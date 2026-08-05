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Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

ALLCITY Network, CHGO Sports
FootballNews
Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears
Latest episode

799 episodes

  • Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

    CALEB WILLIAMS ON THE RISE: Progress in Camp — and Among the NFL’s Best with Mike Sando

    08/05/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Bears training camp rolls on, and Hoge & Jahns are breaking down everything from another busy week at Halas Hall. The guys discuss the latest developments surrounding Caleb Williams, the offense's progress through camp, and the biggest takeaways from recent practices.

    They also react to Darnell Wright's contract extension, the latest injury updates, and the storylines shaping the Bears as preseason approaches.

    Plus, The Athletic's Mike Sando joins the show to discuss Caleb Williams' place among the NFL's quarterbacks, what he's seeing around the league, and where the Bears stand heading into the 2026 season.

    All that and more on another live edition of Hoge & Jahns. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

    BEARS CAMP CHECK-IN: Early trends, standouts and concerns after three practices

    07/31/2026 | 57 mins.
    Training camp is rolling on, and Hoge & Jahns are back to check in after the first three practices at Halas Hall! The guys break down everything they've seen and heard from Ben Johnson, Dennis Allen, Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and more as the Bears continue to build toward the 2026 season.

    Who has been setting the tone early in camp? Which players are standing out the most? Hoge & Jahns discuss the early buzz surrounding Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, and other emerging playmakers, while also diving into the biggest position battles, injury updates, and storylines to watch as camp continues.

    All that and more on another LIVE edition of Hoge & Jahns Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

    Ben Johnson and Bears Camp: Caleb Williams' Growth, Top Competitions and More

    07/28/2026 | 59 mins.
    Bears training camp is officially underway! Hoge & Jahns are LIVE to react to the first day at Halas Hall, breaking down everything they heard from Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles as the 2026 season begins to take shape.

    The guys discuss Caleb Williams' continued development, the biggest position battles to watch throughout camp, and which players could be poised for breakout performances. Plus, they share their biggest takeaways from Day 1 and what Bears fans should be watching as training camp rolls on. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

    BEARS TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: Debating the Top Players + Storylines

    07/23/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    We're back! Training camp is right around the corner, and Hoge & Jahns are getting you ready with a full position-by-position preview of the roster.

    The guys break down expectations for Caleb Williams, the biggest position battles to watch, and which players have the most to prove over the coming weeks. From the competition at left tackle and center to the excitement surrounding Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Dillon Thieneman, Coby Bryant, and more, Hoge & Jahns discuss the storylines they'll be following closely at Halas Hall. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

    Ultimate Bears Mailbag: Season Predictions, Training Camp, Food Takes & Everything In Between

    06/30/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    It’s time for the ultimate Bears mailbag.

    Join us LIVE at 10 AM for a special 'Ask Us Anything' episode of Hoge & Jahns, featuring questions submitted from all across our social channels. We’re covering everything — Chicago Bears season predictions, training camp storylines, breakout players, roster battles, expectations for Caleb Williams, and whatever else you threw our way. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
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About Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears
A smart, honest, and no-nonsense podcast about the Chicago Bears, hosted by longtime reporters Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns. From game previews and recaps to behind-the-scenes insights from Halas Hall, Hoge & Jahns brings fans trusted analysis and real football talk all year long. New episodes every week. A part of CHGO Sports.
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