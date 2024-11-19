Powered by RND
Barstool Sports
Former NHL vets Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette, Barstool Sports writer Rear Admiral and Producer Mike Grinnell bring their outspoken and irreverent opinions to ...
  • Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 532: Featuring Tuukka Rask, Louie Debrusk, and Matt Murley
    On Episode 532 of Spittin’ Chiclets, The guys are joined by Matt Murley to talk about the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off. Later on, legendary goalie Tuukka Rask joins the show to talk about the state of goalie interference calls in the league, the upcoming sandbagger with Andrew Raycroft and his new simulcast. But first some iconic moments in the NHL are underway as Connor McDavid gets his 1000th point, Ovechkin continues to creep up on the goal record, and could we see Sidney Crosby on another team in the future? Shortly after, feared enforcer Louie Debrusk joins the show in a interview done back in Edmonton during last years cup finals to talk about growing up learning to fight, what it’s like having a son in the NHL, and how the game has changed for the better. A packed episode that you won’t want to miss. 00:00:00 - Chiclets Updates 00:30:36 - Around Sports 00:51:04 - McDavid 1000th Point 01:00:20 - Around the League 01:15:21 - 4 Nations Faceoff 01:31:00 - Tuukka Rask Interview 02:05:21 - Quick Hits around the League 02:45:15 - Louie Debrusk Interview Support the Show: PINK WHITNEY: Take Your Shot with Pink Whitney Enter the sweepstake at https://pinkwhitney.com/nashville GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app today and use code CHICLETS to easily score great deals with the new Gametime Zone Deals! YETI: Shop the YETI's Camino Carryall Tote Bag today https://www.yeti.com/bags/tote-bags/26010000301.html BODYARMOR: Get yours today at Walmart or a local grocery store near you! https://www.walmart.com/brand/bodyarmor/shop-all-bodyarmor/10009869You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/schiclets
    3:54:45
  • Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 531: Featuring Roberto Luongo and Keith Yandle
    On Episode 531 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the guys are joined by legendary goalie Roberto Luongo to talk about why he became a goalie at a young age, playing in the Q, getting traded to Vancouver and much more. Keith Yandle hosted us in his beautiful home as he joins us for the show, but first, the Winnipeg Jets have continued to prove the chiclets crew wrong with an unbelievable start and the rumor boys are taking on the Bruins and some potential coaching changes down the stretch. How many free sample scoops of ice cream is morally okay? When will Nashville start to become a problem for other teams in the league? What would happen if the age of eligibility was raised for the draft? All this and more on this weeks episode. You won’t want to miss it. 00:00:00 - START 00:00:25 - Chiclets Updates 00:29:45 - Winnipeg Jets 00:37:13 - Nashville Predators 00:43:18 - Trouble-A-Bruin in Boston 00:57:02 - NHL CBA rule Changes 01:03:49 - Roberto Luongo Interview 02:35:52 - Around the League 03:02:44 - ETC Support the Show: PINK WHITNEY: Take Your Shot with Pink Whitney GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app today and use code CHICLETS to easily score great deals with the new Gametime Zone Deals! SPORTCLIPS: Sport Clips. It’s a Game Changer. https://sportclips.com BETTERHELP: Spittin Chiclets is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/CHICLETS today to get 10% off your first month.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/schiclets
    3:06:13
  • Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 530: Featuring Brandon Hagel and Kevin Lowe
    On Episode 530 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the guys are joined by Tampa Bay Lightning Forward Brandon Hagel to talk about his huge 8-year, $52 Million contract extension, being a late bloomer in hockey, and almost quitting hockey for good. A little later on, the guys caught up with Kevin Lowe (former head coach and GM of the Edmonton Oilers) to talk about his time spent with Wayne Gretzky, winning a cup without the great one, and a ton of other old stories. When will Ovi break the record? Who’s more likely to make playoffs, Bruins or Senators? All this and more on this weeks episode. You won’t want to miss it. 00:00:25 - Chiclets Updates 00:22:23 - Keeping it positive 01:00:13 - Bruins or Sens 01:14:40 - Brandon Hagel Interview 01:54:57 - Around the League 02:11:30 - Kevin Lowe Interview 03:08:23 - Trades Recap 03:12:30 - Whit vs Riggs Golf match Support the Show: PINK WHITNEY: Take Your Shot with Pink Whitney Enter the sweepstake at https://pinkwhitney.com/nashville GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app today and use code CHICLETS to easily score great deals with the new Gametime Picks! YETI: Shop at yeti.com/nhl LABATT BLUE: Find Labatt Blue Light at labattusa.com/finder SPORTCLIPS: Sport Clips. It’s a Game Changer. https://sportclips.com JACKPOCKET: New customers, get your first ticket FREE using code: “PUCK” ($2) https://jackpocket.onelink.me/sY17/CHICLETS GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY. 18 or older (19+ in Nebraska, 21+ in Arizona). Void where prohibited. Promo code required for $2 non-withdrawable credit. Prize amount may differ at time of drawing. Terms jackpocket.com/tos/free-ticket-promo/ DRAFTKINGS: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app NOW and use code CHICLETS. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/schiclets
