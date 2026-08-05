With the Western Am at one of his favorite spots in Chicago, Andy is in a great mood for this Wednesday recording. To start things off, he gets Brendan going on the wonders of growing up as caddies and the lessons they learned at a young age that today's kids are missing out on due to their "silly apps." Eventually they get to pro golf, beginning with the latest news from what looks like LIV Golf's last stand. Flushing It has reported that the league will cancel its season-ending team championship in Michigan, leaving just two events left on the schedule. Andy compares these constant updates to the "world's longest funeral procession" as the reported September 1st deadline for new investors gets closer and closer. Brendan spent the morning looking at the rest of the year's calendar and tasked Andy and PJ with making lists of the five events they're most looking forward to after this week. There's plenty of Presidents Cup excitement, but a Solheim Cup, Walker Cup, and the U.S. Am at Merion are also reasons to stay tuned in through the fall. In this discussion, Brendan submits a new strategy for the International Team that may throw the Americans off at Medinah. As for this week's schedule, the Rocket Classic puts on its grand finale at a newly-renovated Detroit Golf Club, the AIG Women's Open rounds out another major season, and the Champions Tour is hanging at Ernie's Place in Portugal. The two wrap with news of the first two Championship Series sponsorships beginning in 2028 and the very hefty price tags that come with these naming rights.



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