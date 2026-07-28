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270 episodes
- SVP and Stanford Steve are here to react to LeBron James signing with the 76ers, the top storylines coming out of SEC Media Days and Jackson Koivun's impressive win at the 3M Open. The King is headed to Philly, are the Sixers the team to beat in the NBA? How will it work with Maxey, Embiid, Brown, James and Edgecombe? The 21-year-old Jackson Koivun bested Scottie Scheffler to claim his first PGA Tour win, and it might be the first of many. Jon Sumrall was a popular talking point coming from the SEC Media Days in Tampa. Steve dives into what to expect from Sumrall at Florida as well as several other new coaches and coaches in new spots. Plus, a full recap of the latest swim meets, Jordan Cornette's great charity event, a Trombone Shorty concert, SVP's trouble running the option in CFB 27 and Steve's experience at HersheyPark. | SVPod
Approximate Timecodes
(0:00) Intro
(1:10) Swim meet fallout
(6:55) Charlie crushed
(11:00) What makes a good snack bag
(14:00) What ‘giving your all’ looks like
(17:35) Congrats to Claire!
(19:05) What it’s like watching the kids swim as a parent
(20:55) Why the team aspect is so important
(24:00) SVP & Steve’s best splashes
(27:48) LeBron to Philly reaction
(32:25) Jackson Koivun wins the 3M Open: First of many?
(42:15) Jordan Cornette’s charity event recap
(45:40) Shoutout Trombone Shorty
(48:10) Juvenile watches SVP!
(49:30) How Trombone Shorty & Darius Rucker are alike off-stage
(52:37) CFB 27 update
(57:02) Jon Sumrall Florida year 1 outlook
(59:45) Top post-SECMD storylines
(1:06:25) Hersheypark recap
(1:09:48) Things Steve loves
(1:11:15) Afternoon musings
(1:15:00) Thanks for watching
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- Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve are back to break down the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina as well as The Open at Royal Birkdale. Spain suffocated and neutered Argentina. What made Spain’s run so impressive and why SVP believes they could be here to stay as a force. Plus, what in the world was with Argentina after the loss?!? Ryan Fox won the Claret Jug, coming out of nowhere in the final two days to post a 62 and 68. Fox’s speed was a big talking point and the guys discuss how that tactic could be advantageous. And of course the guys get into the Bryson DeChambeau ruling. Was it correct? And full reaction to Bryson’s actions the day of. Plus, Steve’s review of The Odyssey, SVP shares his thoughts on the recent ESPN layoffs, two massive problems Steve wants addressed and some CFB 27 talk to end the pod. | SVPod
Approximate Timecodes
(0:00) Intro
(1:27) The brutal reality of the ESPN layoffs
(10:00) World Cup Final recap
(22:40) SVP rode in the back of a hatchback
(24:50) Dingle tourney recap
(27:35) Fantasy season is approaching
(30:14) Ryan Fox wins The Open
(36:12) Thoughts on Foxy’s pace of play
(38:50) How Royal Birkdale affected the tournament
(41:03) Gordo held on
(43:50) Did Bryson break the rules?
(47:55) Thoughts on how Bryson reacted to the ruling
(53:40) Looking back on Scottie’s missed putts
(57:47) Major season is over
(58:55) Odyssey review
(1:05:21) Thank you Jordan Walker
(1:06:55) Spit Zyns in the garbage!
(1:09:05) Igniter on the grill went out
(1:11:55) Weekend recap at Starboard
(1:14:05) CFB 27 talk
(1:22:45) Thanks for watching
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- The guys kick things off with Scott's tale about attending the "wedding" of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift before recapping his week-long trip to Paris. They also break down the final four teams remaining in the FIFA World Cup and discuss what to expect as the tournament heads toward the finish. Later, Gordo joins the show to preview the British Open at Royal Birkdale, sharing his favorite betting picks, sleepers, and players to watch for golf's final major of the year. The episode wraps up with a conversation about the WNBA Commissioner's canceled interview with Dan Patrick, plus thoughts on choosing the right program in College Football 27.
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- The guys react to the United States advancing to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, discuss why Kylian Mbappé is the most electrifying player to watch in person, and preview what could become an all-time World Cup classic when England takes on Mexico in Mexico City. Plus, they dive into the pressure-packed art of the penalty kick and why it remains one of the most dramatic moments in sports.
Then the conversation shifts to the NBA, where SVP and Stanford Steve discuss the latest trade rumors and blockbuster moves, including Jaylen Brown headed to the 76ers, Ja Morant's move to Portland, and LeBron James testing the free agency waters.
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- SVP and Stanford Steve are back to recap all the storylines coming from Wyndham Clark’s US Open win at Shinnecock. In his second US Open victory, the jeering and groans were louder than the applause. Why was that? Is it fair? And how the crowd’s response to Wyndham’s play was so rare and unlike anything SVP has seen. Scottie Scheffler was in the mix for a career slam on his birthday and Father’s Day, but several putts barely missed the cup leading to a T4 for the top player in the world. Sam Burns was in the mix once again but came up short, as three crucial putts didn’t fall as Burns looked to finish a phenomenal final round. Finally, a word on Cashmere Ketih’s historic weekend and viral moment. The NBA Draft is coming up. Is AJ Dybantsa the pick? And a conversation on Dusty May taking the Mavs job and the ripple effects it could have. Additionally, plenty of World Cup thoughts including the seemingly ever-changing nature of country names along with skepticism surrounding viral social media accounts. And of course, a Father’s Day recap with swim stories, plus the future of SportsCenter. | SVPod
Time Codes/Topics
(0:00) Intro
(5:17) Reaction to Wyndham Clark’s US Open victory
(22:22) On Sam Burns’ 2nd place finish
(29:27) Cashmere crushed
(34:32) Final US Open thoughts
(37:44) Shoutout Golf Channel gang
(41:50) Who should the Wizards take?
(43:57) NBA Draft storylines + Giannis
(45:22) Reaction to Dusty May taking Mavs job
(50:52) World Cup thoughts
(1:00:06) What’s with country names changing?
(1:01:23) Swim season accomplishments
(1:03:00) Vacation loading + SportsCenter future thoughts
(1:09:50) Father’s Day recap
(1:15:45) Thanks for watching
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About SVPod
Scott Van Pelt, the popular SportsCenter anchor, hosts a weekly show that will include long-form interviews, commentary, and expanded takes on his "One Big Thing" segment on SportsCenter. SVP will take deep dives with guests and topics in an entertaining way that only he can. Stanford Steve, producer of SVP's SportsCenter, turned partner, will be involved, as always.Podcast website
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