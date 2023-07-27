Top Traits For Three Of The Best Quarterbacks In The NFL (Feat. Derrik Klassen)

On this episode of Reception Perception, Matt and James discuss Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and his unique role in Sean McVay's offense. They then welcome on Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass on Twitter) to break down three of the league's best quarterbacks (Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, and Geno Smith) and what traits separate them from their peers around the league. Matt and James conclude the episode with another edition of "The Option Route". Tune in! Matt Harmon and James Koh whip around the NFL and cover the position they know best: Wide receivers. Using the data from Harmon's exclusive Reception Perception charting methodology, the guys give their takes on receivers at every level of the game. Whether it's the biggest stars in the league or new rookies bursting on the scene, you won't get better wideout information anywhere else. Along the way, they'll break down the biggest stories in the NFL and offer up a few big-picture fantasy football thoughts, as well.