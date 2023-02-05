Scott Van Pelt, the popular SportsCenter anchor and former ESPN Radio host will present a weekly show that will include long-form interviews, commentary and exp... More
Dressed Up Like Captain Crunch
Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve discuss the Met Gala, the Bruins’ historic season coming to an end, Scott texting a notable Knicks fan, Steph Curry deciding things aren’t ending in Sacramento, the emotions wrapped up in Warriors-Lakers, if Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew start more games for the Colts, Steve needing an NFL team, the Ravens extending Lamar Jackson, if high top sneakers will ever make a comeback and a bad batch of pancakes.
5/2/2023
53:15
Permanent Fishing Hat
Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve discuss how many NFL teams have “a guy,” why Jordan Love is more interesting than Aaron Rodgers, if they’ll ever figure out the quarterback thing, the NBA and NHL playoffs, if Vancouver misses the Grizzles, Scott’s assessment of Knicks fans, and who the Texans should take at No. 2 in the draft. Plus, a Bill Barnwell cameo.
4/25/2023
38:14
Your House is On Fire
Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve walk through the last week after Scott’s house caught on fire, trying to provide answers to hard questions to his kids, leaning on great friends, waiting on a path forward and bad behavior from a business. Then, the guys get into the scene in Sacramento, forgetting what playoff Kawhi Leonard looks like, hockey playoffs reminding Scott of spring nights in college, Steve’s review of six-year-old lacrosse and Texans spring practice.
4/18/2023
44:59
A Tournament We All Love
Scott Van Pelt and Andy North are at The Masters discussing what Andy remembers about the first time he played Augusta National, how Rory McIlroy completes the script and finishes the grand slam, Brooks Koepka showing off on the biggest stages, Andy’s value play, the most important thing about playing this course, which player could break through and in their first tournament, Xander Schauffele feeling inevitable, why PGA vs. LIV doesn’t matter this week and Andy picking the Bucks to win the NBA finals.
4/4/2023
41:44
Not Fraught With Peril
Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve discuss Scott watching the Terps with his lucky baseball, Steve taking Princeton plus the points against Creighton, Coach Cal’s belittling comments about Markquis Nowell, what’s wrong with the Big Ten and how the league can fix it, the athleticism of the SEC, Steve looking at Georgetown season tickets with Ed Cooley’s arrival, how quickly Rick Pitino could make St. John’s matter and the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament.
