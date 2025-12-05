The Bills’ Best Shot & the #1-Seed Bears, Plus Joel Klatt on Lane Kiffin to LSU & Fixing the CFB Playoff

Ryen opens with his biggest takeaways from the NFL weekend, including whether this is the Bills' best shot to win the AFC. Then, he chats with FOX CFB analyst Joel Klatt about Lane Kiffin to LSU, not believing in the SEC contenders, and his idea to fix the College Football Playoff. Next, Ryen runs through his College Football Top 12 rankings before closing it out with Kyle and Ceruti for some listener-submitted Life Advice, including a new friend's questionable hobby and someone trying to steal Ceruti's wallet. NFL WEEK 13 (2:32) Bills' best shot at the AFC? (9:28) #1-seed Bears JOEL KLATT (17:51) Ohio State–Michigan (24:22) Who's better: Georgia or Oregon? (30:11) Joel fixes the CFB Playoff (39:29) Lane Kiffin to LSU (51:40) SEC contenders not great? (1:11:10) Notre Dame–Miami debate (1:17:20) RYEN'S CFB TOP 12 (1:30:48) LIFE ADVICE