draft weekend on this episode of The Athletic Football Show. The guys discuss the biggest news from day three, including the Eagles' acquisition of D'Andre Swift and their move to get Kelee Ringo, their favorite overall draft hauls, best fits, favorite moments, and a whole lot more. Follow Robert on Twitter: @robertmays Follow Nate on Twitter: @Nate_Tice Follow Dane on Twitter: @dpbrugler Subscribe to The Athletic Football Show... Apple Spotify YouTube 1:30 Eagles make moves for D'Andre Swift, Kelee Ringo 6:43 Plenty more quarterbacks on day three 14:37 Favorite day three picks 22:10 Favorite day three hauls 28:10 Favorite total draft hauls 32:50 Drafts that made you go "ooooh" 45:58 Best fits and moments 59:22 Where are we still searching for answers? 67:07 Full circle back to Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson 74:30 Parting thoughts on the 2023 NFL Draft Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    1:21:27
  • 2023 NFL Draft, Round 3 pick-by-pick analysis
    Robert Mays, Nate Tice and Dane Brugler break down every pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft live from Kansas City. The guys discuss Hendon Hooker to the Titans, a new receiver for Daniel Jones, Darnell Washington's slide to Pittsburgh, and a whole lot more. Follow Robert on Twitter: @robertmays Follow Nate on Twitter: @Nate_Tice Follow Dane on Twitter: @dpbrugler Subscribe to The Athletic Football Show... Apple Spotify YouTube Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    1:57:20

More Sports podcasts

About The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

The Athletic’s flagship football podcast covers the NFL like only The Athletic can. Robert Mays is joined by a team of world-class NFL writers and analysts including Nate Tice, Mike Sando, Dane Brugler and more. They’ll break down the biggest stories throughout the world of football. Whether it’s happening on the field or behind-the-scenes, you’ll get an in-depth look at the NFL season and NFL Draft on The Athletic Football Show.
Podcast website

Listen to The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL, MLB Gambling Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL: Podcasts in Family