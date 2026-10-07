Locked On Brewers- Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Brewers

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1685 episodes
- The Milwaukee Brewers couldn't home up with clutch hits and there are few players who are struggling immensely at the plate. The pitching was good enough to win.. Who will pitch game 4.. Will their be a mystery starter? The Brewers need to put the San Diego Padres away on Wednesday night-and not come back to Milwaukee for a deciding game 5.
Host Chuck Freimund is in San Diego..He will tell you what went wrong... What went right.. and What lineup change they need to make for Game 4..
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-brewers/
Locked On MLB League-Wide: Every Team, Prospects & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/mlb/
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
Gameday Mens Health
Gameday Men’s Health is a real, in-person men’s health clinic that looks at the full picture before developing a treatment plan. Book your complimentary test and consult at
https://join.gamedaymenshealth.com/reasons_to_choose_gameday-1201?utm_source=lockedon&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=MLB&utm_network=lockedon&utm_adgroup=corp&ghl_tag=national,corp
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
This season, FanDuel is making the excitement go beyond what happens on the field with the all-new FanDuel Rewards Club, featuring exclusive offers, surprises, and more. Every week, check the FanDuel app to see what’s waiting for you or visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Files
#Brewers #MilwaukeeBrewers #MLB #Brewcrew
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The Milwaukee Brewers came up just short in Game 3 of the NLDS, falling 4-3 to the San Diego Padres on the road. Dustin May got the start for Milwaukee, tossing three innings while allowing two earned runs before the Brewers turned things over to the bullpen. Milwaukee had opportunities to take control at the plate but couldn't deliver the big hit when it mattered most, allowing San Diego to hang on and extend the series. Despite the loss, the Brewers still hold a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five NLDS and remain one victory away from advancing. Brandon Sneide breaks down the Game 3 loss and looks ahead to a massive Game 4 in San Diego.
Follow on ALL social media! @Brandon_Sneide
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Aura Cybersecurity
Start your free trial today at https://aura.com/aware.
Protect yourself now.
Stance
Check out the ICON collection from Stance—premium comfort, performance, and durability designed for whatever your day brings.
Use promo Code LOCKEDON at checkout for 20% off your purchase. Learn more at https://Stance.com.
Stance. The Official Sock Partner of Major League Baseball.
Clutch Parlays
Go to https://ClutchParlays.com today and use code LOCKEDON for your first month free on a monthly plan. Pick Smarter. Parlay Sharper.
5-Hour ENERGY
Get candy-flavored chaos with Fruity Rainbow 5-hour ENERGY®️ Shots - available online at https://5hourENERGY.com or Amazon
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
Make this Your Most Rewarding Season Ever with FanDuel. Get $350 in Bonus Bets — GUARANTEED — when you bet five dollars every day for seven days. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Milwaukee Brewers chase NLCS berth with clutch ninth-inning heroics—can their momentum carry them past the Padres? High baseball IQ, patient at-bats from Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, and Gary Sánchez set the table for Jackson Chourio’s game-winning single, sparking debate about Mason Miller’s pitch-tipping and silencing skeptics of the Brewers’ postseason edge.
The conversation focused on Dustin May’s surprising start, Nick Pivetta’s return for San Diego, and pivotal stats that could define Game 3. Several points were raised, including defensive miscues, the unique quirks of different ballparks, and the passionate, worldwide Brewers fanbase. The discussion explored the team’s resilience, their late-inning comebacks, and how every player—from Hamilton’s speed to Sánchez’s experience—contributes to a collective belief that no game is ever out of reach.
Will Milwaukee sweep the Padres and ignite city-wide celebration, or is a dramatic series twist on the horizon?
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-brewers/
Locked On MLB League-Wide: Every Team, Prospects & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/mlb/
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
Gameday Mens Health
Gameday Men’s Health is a real, in-person men’s health clinic that looks at the full picture before developing a treatment plan. Book your complimentary test and consult at
https://join.gamedaymenshealth.com/reasons_to_choose_gameday-1201?utm_source=lockedon&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=MLB&utm_network=lockedon&utm_adgroup=corp&ghl_tag=national,corp
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
This season, FanDuel is making the excitement go beyond what happens on the field with the all-new FanDuel Rewards Club, featuring exclusive offers, surprises, and more. Every week, check the FanDuel app to see what’s waiting for you or visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
#Brewers #MilwaukeeBrewers #MLB #Brewcrew
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The Milwaukee Brewers Have BOLTED into COMMAND of Their Series With ELECTRIFYING Wins!!!10/05/2026 | 30 mins.Milwaukee Brewers stun the San Diego Padres with Jackson Chourio’s electrifying postseason heroics.
