728 Packer Maxx

This week, Lincoln Rohn, the owner of Packer Maxx, is in the WCB studio! Packer Maxx is a leading name in food plot preparation and land management equipment for the Working Class Bowhunter. We discussed the benefits and uses of the Packer Maxx, food plotting management, and our shared passion for hunting in South Africa. Enjoy! Use code: WCB50 to get $50 off your Packer Maxx Purchase and tune in for a PM GIVEAWAY! http://www.packermaxx.com/ https://www.facebook.com/packermaxx/ https://www.instagram.com/packermaxx/ NEW PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT: Lattitude Outdoors! Check out their saddles and mobile hunting accessories and use code: WCB (for a limited time for 20% off) Check out: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://cartel-custom-calls.myshopify.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and use Code: WCB to snag your calls for this season! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Check out the NEW WCB POD CLIPS YouTube here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@WCBPODCLIPS⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ __________________________________________________________________ Find WCB On Social: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠FaceBook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠For Video podcasts, hunts, Vlogs, and more check out the WCB YouTube by clicking here!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ________________________________________________________ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠THE WCB Podcast is PRESENTED by Grizzly Coolers! Click Here and use Code: WCB to save! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The WCB Podcast is supported by these awesome companies: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MTN OPS - Save 20% and donate 5 meals to Conquer Hunger and help us reach our 100,000 meal goal when you use code WCB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Camo Fire⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ / ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Black Ovis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Code: WCB ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Big Tine - Attract - Develop - Grow Code: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ WCB2024 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Old Barn Taxidermy⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Latitude Outdoors - saddles & accessosries code WCB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Huntworth Gear⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Code: WCB15 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Victory Archery⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Leupold Optics⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Dialed Archery⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Free Shipping Code WORKINGCLASS ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Black Gate Hunting Products Code WCB10⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠﻿DeerCast - Save on your yearly description by clicking here!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Aluma Trailers - Built in the USA, ALL aluminum welded construction!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Rogue Ridge E-Bikes⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ﻿Rack-Hub Code WCB: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.rack-hub.com/wcb⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Hoyt - Code WCB for Hoy Merch & Branded items - see your local dealer for bows!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Evolution Outdoors & Broadheads - Code: WCB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠AAE - Archery Accessories, Code WCB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ________________________________________________________________________________ **Check Out the other Podcasts on the WCB Podcast Network!** ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Victory Drive - Our Firearms, tactical, Military Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Tackle & Tacos - A fishing podcast!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Hunting The Mason Dixon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices