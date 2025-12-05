CFB Championship Weekend Preview w/ Booger McFarland, Plus Commanders LB Von Miller
Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland for some leftover thoughts on Lane Kiffin to LSU before they preview this weekend’s college football conference title games and talk a little NFL. Then he’s joined by Commanders linebacker Von Miller to discuss his desire to be a GM, what he still wants to accomplish as a player, and whether he’d go No. 1 in a redraft of the 2011 class. Plus, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice, including a guy who needs to make the first move with a girl he met and another who wants to convince his girlfriend he should move out with her and move in with his buddies.
BOOGER MCFARLAND
2:20 — Lane Kiffin fallout
13:20 — Georgia vs. Alabama
17:42 — Indiana vs. Ohio State
21:05 — What happens if Duke wins the ACC?
26:51 — BYU vs. Texas Tech
28:10 — The Miami/Notre Dame debate
31:43 — Favorite AFC team
34:13 — NFC teams better than the Bears
35:40 — Playing in freezing cold weather
VON MILLER
41:40 — Facing his old team, the Broncos
46:57 — Wanting to be a GM after playing
51:44 — Would Von go No. 1 in a 2011 redraft?
1:02:15 — Texas A&M heading to the playoff
1:04:00 — Most impressive teammate
1:08:18 — What he still wants to accomplish as a player
LIFE ADVICE
1:10:34 — Life Advice
1:25:52 — “Can I ask my girlfriend if I can move out to live with my friends?”
Chris Paul Sent Home! Giannis & Anthony Davis Trade Futures w/ Chris Mannix, Plus Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea
Ryen is joined by Sports Illustrated senior NBA writer Chris Mannix to cover a bunch of topics, including the futures of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, the Eastern Conference hierarchy, and the Clippers sending Chris Paul home. Then, he talks with Vanderbilt head football coach Clark Lea about his team’s case for the College Football Playoff, Diego Pavia’s Heisman candidacy, and more. Finally, the guys wrap up with The Alliance NBA picks and some listener-submitted Life Advice, including a question about punching your brother.
CHRIS MANNIX
(02:00) Eastern Conference hierarchy
(27:03) Are the Mavs shopping Anthony Davis?
(43:20) Will Giannis ask for a trade?
(52:00) Ja Morant & the Grizzlies mess
(56:05) Will Jayson Tatum return this season?
(59:00) Chris Paul–Clippers drama
CLARK LEA
(1:09:02) Challenges at Vanderbilt
(1:12:25) Diego Pavia’s Heisman case
(1:22:40) From baseball player to football coach
(1:30:53) Why Vanderbilt should make the playoff
ALLIANCE NBA PICKS
(1:34:06)
LIFE ADVICE
(1:38:32)
The Bills’ Best Shot & the #1-Seed Bears, Plus Joel Klatt on Lane Kiffin to LSU & Fixing the CFB Playoff
Ryen opens with his biggest takeaways from the NFL weekend, including whether this is the Bills’ best shot to win the AFC. Then, he chats with FOX CFB analyst Joel Klatt about Lane Kiffin to LSU, not believing in the SEC contenders, and his idea to fix the College Football Playoff. Next, Ryen runs through his College Football Top 12 rankings before closing it out with Kyle and Ceruti for some listener-submitted Life Advice, including a new friend’s questionable hobby and someone trying to steal Ceruti’s wallet.
NFL WEEK 13
(2:32) Bills’ best shot at the AFC?
(9:28) #1-seed Bears
JOEL KLATT
(17:51) Ohio State–Michigan
(24:22) Who’s better: Georgia or Oregon?
(30:11) Joel fixes the CFB Playoff
(39:29) Lane Kiffin to LSU
(51:40) SEC contenders not great?
(1:11:10) Notre Dame–Miami debate
(1:17:20) RYEN’S CFB TOP 12
(1:30:48) LIFE ADVICE
Russillo on the Road: London Travelogue
Russillo shares day-by-day recaps from his recent trip across the pond to London, England.
NBA Mailbag Questions & Another Ja Morant Self-Own, Plus CFB Rivalry Week w/ Stanford Steve
Ryen opens with Ja Morant’s wild comments toward Klay Thompson and runs through the history of Ja not backing up his trash talk before Ceruti throws some NBA mailbag questions at him. Then, ESPN’s Stanford Steve stops by to preview college football rivalry week and share some great stories from being on the road for SportsCenter and GameDay. Finally, Ryen, Kyle, and Ceruti close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice, including a guy who is “tanking” in real life, whether you can sell tickets you got as a gift, and if one guy should stop wearing his purple hat.
(01:47) JA MORANT SELF-OWN
(11:51) NBA MAILBAG QUESTIONS
(12:20) Doesn’t like SGA’s playstyle
(17:19) Wrong about the Heat?
(21:53) Where the Sixers go from here
(25:17) STANFORD STEVE
(27:22) Gap between Ohio State/Indiana and others
(37:14) Georgia looks scary again
(45:43) Buying Notre Dame
(50:52) Alabama vs. Auburn
(1:01:30) NFL Thanksgiving Bet
(1:04:45) Favorite moments on the road this year
(1:09:43) LIFE ADVICE
