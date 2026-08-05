Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

Training camp is rolling on, and Hoge & Jahns are back to check in after the first three practices at Halas Hall! The guys break down everything they've seen and heard from Ben Johnson, Dennis Allen, Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and more as the Bears continue to build toward the 2026 season.



Who has been setting the tone early in camp? Which players are standing out the most? Hoge & Jahns discuss the early buzz surrounding Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, and other emerging playmakers, while also diving into the biggest position battles, injury updates, and storylines to watch as camp continues.



All that and more on another LIVE edition of Hoge & Jahns Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com

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