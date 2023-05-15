Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association

Tatum's Historic 51 Carries Celtics Past Sixers | Suns Fire Monty Williams... Is Ty Lue In Play? | NBA Draft Lottery Possible Outcomes & Impact

Jackson Gatlin (@Locked On Rockets) is joined by John Karalis (@LockedOnCeltics) to discuss the Boston Celtics closing out Game 7 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers behind 51 points from Jayson Tatum. How was Jayson Tatum able to take over things in Game 7? What did Boston do to put things away in the third quarter? How important were Joe Mazzulla's Game 6 & 7 adjustments? Outside of Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who is the Celtics MVP of this series? What are Boston's chances in their rematch with the Miami Heat? Then, Brendon Kleen (@LockedOnSuns) jumps in to break down why the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams after another embarrassing elimination game loss and early postseason exit. Why is moving on from Monty the right move for Phoenix? How would Monty's tenure in Phoenix best be described? Could Ty Lue be the Suns primary coaching target? Other names? How concerned should Suns fans be with Matt Ishbia's level of involvement in such a short amount of time? Lastly, Rafael Barlowe (@LockedOnNBABigBoard) joins to discuss possible outcomes and impacts of this week's NBA Draft Lottery and the futures of prospects like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. Which teams have the most to gain or lose from this year's draft lottery? Which team is the best landing spot for Wembanyama and which team would be the worst? What makes Wemby such a special prospect? Is Henderson a lock to go to whoever gets the No. 2 pick? Which teams might prefer Miller instead? #Celtics #Suns #NBADraft