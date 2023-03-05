Bifurcation blowback, LIV guys resign from DP World Tour, and SGS Golf Advice

It’s Friday! Andy and Brendan discuss a variety of topics as we barrel toward the weekend. They begin with some of the drama around this Talor Gooch exemption cutout for the U.S. Open, and some of Phil’s working theories for it. That leads to a digression on some of the unseen tactics that can be deployed by one prominent manufacturer that begins with a “t” and ends with a “t” in the ongoing rollback and bifurcation battle. Rory McIlroy working with the TaylorMade team for six or seven months on some new wedges is a nice segue from that. There’s some LeBron vs. Steph chatter and excitement about the Bears NFC North chances against a Rodgers-less Packers team. Lee Westwood’s poor choice of words about resigning from the DP World Tour is covered, as are the Ryder Cup implications for the European side and its captain’s room in the future. SGS Golf Advice goes into great detail on the subject of starters, their personalities, and their utility, as well as dogs on the golf course and refusing a request from someone to join you as solo.