Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

The Athletic
Chicago Bears analysis from Adam Hoge & The Athletic's Adam Jahns. Subscribe on YouTube for video episodes & The Athletic for more from The Adams. More
Available Episodes

5 of 459
  • Bears Media Roundtable: Post-Draft Edition with Pearson, Kane & Howard
    What's the temperature of the Bears beat following the Draft and Ryan Poles' moves this offseason? Could they have done more to help Justin Fields? Zack Pearson, Colleen Kane and Herb Howard join this edition of the Bears Media Roundtable on Hoge & Jahns to discuss it all. YouTube - https://youtu.be/LdbKrLpqVeo Sponsored by Athletic Greens! Get a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase at athleticgreens.com/adams Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    56:51
  • Bears depth chart & Wright, Dexter & Pickens with David Ubben
    Hoge & Jahns answer some pressing questions concerning the Bears' current depth chart following the 2023 NFL Draft, then The Athletic's David Ubben joins the pod to share some more info on the SEC picks of Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens. YouTube - https://youtu.be/3nxukMyiCcA Sponsored by Athletic Greens - Get a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase at athleticgreens.com/adams Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    43:16
  • Bears 2023 Draft recap & first impressions
    Hoge & Jahns recap the Bears 2023 draft picks, from rounds 2-7 and big picture takeaways on Ryan Poles' and Matt Eberflus' strategy playing out. YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/live/-NzHELOuoqQ?feature=share Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    1:07:58
  • Bears trade back, pick OT Darnell Wright
    What are the Bears getting in OT Darnell Wright, why did Ryan Poles have the conviction to select him at 10, and why did the Bears pass on other players such as Jalen Carter? Hoge & Jahns discuss following the Bears' first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. YouTube - https://youtube.com/live/X3uZZPKqfSc?feature=share Sponsored by Helix - Helix is offering 20% off all mattress orders including the Helix Kids mattress AND two free pillows for our listeners! Go to helixsleep.com/adam Rhone - Upgrade your closet with Rhone and use ADAM to save 20% at https://www.rhone.com/adam Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    43:25
  • Takeaways from assistant GM Ian Cunningham’s pre-draft press conference
    With the 2023 NFL Draft just one day away, Hoge & Jahns discuss what assistant GM Ian Cunningham had to say about what the Bears will do with the No. 9 pick. They talk about Peter Skoronski, Jalen Carter, Darnell Wright and more. Then, they dive into Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets and what they think of the move. Sponsors! Today's episode is brought to you by... Helix Sleep! Helix is offering 20% off all mattress orders including the Helix Kids mattress AND two free pillows for our listeners! Go to helixsleep.com/adam Rhone! Upgrade your closet with Rhone and use ADAM to save 20% at https://www.rhone.com/adam Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    48:35

About Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears analysis from Adam Hoge & The Athletic's Adam Jahns. Subscribe on YouTube for video episodes & The Athletic for more from The Adams.
