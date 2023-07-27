Matt Harmon and James Koh whip around the NFL and cover the position they know best: Wide receivers. Using the data from Harmon's exclusive Reception Perception...
RP The One Thing: Cooper Kupp
Matt and James discuss "The One Thing" you should know about Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. Tune in!
To hear the full breakdown of Cooper Kupp, tune in to this yesterday's episode.
Matt Harmon and James Koh whip around the NFL and cover the position they know best: Wide receivers. Using the data from Harmon's exclusive Reception Perception charting methodology, the guys give their takes on receivers at every level of the game.
Whether it's the biggest stars in the league or new rookies bursting on the scene, you won't get better wideout information anywhere else. Along the way, they'll break down the biggest stories in the NFL and offer up a few big-picture fantasy football thoughts, as well.
7/28/2023
3:50
Top Traits For Three Of The Best Quarterbacks In The NFL (Feat. Derrik Klassen)
On this episode of Reception Perception, Matt and James discuss Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and his unique role in Sean McVay's offense.
They then welcome on Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass on Twitter) to break down three of the league's best quarterbacks (Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, and Geno Smith) and what traits separate them from their peers around the league.
Matt and James conclude the episode with another edition of "The Option Route". Tune in!
7/27/2023
56:47
RP Clips: Cooper Kupp’s Unique Role For The LA Rams
On this episode of Reception Perception, Matt and James discuss Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and his unique role in Sean McVay's offense. Tune in!
7/27/2023
15:48
RP Clips: Dak Prescott Deserves More Credit For His Evolution As A Quarterback
On this episode of Reception Perception, Matt and James are joined by Derrik Klassen to discuss Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and his evolution into one of the best at his position. They also discuss Joe Burrow's insane success against zone coverage and the next step for the Cincinnati Bengals offense. Tune in!
7/27/2023
26:50
RP Clips: Geno Smith Enters 2023 As One Of The NFL’s Most Accurate Quarterbacks
On this episode of Reception Perception, Matt and James are joined by Derrik Klassen to break down Geno Smith's breakout season in 2022, and discuss why his performance may be sustainable moving forward.
Matt and James finish the episode with another edition of "The Option Route" with this option involving professional boxer Canelo Alvarez. Tune in!
