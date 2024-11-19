Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 532: Featuring Tuukka Rask, Louie Debrusk, and Matt Murley
On Episode 532 of Spittin’ Chiclets, The guys are joined by Matt Murley to talk about the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off. Later on, legendary goalie Tuukka Rask joins the show to talk about the state of goalie interference calls in the league, the upcoming sandbagger with Andrew Raycroft and his new simulcast. But first some iconic moments in the NHL are underway as Connor McDavid gets his 1000th point, Ovechkin continues to creep up on the goal record, and could we see Sidney Crosby on another team in the future? Shortly after, feared enforcer Louie Debrusk joins the show in a interview done back in Edmonton during last years cup finals to talk about growing up learning to fight, what it’s like having a son in the NHL, and how the game has changed for the better. A packed episode that you won’t want to miss.
00:00:00 - Chiclets Updates
00:30:36 - Around Sports
00:51:04 - McDavid 1000th Point
01:00:20 - Around the League
01:15:21 - 4 Nations Faceoff
01:31:00 - Tuukka Rask Interview
02:05:21 - Quick Hits around the League
02:45:15 - Louie Debrusk Interview
3:54:45
Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 531: Featuring Roberto Luongo and Keith Yandle
On Episode 531 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the guys are joined by legendary goalie Roberto Luongo to talk about why he became a goalie at a young age, playing in the Q, getting traded to Vancouver and much more. Keith Yandle hosted us in his beautiful home as he joins us for the show, but first, the Winnipeg Jets have continued to prove the chiclets crew wrong with an unbelievable start and the rumor boys are taking on the Bruins and some potential coaching changes down the stretch. How many free sample scoops of ice cream is morally okay? When will Nashville start to become a problem for other teams in the league? What would happen if the age of eligibility was raised for the draft? All this and more on this weeks episode. You won’t want to miss it.
00:00:00 - START
00:00:25 - Chiclets Updates
00:29:45 - Winnipeg Jets
00:37:13 - Nashville Predators
00:43:18 - Trouble-A-Bruin in Boston
00:57:02 - NHL CBA rule Changes
01:03:49 - Roberto Luongo Interview
02:35:52 - Around the League
03:02:44 - ETC
3:06:13
Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 530: Featuring Brandon Hagel and Kevin Lowe
On Episode 530 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the guys are joined by Tampa Bay Lightning Forward Brandon Hagel to talk about his huge 8-year, $52 Million contract extension, being a late bloomer in hockey, and almost quitting hockey for good. A little later on, the guys caught up with Kevin Lowe (former head coach and GM of the Edmonton Oilers) to talk about his time spent with Wayne Gretzky, winning a cup without the great one, and a ton of other old stories. When will Ovi break the record? Who’s more likely to make playoffs, Bruins or Senators? All this and more on this weeks episode. You won’t want to miss it.
00:00:25 - Chiclets Updates
00:22:23 - Keeping it positive
01:00:13 - Bruins or Sens
01:14:40 - Brandon Hagel Interview
01:54:57 - Around the League
02:11:30 - Kevin Lowe Interview
03:08:23 - Trades Recap
03:12:30 - Whit vs Riggs Golf match
3:28:09
Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 529: Featuring Bobby Holik
On Episode 529 of Spittin’ Chiclets, The guys are joined by 2x Stanley Cup Champion Bobby Holik to talk about how tough you had to be back in the day, hall of fame devils players, and how jersey fans hated him when he signed with the Rangers, but first the NHL has been nothing short of electric. Alexis Lafrenière re-signed a long term extension, the Winnipeg Jets remain undefeated (sonk, they just lost to the leafs), and the flames are off to a hot start. Will Squanto ever stop asking for his leafs jersey? Is Pasha less deranged than we think? All this and more on this weeks episode. You won’t want to miss it.
00:00:00 - START
00:00:25 - Sports Equinox
00:24:05 - Alexis Lafreniere re-signs a long term deal
00:32:42 - The Winnipeg Jets are on a roll
00:42:50 - The Calgary Flames are off to a hot start
00:54:30 - Murls predicted the Vegas Golden Knights will be back in the finals
01:16:02 - Bobby Holik Interview
02:38:44 - Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller are beefing
02:51:20 - Around the league
3:24:31
Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 528: Featuring Rob Brown and Ryan Smith
On Episode 528 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the guys are joined by “Down Town” Rob Brown to talk about his unreal scoring ability in Junior, his playing days in Pittsburgh, and his relationship with different coaches around the league. But first, the NHL is witnessing history as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are both reaching new career milestones, as well as Ovechkin inches closer to the illusive Wayne Gretzky goal record. Around the League we’re starting to see teams like Winnipeg come out on top when no one gave them their flower in pre-season, and teams like Nashville seemingly implode after amazing off-season acquisitions. Later on, Utah HC and NBA Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Joins the show to talk about how the deal was made for him to acquire the team, his unlikely rise into billionaire status, and the state of fans in Utah. Whit’s not hitting the panic button just yet on the Oilers, Biz got a suspicious DM, and it’s a great week for hockey because all 32 teams are playing this Tuesday; This is an episode you won’t want to miss.
00:00:00 - Start
00:14:18 - NHL Milestone moments
00:54:39 - Rob Brown Interview
01:55:36 - Winnipeg Jets
02:07:23 - Dallas Stars
02:11:35 - Colorado Avalanche
02:17:22 - Nashville Predators
02:30:32 - Ryan Smith, Utah HC Owner, Interview
03:24:44 - Around The League
