Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago Bears

Bears Media Roundtable: Post-Draft Edition with Pearson, Kane & Howard
What's the temperature of the Bears beat following the Draft and Ryan Poles' moves this offseason? Could they have done more to help Justin Fields? Zack Pearson, Colleen Kane and Herb Howard join this edition of the Bears Media Roundtable on Hoge & Jahns to discuss it all.
5/4/2023
56:51
Bears depth chart & Wright, Dexter & Pickens with David Ubben
Hoge & Jahns answer some pressing questions concerning the Bears' current depth chart following the 2023 NFL Draft, then The Athletic's David Ubben joins the pod to share some more info on the SEC picks of Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens.
5/2/2023
43:16
Bears 2023 Draft recap & first impressions
Hoge & Jahns recap the Bears 2023 draft picks, from rounds 2-7 and big picture takeaways on Ryan Poles' and Matt Eberflus' strategy playing out.
4/30/2023
1:07:58
Bears trade back, pick OT Darnell Wright
What are the Bears getting in OT Darnell Wright, why did Ryan Poles have the conviction to select him at 10, and why did the Bears pass on other players such as Jalen Carter? Hoge & Jahns discuss following the Bears' first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
4/28/2023
43:25
Takeaways from assistant GM Ian Cunningham’s pre-draft press conference
With the 2023 NFL Draft just one day away, Hoge & Jahns discuss what assistant GM Ian Cunningham had to say about what the Bears will do with the No. 9 pick. They talk about Peter Skoronski, Jalen Carter, Darnell Wright and more. Then, they dive into Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets and what they think of the move.
