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1156 episodes
- Brendan Porath and Joseph LaMagna convene for a Wednesday Scramble to discuss breaking news in the golf world. On Wednesday morning, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil announced that LIV has landed a lead investor, securing future funding of the league. In what capacity will the league operate moving forward? Brendan and Joseph discuss. Also covered, a report that TPC Southwind is not part of the PGA Tour's Championship Series vision, placing doubt on the future involvement of one of the Tour's longest-running sponsors, FedEx.
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Will Jon Rahm get his LIV money with bankruptcy looming, PGA Tour schedule drip, and losing Riviera08/04/2026 | 53 mins.As LIV prepares for a potential bankruptcy filing, reports are flying that Jon Rahm will be one of the biggest creditors in such a move with a hefty portion of his contract still outstanding. Andy and Brendan bat around the latest round of ominous LIV unwinding news and debate the three-year folly that has been Rahm’s stay on LIV: what it’s meant for his golf career, his image, and his bank account, even if he doesn’t get the full amount. Then they move to the Wyndham Championship, the last regular season event on the PGA Tour and how the playoffs have “ruined” August for the rest of golf. They spotlight some bubble boys in a generally weak field with many top players already locking up playoffs status. Can Jackson Koivun get across the line and into the postseason? News hits on the daily drip of “Championship Series” events announcements by the PGA Tour, with Doral joining the party as the fifth confirmed event. They revisit the potential massive news that Riviera may no longer be an annual PGA Tour stop and what it means for pro golf in LA. They also discuss some reporting on the Challengers Series and the potential price tag for those events, in addition to news that there may be an overall umbrella sponsor for the tour, or series, itself.
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- The first Victory Monday of August belongs to the Ballfrogs! Andy, Noah Kahan, and Niall Horan are all celebrating today after Boston Common star Michael Thorbjornsen won the Rocket Classic for his first PGA Tour win. Brendan and Andy discuss the final event at Detroit Golf Club, which looked great on television following a renovation... just in time for the event to no longer exist! They take a look at the FedEx Cup standings heading into the final week of the regular season and try to put a stop to the "new era of American golf" talking points circulating after back-to-back wins by young stars. The two recap the final major of 2026, the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes. Shiho Kuwaki took down Esther Henseleit in a playoff. After another major win by a Japanese player, Andy wonders why the LPGA does not spend more time or even move one of the five majors to Japan in order to capitalize on the country's growing dominance within the sport. PJ chimes in with a brief Champions Tour Minute to discuss Zatch's win at Ernie's Place before Andy recaps the weekend at the Western Am, including another stint on the bag for match play. In news, the Arnold Palmer Invitational has announced that it will be a Championship Series event in 2028, making Andy and Brendan wonder why the Tour is rolling out these announcements one by one on each different business day. Which event will be tapped for Championship status next? We'll have to wait and see!
Preorders for Fried Egg Golf Volume 2 are open now through September 4th, to begin shipping October 7th. Go grab yours at proshop.thefriedegg.com.
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- A good old-fashioned Summer Friday episode has graced your feeds. Brendan is especially giddy after a 61(!) from Peppy Peter Malnati kicked off the final Rocket Classic. He and Andy discuss the PGA Tour’s new “silent feed” and other early returns from a new-look Detroit Golf Club. There is a bit of golf news to discuss, as the New York Post has reported that LIV will receive an investment of $250m at some point in September to keep the league afloat. Andy compares this number to the reported asks and offers to Bryson DeChambeau earlier this year and wonders if it’ll be enough sustain whatever “LIV 2.0” may be. After “Caddie Minute” on Wednesday’s episode, Andy was called into duty by an Illini star at the Western Am. He takes Brendan through his day on the bag and implores anyone in the area to attend the final days of the event this weekend. Speaking of caddies, Charley Hull proudly pranked her looper into thinking he won $100,000 on a scratch-off. Brendan and PJ can’t believe that she’d proudly discuss this with anyone, much less during a major-week press conference, but Andy claims the world needs more pranks. There are no pranks discussed in a lengthy Golf Advice segment to round out this week of shows, but Andy and Brendan do answer questions about golf travel, bookies, and more!
Celebrate the Summer of Cotton by using code SGS30 at bdraddy.com!
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LIV cancels season ending championship, PGA Tour price tags going up, and Top events left in 202607/29/2026 | 1h 15 mins.With the Western Am at one of his favorite spots in Chicago, Andy is in a great mood for this Wednesday recording. To start things off, he gets Brendan going on the wonders of growing up as caddies and the lessons they learned at a young age that today's kids are missing out on due to their "silly apps." Eventually they get to pro golf, beginning with the latest news from what looks like LIV Golf's last stand. Flushing It has reported that the league will cancel its season-ending team championship in Michigan, leaving just two events left on the schedule. Andy compares these constant updates to the "world's longest funeral procession" as the reported September 1st deadline for new investors gets closer and closer. Brendan spent the morning looking at the rest of the year's calendar and tasked Andy and PJ with making lists of the five events they're most looking forward to after this week. There's plenty of Presidents Cup excitement, but a Solheim Cup, Walker Cup, and the U.S. Am at Merion are also reasons to stay tuned in through the fall. In this discussion, Brendan submits a new strategy for the International Team that may throw the Americans off at Medinah. As for this week's schedule, the Rocket Classic puts on its grand finale at a newly-renovated Detroit Golf Club, the AIG Women's Open rounds out another major season, and the Champions Tour is hanging at Ernie's Place in Portugal. The two wrap with news of the first two Championship Series sponsorships beginning in 2028 and the very hefty price tags that come with these naming rights.
Celebrate the Summer of Cotton by using code SGS30 at bdraddy.com!
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About The Shotgun Start
The Shotgun Start with Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath of Fried Egg Golf is a podcast waiting for you early in the morning that quickly blasts through a variety of topics (usually) related to golf and (ideally) relevant to the day. It covers news from the pro tours around the world, amusing and important topics from the amateur game the rest of us play, and some irreverent stuff in between. There will be short interviews, previews, reviews, and dives into the archives. It provides what you need to know on golf through a rapid and fun catch-up discussion.Podcast website
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