Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association

Lakers-Nuggets, Celtics-Heat Conference Finals Previews | Ja Morant Controversy | Sixers Failures | Draft Lottery
On a jam-packed edition of Locked on NBA, David Ramil and Matt Moore break down the conference finals matchups between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Can the Heat pull off another upset as Playoff Jimmy looks to go 2-1 vs. the Celtics in the conference finals in this era? Can the Nuggets beat history and finally get past the Lakers to make their first Finals appearance? Will Anthony Davis or Nikola Jokic be the best player in the series? Plus, a rapid-fire segment on Monty Williams being fired in Phoenix, the future of the 76ers after their embarrassing playoff defeat, the latest Ja Morant gun controversy, and who David and Matt want to see win the Lottery Tuesday night. All this and more on Locked on NBA!
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
eBay Motors
For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed.
Built Bar
Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order.
PrizePicks
First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON
FanDuel
Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON.
Birddogs
Go to birddogs.com/lockedonnba and when you enter promo code, LOCKEDONNBA, they’ll throw in a free custom birddogs Yeti-style tumbler with every order.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices