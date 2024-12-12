The Mets Pod Live on Winter Meetings Day 2: Will Sammon joins to talk Juan Soto, Garrett Crochet, Sean Manaea and more

On a live episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo are talking on Day 2 of the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings about Juan Soto and pitching targets for the New York Mets. Will Sammon, who covers the Mets and MLB for The Athletic joins the show from the meetings in Dallas to deliver some behind the scenes stories of reporting on the Soto deal, and updates on the latest noise surrounding Garrett Crochet, Roki Sasaki, Sean Manaea, and other moves the Mets might still make. Later, Connor and Joe look at the market set by Max Fried’s deal with the Yankees, break down comments from David Stearns about Roki Sasaki, and dive deep into the live Mailbag to answer questions about Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Trevor Williams, Brett Baty, and more! Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Today's Show:00:00 Welcome to the show, welcome to The Athletic’s Will Sammon from the Winter Meetings01:00 More about Juan Soto03:00 Garrett Crochet trade?05:00 Is Roki Sasaki realistic?07:15 Sean Manaea and other pitching targets10:05 Bullpen options12:30 Down on the Farm: new minor league ownership14:35 Kodai Senga and a six-man rotation17:00 Goodbye to Will19:10 Vote for The Mets Pod for a Sports Podcast Award!20:45 Max Fried and the new pitching market28:10 David Stearns speaks about Roki Sasaki33:30 Mailbag – Pete Alonso and protecting Juan Soto38:55 Mailbag – Push for Vlad if Pete leaves?40:55 Mailbag – Francisco Lindor still leading off?44:05 Mailbag – Thoughts on a Trevor Williams return?45:15 Mailbag – Are the Yankees “drunken sailors”?46:10 Mailbag – What to do with Brett Baty in 2025?