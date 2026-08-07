Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association

What does it take to build an elite NBA offense in 2026? Wes Goldberg, Matt Moore and Haize examine the trends behind last season's top offensive teams, discussing whether three-point shooting still reigns supreme or if the league is shifting toward a new formula. Then they make predictions for which teams are best positioned to finish among the NBA's offensive elite this season, highlighting contenders with the personnel to dominate on that end of the floor.



Finally, it's another edition of The Rotation Lab as the crew breaks down the Dallas Mavericks' opening-night rotation. How does Kyrie Irving's return change Dallas' ceiling? What should the starting lineup look like around Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II? And could the Mavericks' young frontcourt become one of the league's most intriguing long-term foundations?



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