    3:28:09
  • Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 529: Featuring Bobby Holik
    On Episode 529 of Spittin’ Chiclets, The guys are joined by 2x Stanley Cup Champion Bobby Holik to talk about how tough you had to be back in the day, hall of fame devils players, and how jersey fans hated him when he signed with the Rangers, but first the NHL has been nothing short of electric. Alexis Lafrenière re-signed a long term extension, the Winnipeg Jets remain undefeated (sonk, they just lost to the leafs), and the flames are off to a hot start. Will Squanto ever stop asking for his leafs jersey? Is Pasha less deranged than we think? All this and more on this weeks episode. You won’t want to miss it. 00:00:00 - START 00:00:25 - Sports Equinox 00:24:05 - Alexis Lafreniere re-signs a long term deal 00:32:42 - The Winnipeg Jets are on a roll 00:42:50 - The Calgary Flames are off to a hot start 00:54:30 - Murls predicted the Vegas Golden Knights will be back in the finals 01:16:02 - Bobby Holik Interview 02:38:44 - Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller are beefing 02:51:20 - Around the league Support the Show: PINK WHITNEY: Take Your Shot with Pink Whitney GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app today and use code CHICLETS to easily score great deals with the new Gametime Picks! LABATT BLUE: Find Labatt Blue Light at labattusa.com/finder JACKPOCKET: New customers, get your first ticket FREE using code: “PUCK” ($2) https://jackpocket.onelink.me/sY17/CHICLETS GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY. 18 or older (19+ in Nebraska, 21+ in Arizona). Void where prohibited. Promo code required for $2 non-withdrawable credit. Prize amount may differ at time of drawing. Terms jackpocket.com/tos/free-ticket-promo/ DRAFTKINGS: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app NOW and use code CHICLETS.  GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/schiclets
    3:24:31
  • Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 528: Featuring Rob Brown and Ryan Smith
    On Episode 528 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the guys are joined by “Down Town” Rob Brown to talk about his unreal scoring ability in Junior, his playing days in Pittsburgh, and his relationship with different coaches around the league. But first, the NHL is witnessing history as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are both reaching new career milestones, as well as Ovechkin inches closer to the illusive Wayne Gretzky goal record. Around the League we’re starting to see teams like Winnipeg come out on top when no one gave them their flower in pre-season, and teams like Nashville seemingly implode after amazing off-season acquisitions. Later on, Utah HC and NBA Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Joins the show to talk about how the deal was made for him to acquire the team, his unlikely rise into billionaire status, and the state of fans in Utah. Whit’s not hitting the panic button just yet on the Oilers, Biz got a suspicious DM, and it’s a great week for hockey because all 32 teams are playing this Tuesday; This is an episode you won’t want to miss. 00:00:00 - Start 00:14:18 - NHL Milestone moments 00:54:39 - Rob Brown Interview 01:55:36 - Winnipeg Jets 02:07:23 - Dallas Stars 02:11:35 - Colorado Avalanche 02:17:22 - Nashville Predators 02:30:32 - Ryan Smith, Utah HC Owner, Interview 03:24:44 - Around The League Support the Show: PINK WHITNEY: Take Your Shot with Pink Whitney Enter the sweepstake at https://pinkwhitney.com/nashville GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app today and use code CHICLETS to easily score great deals with the new Gametime Picks! DRAFTKINGS: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app NOW and use code CHICLETS.  GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK. MUGSY: Head to https://mugsyjeans.com and enter your email your for 20% BACK on the only jeans and pants you will ever wear again SPORTCLIPS: Sport Clips. It’s a Game Changer. https://sportclips.com BODYARMOR: Head on over to your local 7-Eleven & get your BODYARMOR SportWater today!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/schiclets
    3:50:26

About Spittin Chiclets

Former NHL vets Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette, Barstool Sports writer Rear Admiral and Producer Mike Grinnell bring their outspoken and irreverent opinions to the masses. Focusing on the NHL but also touching on pop culture and everything else under the sun. New episode every Tuesday..You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/schiclets