Is this the break Brewers fans have long awaited for a legitimate World Series push?
Chuck Freimund unpacks a wild weekend at American Family Field, spotlighting Chourio’s clutch walk-off and Christian Yelich’s gritty leadership. From improbable comebacks off Mason Miller to defensive gems by Sal Frelick and David Hamilton, the Brewers defy postseason odds while fighting through errors and missed chances. Key topics include Pat Murphy's bold lineup decisions, bullpen brilliance from Henderson, and a preview of Dustin May’s pivotal Game 3 start against Nick Pivetta.
With the series shifting to San Diego , can the energized Brewers keep their momentum? Find out why fans and players alike believe the baseball gods might finally be smiling on Milwaukee.
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-brewers/
Locked On MLB League-Wide: Every Team, Prospects & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/mlb/
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
Gameday Mens Health
Gameday Men’s Health is a real, in-person men’s health clinic that looks at the full picture before developing a treatment plan. Book your complimentary test and consult at
https://join.gamedaymenshealth.com/reasons_to_choose_gameday-1201?utm_source=lockedon&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=MLB&utm_network=lockedon&utm_adgroup=corp&ghl_tag=national,corp
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
This season, FanDuel is making the excitement go beyond what happens on the field with the all-new FanDuel Rewards Club, featuring exclusive offers, surprises, and more. Every week, check the FanDuel app to see what’s waiting for you or visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Milwaukee Brewers, Brewers podcast, Locked On Brewers, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Manny Machado, Dustin May, Nick Pivetta, San Diego Padres, Brewers vs Padres, Brewers highlights, MLB playoffs, Brewers postseason, AmFam Field, Brewers News, Brewers Rumors, NLDS, Mason Miller, Murphy Brewers, Brewers fans, Wisconsin sports
#Brewers #MilwaukeeBrewers #MLB #Brewcrew
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The Milwaukee Brewers delivered another October thriller, walking off the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS to grab a commanding 2-0 series lead. Jackson Chourio played the hero, delivering a walk-off two-run single against Mason Miller to send American Family Field into a frenzy. Logan Henderson gave Milwaukee another strong postseason start, tossing five innings while allowing just one earned run and keeping the Brewers in position to strike late. Milwaukee came through when it mattered most once again, putting the Padres on the brink and moving one win away from advancing. Brandon Sneide breaks down Chourio's unforgettable walk-off and looks ahead to Game 3 on the road.
Follow on ALL social media! @Brandon_Sneide
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Aura Cybersecurity
Start your free trial today at https://aura.com/aware.
Protect yourself now.
Stance
Check out the ICON collection from Stance—premium comfort, performance, and durability designed for whatever your day brings.
Use promo Code LOCKEDON at checkout for 20% off your purchase. Learn more at https://Stance.com.
Stance. The Official Sock Partner of Major League Baseball.
Clutch Parlays
Go to https://ClutchParlays.com today and use code LOCKEDON for your first month free on a monthly plan. Pick Smarter. Parlay Sharper.
5-Hour ENERGY
Get candy-flavored chaos with Fruity Rainbow 5-hour ENERGY®️ Shots - available online at https://5hourENERGY.com or Amazon
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
Make this Your Most Rewarding Season Ever with FanDuel. Get $350 in Bonus Bets — GUARANTEED — when you bet five dollars every day for seven days. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Baseball podcasts
- DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!Baseball, Football, Hockey, Sports
- Hammer Territory: an Atlanta Braves podcastBaseball, Sports
- Baseball is Dead (MLB Podcast)Baseball, Sports
- Locked On Braves - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta BravesBaseball, Sports
- Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)Baseball, Sports
- Baseball TodayBaseball, Sports
- Locked On Brewers- Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee BrewersBaseball, Sports
- Rates & Barrels: A show about BaseballBaseball, Sports
- Fantasy Baseball TodayBaseball, Fantasy Sports, Sports
Trending Baseball podcasts
About Locked On Brewers- Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Brewers
Locked On Brewers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball. Host Chuck Freimund brings his unique insight into everything Brew Crew. The Locked On Brewers podcast provides your daily Brewers fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Brewers franchise. Locked On Brewers takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Brewers locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Brewers podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
Listen to Locked On Brewers- Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Brewers, DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates! and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Locked On Brewers- Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Brewers
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.