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Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association
Locked On Podcast Network
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- San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder lead the NBA title contender draft, but can LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers and Jalen Brunson’s defending champion New York Knicks disrupt the West’s dominance? Uncertain pathways in the Eastern Conference fuel debate over who’s truly equipped for a championship run, with teams like the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers lurking as potential threats.
The conversation focused on the most intriguing matchups for the upcoming NBA schedule release, targeting marquee showdowns like Knicks vs. 76ers, Spurs vs. Thunder, and high-stakes Christmas Day clashes. Key themes include the impact of blockbuster roster moves—Giannis to the Miami Heat, Kawhi Leonard possibly joining the Toronto Raptors—and whether superstar-driven teams like the Lakers (with Luka Dončić) and Warriors (with Steph Curry) can recapture their former glory. Which rising squad or reloaded powerhouse will seize the spotlight this season?
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Which young NBA stars will have the biggest impact on the 2026-27 season? Wes Goldberg, Matt Moore and Haize draft the most important players age 23 and under, focusing not just on talent, but on who could swing the championship race this year. Victor Wembanyama headlines the conversation, but where do rising stars like Paolo Banchero, Cooper Flagg, Amen Thompson, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper fit? The hosts debate which young players are ready to change the balance of power around the league and whose situations give them the biggest opportunity this season. Then it's another edition of the Rotation Lab as they break down the Detroit Pistons' projected opening-night lineup, discuss whether John Collins is an upgrade over Tobias Harris, and examine if Detroit did enough to improve its shooting and secondary playmaking around Cade Cunningham.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
INSIDE: Jaylen Brown LOSES WEIGHT & Promises REVAMPED Game for Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Podcast08/06/2026 | 30 mins.Philadelphia 76ers supercharge their title hopes with Jaylen Brown’s renewed motivation and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s sharp perimeter skills. Can this high-usage, star-studded roster overcome the “one-ball problem” and find chemistry on the run? Tony East and Ryan Blackburn break down how Jaylen Brown’s mindset shift and Tyrese Maxey’s adaptability could unlock a lethal transition offense alongside LeBron James and Joel Embiid.
Phoenix Suns reward Dillon Brooks with a lucrative extension, but is it enough to escape NBA purgatory after controversial roster moves like the Miles Bridges trade? The hosts evaluate the Suns off-season strategy, question the Brooklyn Nets puzzling use of cap space, and assess the Sacramento Kings search for veteran mentorship for Darius Acuff Jr. Get insights into off-ball roles, upcoming player development, and which front offices are poised for a turnaround—or more turmoil—this NBA season.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- What does it take to build an elite NBA offense in 2026? Wes Goldberg, Matt Moore and Haize examine the trends behind last season's top offensive teams, discussing whether three-point shooting still reigns supreme or if the league is shifting toward a new formula. Then they make predictions for which teams are best positioned to finish among the NBA's offensive elite this season, highlighting contenders with the personnel to dominate on that end of the floor.
Finally, it's another edition of The Rotation Lab as the crew breaks down the Dallas Mavericks' opening-night rotation. How does Kyrie Irving's return change Dallas' ceiling? What should the starting lineup look like around Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II? And could the Mavericks' young frontcourt become one of the league's most intriguing long-term foundations?
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
GAME NIGHT: Which NBA Players and Teams Are PRIMED To Have A Bounce Back Season This Year?08/05/2026 | 37 mins.Which NBA stars and teams are poised for a comeback? Derrick White’s shooting struggles and Anthony Davis’s injury concerns take center stage as the conversation explores bounce-back potential for stars like Ja Morant and Trae Young. Can the Indiana Pacers surge with Tyrese Haliburton healthy, or will the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks make bigger leaps?
The discussion breaks down how trade rumors, new coaching hires, and young talent like Cooper Flagg and Will Riley might reshape the playoff landscape. Are the Golden State Warriors truly “toast,” and is the new-look Philadelphia 76ers squad comparable to the legendary KD Warriors? From the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero to the Chicago Bulls’ hopes under Thiago Splitter, every scenario is on the table.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association
The Locked On NBA podcast is your daily ticket to everything NBA. On the daily Locked On NBA show, Matt Moore (Locked On Nuggets), Haize (Locked On Bulls), and Wes Goldberg (Locked On Heat) discuss the latest news, rumors, analysis, and insider info in 30 minutes from all over the league. On the Locked On NBA Game Night show, our group of local experts tackle "Every Game, Every Night" by literally covering every game 7 days a week from the Pre-season to the NBA Finals and beyond. Our Locked On NBA hosts will take you beyond the scoreboard with the best NBA analysts in the business. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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