The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

Football GM: Takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft, Jordan Love’s contract, fifth-year option lessons & more
Mike Sando officially welcomes Randy Mueller to The Athletic staff as they examine their top takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft. They talk about Anthony Richardson, Jalin Hyatt and more before revisiting Randy’s top 10 players and where they were selected. Then, they discuss Jordan Love’s contract extension, the fifth-year option and the Eagles-Cardinals tampering case.
4:01 Randy’s top draft takeaways
24:50 Revisiting Randy’s top 10 players in draft
40:03 Packers sign Jordan Love to one-year extension
44:12 Fifth-year option lessons
47:06 Eagles & Cardinals settle tampering case
Which teams had the best draft? What was the biggest surprise? Who was drafted higher and lower than expected? Which player and team is the best fit? Andy Staples and Dane Brugler answer all of the 2023 NFL Draft superlatives. Then, it’s never too early to look ahead to 2024. Dane reveals the top prospects he’s watching in next year’s draft.
1:15 Teams that had the best draft
9:04 The biggest surprise
16:17 Player that was drafted higher than expected
23:25 Player that fell lower than expected
26:45 Team with the most efficient draft
29:17 Best player/team fit
37:29 Way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft
5/3/2023
47:01
Message in a roster: What NFL teams told us about themselves this offseason
Teams will tell you exactly what they think of themselves by the moves they make in the offseason, culminating in the picks they make in the draft. Robert Mays and Nate Tice decipher what teams have told us about themselves this offseason on this episode of The Athletic Football Show.
6:40 Buffalo Bills
15:04 New England Patriots
19:14 Denver Broncos
23:40 Tennessee Titans
32:55 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team
38:01 Cleveland Browns
43:47 Detroit Lions
51:19 Chicago Bears
55:42 Houston Texans
61:16 Atlanta Falcons
67:30 Dallas Cowboys
5/2/2023
1:19:33
2023 NFL Draft: Day three thoughts, favorite overall draft hauls, favorite fits, and more
Robert Mays, Nate Tice and Dane Brugler wrap up draft weekend on this episode of The Athletic Football Show. The guys discuss the biggest news from day three, including the Eagles' acquisition of D'Andre Swift and their move to get Kelee Ringo, their favorite overall draft hauls, best fits, favorite moments, and a whole lot more.
1:30 Eagles make moves for D'Andre Swift, Kelee Ringo
6:43 Plenty more quarterbacks on day three
14:37 Favorite day three picks
22:10 Favorite day three hauls
28:10 Favorite total draft hauls
32:50 Drafts that made you go "ooooh"
45:58 Best fits and moments
59:22 Where are we still searching for answers?
67:07 Full circle back to Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson
74:30 Parting thoughts on the 2023 NFL Draft
4/30/2023
1:21:27
2023 NFL Draft, Round 3 pick-by-pick analysis
Robert Mays, Nate Tice and Dane Brugler break down every pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft live from Kansas City. The guys discuss Hendon Hooker to the Titans, a new receiver for Daniel Jones, Darnell Washington's slide to Pittsburgh, and a whole lot more.
The Athletic’s flagship football podcast covers the NFL like only The Athletic can. Robert Mays is joined by a team of world-class NFL writers and analysts including Nate Tice, Mike Sando, Dane Brugler and more. They’ll break down the biggest stories throughout the world of football. Whether it’s happening on the field or behind-the-scenes, you’ll get an in-depth look at the NFL season and NFL Draft on The Athletic Football Show.