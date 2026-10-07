Locked On Brewers- Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers came up just short in Game 3 of the NLDS, falling 4-3 to the San Diego Padres on the road. Dustin May got the start for Milwaukee, tossing three innings while allowing two earned runs before the Brewers turned things over to the bullpen. Milwaukee had opportunities to take control at the plate but couldn't deliver the big hit when it mattered most, allowing San Diego to hang on and extend the series. Despite the loss, the Brewers still hold a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five NLDS and remain one victory away from advancing. Brandon Sneide breaks down the Game 3 loss and looks ahead to a massive Game 4 in San Diego.

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