The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

Message in a roster: What NFL teams told us about themselves this offseason

Teams will tell you exactly what they think of themselves by the moves they make in the offseason, culminating in the picks they make in the draft. Robert Mays and Nate Tice decipher what teams have told us about themselves this offseason on this episode of The Athletic Football Show. Follow Robert on Twitter: @robertmays Follow Nate on Twitter: @Nate_Tice Subscribe to The Athletic Football Show... Apple Spotify YouTube This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/mays and get on your way to being your best self. 6:40 Buffalo Bills 15:04 New England Patriots 19:14 Denver Broncos 23:40 Tennessee Titans 32:55 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team 38:01 Cleveland Browns 43:47 Detroit Lions 51:19 Chicago Bears 55:42 Houston Texans 61:16 Atlanta Falcons 67:30 Dallas Cowboys Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices