Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve are back to break down the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina as well as The Open at Royal Birkdale. Spain suffocated and neutered Argentina. What made Spain’s run so impressive and why SVP believes they could be here to stay as a force. Plus, what in the world was with Argentina after the loss?!? Ryan Fox won the Claret Jug, coming out of nowhere in the final two days to post a 62 and 68. Fox’s speed was a big talking point and the guys discuss how that tactic could be advantageous. And of course the guys get into the Bryson DeChambeau ruling. Was it correct? And full reaction to Bryson’s actions the day of. Plus, Steve’s review of The Odyssey, SVP shares his thoughts on the recent ESPN layoffs, two massive problems Steve wants addressed and some CFB 27 talk to end the pod. | SVPod



Approximate Timecodes



(0:00) Intro



(1:27) The brutal reality of the ESPN layoffs



(10:00) World Cup Final recap



(22:40) SVP rode in the back of a hatchback



(24:50) Dingle tourney recap



(27:35) Fantasy season is approaching



(30:14) Ryan Fox wins The Open



(36:12) Thoughts on Foxy’s pace of play



(38:50) How Royal Birkdale affected the tournament



(41:03) Gordo held on



(43:50) Did Bryson break the rules?



(47:55) Thoughts on how Bryson reacted to the ruling



(53:40) Looking back on Scottie’s missed putts



(57:47) Major season is over



(58:55) Odyssey review



(1:05:21) Thank you Jordan Walker



(1:06:55) Spit Zyns in the garbage!



(1:09:05) Igniter on the grill went out



(1:11:55) Weekend recap at Starboard



(1:14:05) CFB 27 talk



(1:22:45) Thanks for watching

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