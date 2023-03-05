The Shotgun Start with Andy Johnson of The Fried Egg and Brendan Porath is a podcast waiting for you early in the morning that quickly blasts through a variety ... More
Bifurcation blowback, LIV guys resign from DP World Tour, and SGS Golf Advice
It’s Friday! Andy and Brendan discuss a variety of topics as we barrel toward the weekend. They begin with some of the drama around this Talor Gooch exemption cutout for the U.S. Open, and some of Phil’s working theories for it. That leads to a digression on some of the unseen tactics that can be deployed by one prominent manufacturer that begins with a “t” and ends with a “t” in the ongoing rollback and bifurcation battle. Rory McIlroy working with the TaylorMade team for six or seven months on some new wedges is a nice segue from that. There’s some LeBron vs. Steph chatter and excitement about the Bears NFC North chances against a Rodgers-less Packers team. Lee Westwood’s poor choice of words about resigning from the DP World Tour is covered, as are the Ryder Cup implications for the European side and its captain’s room in the future. SGS Golf Advice goes into great detail on the subject of starters, their personalities, and their utility, as well as dogs on the golf course and refusing a request from someone to join you as solo.
This late Wednesday episode is thanks to Brendan’s delayed return from vacation and Andy’s road-weary week traveling the coast of California to prep for the upcoming U.S. Opens. They begin with some meandering chat about these travels and vacation preferences before jumping into an amuse bouche of whiparound Wednesday tidbits on Dustin Johnson’s favorite movie, Tony Romo’s first tee routine at U.S. Open qualifying, and the banning of Omar Uresti. The latest tidbit leads to the PGA Club Pro Champ becoming event of the week. Schedule for the week focuses on the Wells Fargo, Quail Hollow’s ubiquity in pro golf, and Rory’s return to the Tour. The best practices for poaching a caddie are also discussed, with news that Joe LaCava, with Tiger’s blessing, is taking the bag of Patrick Cantlay. The International Crown is given the real event of the week. News hits on a test case for the Pat Perez Provision, Jim Furyk being named Prez Cup captain, and Annika getting an exemption into the U.S. Women’s Open.
5/3/2023
50:52
Finau's recents wins, PGA Tour scheduling dilemmas and does anyone care about LIV?
Joseph LaMagna joins the podcast while Brendan continues to relax on vacation and discusses the weekend in golf with Andy. They start by wondering who if anyone watched the LIV Singapore event that featured a dynamite leaderboard. The PGA Tour's Mexico Open prompted a long discussion on what exactly needs to happen with the schedule moving forward and Tony Finau's recent run of wins against weak fields. The podcast closes with some thoughts on the Alker Boy and one handed chipping on the Champions Tour.
4/30/2023
1:00:30
NBA Player - Golfer Comps and Golf Advice with Shane Bacon
Shane Bacon joins the podcast while Brendan is on vacation to discuss the best NBA -Golfer comparisons. Discussions include who is Grayson Murray and Stephen Curry before ending with some Golf Advice centered around a significant other purchasing golf shirts and the 100 hole hike.
4/27/2023
56:19
Non-Designated dregs, LIV “winning” weeks, and Playoffs check-in
Andy and Brendan are back for a Wednesday episode about a bunch of different things, somewhat related to this week’s golf schedule. They begin bouncing around some ideas about the Mexico Open, its underwhelming field, and what to do about non-designated events, if anything. Is Jon Rahm or the field the better play this week? Notables return for the schedule for the week, which hits on another Champs Tour event, the women going to Wilshire, the PGA Pro Championship, and more. There’s an unplanned segment on LIV Golf “winning” weeks or making a dent, and what that future roadmap is all about after reading the current top 10 in its standings. Some comments from DJ and Brooksy pop up in news, as does the new PGA Tour Americas system.
