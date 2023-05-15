Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Your daily NBA podcast breaking down all the games, basketball news, updates, rumors, and analysis in 30 minutes from the hosts of the Locked on Podcast Network...
Your daily NBA podcast breaking down all the games, basketball news, updates, rumors, and analysis in 30 minutes from the hosts of the Locked on Podcast Network... More

Available Episodes

  • Game 2 Game: NBA | The San Antonio Spurs Win the NBA Draft Lottery
    The San Antonio Spurs won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes Tuesday night, taking the top pick while the rest of the draft lottery mostly played out as planned. With all the teams who didn't make the playoffs now set in their draft positions, Kainani Stevens brings our Locked On NBA hosts in to tell you everything you need to know from the lottery on Locked On Game 2 Game: NBA. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
    5/17/2023
    18:16
  • Nikola Jokic holds off the Lakers | Victor Wembanyama going to the San Antonio Spurs
    It looked over with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets dominating LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers but head coach Darvin Ham made an excellent halftime adjustment. Jake Madison ( @LockedOnPelicans ) and John Karalis ( @LockedOnCeltics ) seem if the Lakers have another move they can make. Plus, the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and will be taking Victor Wembanyama first overall but which other teams liked how the lottery played out. And why did Ja Morant put out that statement?
    5/17/2023
    40:06
  • Lakers-Nuggets, Celtics-Heat Conference Finals Previews | Ja Morant Controversy | Sixers Failures | Draft Lottery
    On a jam-packed edition of Locked on NBA, David Ramil and Matt Moore break down the conference finals matchups between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Can the Heat pull off another upset as Playoff Jimmy looks to go 2-1 vs. the Celtics in the conference finals in this era? Can the Nuggets beat history and finally get past the Lakers to make their first Finals appearance? Will Anthony Davis or Nikola Jokic be the best player in the series? Plus, a rapid-fire segment on Monty Williams being fired in Phoenix, the future of the 76ers after their embarrassing playoff defeat, the latest Ja Morant gun controversy, and who David and Matt want to see win the Lottery Tuesday night. All this and more on Locked on NBA!
    5/16/2023
    44:43
  • With Howard Beck - Jayson Tatum an all time great on the greatest stage, James Harden legacy hit, Coaching carousel and Nuggets v. Lakers
    Jayson Tatum put out a historical performance in the most historic building in the NBA. Locked On NBA Playoff and Off-Season expert Howard Beck joins David Locke to talk about the latest in the NBA playoffs. Howard sees Sunday's performance as another indictment on the career of James Harden as he and Joel Embiid feel flat in Boston. Then LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, but Howard is not yet impressed by the Nuggets' off-season run whereas Locke thinks Denver is in complete control of this series. The NBA Coaching Carousel is at an all-time peak with massive names available and maybe more to come before all the seats are filled. Rapid fire with Howard touches on where James Harden plays next year, what the Golden State Warriors will look like and what is Memphis to do with Ja Morant.
    5/15/2023
    38:40
  • Tatum's Historic 51 Carries Celtics Past Sixers | Suns Fire Monty Williams... Is Ty Lue In Play? | NBA Draft Lottery Possible Outcomes & Impact
    Jackson Gatlin (@Locked On Rockets) is joined by John Karalis (@LockedOnCeltics) to discuss the Boston Celtics closing out Game 7 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers behind 51 points from Jayson Tatum. How was Jayson Tatum able to take over things in Game 7? What did Boston do to put things away in the third quarter? How important were Joe Mazzulla's Game 6 & 7 adjustments? Outside of Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who is the Celtics MVP of this series? What are Boston's chances in their rematch with the Miami Heat? Then, Brendon Kleen (@LockedOnSuns) jumps in to break down why the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams after another embarrassing elimination game loss and early postseason exit. Why is moving on from Monty the right move for Phoenix? How would Monty's tenure in Phoenix best be described? Could Ty Lue be the Suns primary coaching target? Other names? How concerned should Suns fans be with Matt Ishbia's level of involvement in such a short amount of time? Lastly, Rafael Barlowe (@LockedOnNBABigBoard) joins to discuss possible outcomes and impacts of this week's NBA Draft Lottery and the futures of prospects like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. Which teams have the most to gain or lose from this year's draft lottery? Which team is the best landing spot for Wembanyama and which team would be the worst? What makes Wemby such a special prospect? Is Henderson a lock to go to whoever gets the No. 2 pick? Which teams might prefer Miller instead?
    5/15/2023
    38:12

About Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association

Your daily NBA podcast breaking down all the games, basketball news, updates, rumors, and analysis in 30 minutes from the hosts of the Locked on Podcast Network. Highlighted by Jackson Gatlin (Locked On Rockets) on Mondays, Matt Moore (Locked On Nuggets) and David Ramil (Locked On Heat) on Tuesdays, John Karalis (Locked On Celtics) & Jake Madison (Locked On Pelicans) on Wednesdays, Nick Angstadt (Locked On Mavericks) & PatTheDesigner (Locked On Bulls) on Thursdays, Adam Mares (Locked On Nuggets) & Wes Goldberg (Locked On Heat) on Fridays. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
