The Mets Pod Live on Winter Meetings Day 3: Steve Gelbs joins to talk Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, clubhouse chemistry and more
On a live episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo are talking on Day 3 of the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings about the official announcement of the Juan Soto signing and everything that will come next for the Mets. SNY Mets Reporter Steve Gelbs joins the show from the meetings in Dallas to deliver insight on the Juan Soto deal, plus thoughts on starting pitching targets, where things stand with Pete Alonso, the chemistry in the Mets clubhouse, and the role that ownership has played in recruiting players to the organization. Later, Connor and Joe go Down on the Farm to examine the level of prospects needed to make a deal for a pitcher like Garrett Crochet, react to comments about the Mets’ spending strategy from agent Scott Boras, and answer live Mailbag questions about Wilmer Flores, bullpen options, the Rule 5 Draft, and free agent ideas for DH in 2025. Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Today's Show:00:00 Welcome to the show, welcome to SNY’S Steve Gelbs from the Winter Meetings01:00 More thoughts on Juan Soto choosing the Mets03:05 How many more starters do the Mets need?05:35 Where do things stand with Pete Alonso?09:15 Balancing baseball business with clubhouse chemistry12:15 Alex and Steve Cohen helping recruiting15:00 Why weren’t the winter meetings busier?17:10 Goodbye to Steve, more follow up on Pete Alonso20:05 Down on the Farm: Prospects needed for Garrett Crochet24:40 Vote for The Mets Pod for a Sports Podcast Award!25:25 Scott Boras speaks about the Mets and money28:15 Mailbag – Bring back Wilmer Flores?30:15 Mailbag – High leverage bullpen arms33:40 Mailbag – Rule 5 Draft, losing Mike Vasil and Nate Lavender36:45 Mailbag – DH free agent options?40:45 Juan Soto introductory news conference Thursday 12/12 on SNY!41:50 Closing Thoughts
42:42
The Mets Pod Live on Winter Meetings Day 2: Will Sammon joins to talk Juan Soto, Garrett Crochet, Sean Manaea and more
On a live episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo are talking on Day 2 of the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings about Juan Soto and pitching targets for the New York Mets. Will Sammon, who covers the Mets and MLB for The Athletic joins the show from the meetings in Dallas to deliver some behind the scenes stories of reporting on the Soto deal, and updates on the latest noise surrounding Garrett Crochet, Roki Sasaki, Sean Manaea, and other moves the Mets might still make. Later, Connor and Joe look at the market set by Max Fried’s deal with the Yankees, break down comments from David Stearns about Roki Sasaki, and dive deep into the live Mailbag to answer questions about Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Trevor Williams, Brett Baty, and more! Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Today's Show:00:00 Welcome to the show, welcome to The Athletic’s Will Sammon from the Winter Meetings01:00 More about Juan Soto03:00 Garrett Crochet trade?05:00 Is Roki Sasaki realistic?07:15 Sean Manaea and other pitching targets10:05 Bullpen options12:30 Down on the Farm: new minor league ownership14:35 Kodai Senga and a six-man rotation17:00 Goodbye to Will19:10 Vote for The Mets Pod for a Sports Podcast Award!20:45 Max Fried and the new pitching market28:10 David Stearns speaks about Roki Sasaki33:30 Mailbag – Pete Alonso and protecting Juan Soto38:55 Mailbag – Push for Vlad if Pete leaves?40:55 Mailbag – Francisco Lindor still leading off?44:05 Mailbag – Thoughts on a Trevor Williams return?45:15 Mailbag – Are the Yankees “drunken sailors”?46:10 Mailbag – What to do with Brett Baty in 2025?
49:58
The Mets Pod Live on Winter Meetings Day 1: Andy Martino joins to talk Juan Soto and what’s next
On a live episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo are talking on Day 1 of the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings about Juan Soto and what’s next for the Mets. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino joins the show from the meetings in Dallas to recap the whole Soto story, and reveal where things stand with Pete Alonso and the Mets pursuit of more pitching as they build their team for 2025 and beyond. Later, Connor and Joe react to comments from Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, go Down on the Farm to check on Luisangel Acuna, and answer live questions from viewers about Nathan Eovaldi, Roki Sasaki, Jordan Montgomery, and more! Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Today's Show:00:00 Welcome to the show, welcome SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino from the Winter Meetings01:25 Recapping the Mets successful chase for Juan Soto04:10 The Mets family atmosphere is attractive05:45 Juan Soto’s comfort level with the Mets07:05 Now what for the Mets and Pete Alonso?09:00 Targets for the starting rotation11:15 Building a bullpen13:00 Roles for Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil14:30 The return of Jose Iglesias?15:35 Overall MLB activity at the Winter Meetings16:35 Goodbye to Andy17:15 More on free agent pitching and Sean Manaea23:30 David Stearns speaks27:40 Mailbag – Mets interested in Nathan Eovaldi?31:25 Mailbag – Recruiting Roki Sasaki34:50 Mailbag - LH DH options?41:35 Mailbag – Thoughts on Jordan Montgomery45:20 Down on the Farm: Luisangel Acuna48:45 Closing Thoughts
51:04
Emergency Podcast: Mets to sign Juan Soto for 15 years, $765 million
On a live emergency version of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo react to the news that superstar free agent Juan Soto has decided to sign with the New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal.Today's Show:00:00 Welcome to the show!00:35 The Mets are signing Juan Soto!!14:20 Now turning to Pete Alonso and what else?23:40 Mailbag: Walker Buehler?30:50 Talking Clay Holmes36:05 Mailbag: What’s the role for Starling Marte now?
41:21
The timing of a Juan Soto signing, Mets adding Frankie Montas, MLB Winter Meetings preview
On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo keep their eyes peeled for Juan Soto, break down Frankie Montas, and look ahead to the MLB Winter Meetings. Connor and Joe drop the latest news, notes, and nuggets that are floating around the chase to sign Soto, and try to guess when the race will end. Then the guys discuss the Mets’ signing of starter Frankie Montas, David Stearns’ overall strategy of adding pitching, and the rumors swirling around other pitchers such as Clay Holmes and Mike Soroka. Later, the show goes Down on the Farm to talk about the up and down run for prospect Alex Ramirez, and then opens the Mailbag to field questions about the future for Jeff McNeil and how to potentially protect Juan Soto in a future Mets batting order. Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Today's Show:00:00 Welcome to the show!03:00 The Mets Pod will be active during the MLB Winter Meetings04:35 When will we get news about Juan Soto?06:15 Here’s the latest on Soto that we know and don’t know16:20 Breaking down Frankie Montas31:35 Pitching rumors: Clay Holmes and Mike Soroka38:55 Down on the Farm: Alex Ramirez41:25 Mailbag: The future for Jeff McNeil46:55 Mailbag: How can the Mets potentially protect Juan Soto in their lineup?51:05 Closing Thoughts, waiting for the craziness to come
Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY’s signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more!