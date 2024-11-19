Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 528: Featuring Rob Brown and Ryan Smith

On Episode 528 of Spittin' Chiclets, the guys are joined by "Down Town" Rob Brown to talk about his unreal scoring ability in Junior, his playing days in Pittsburgh, and his relationship with different coaches around the league. But first, the NHL is witnessing history as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are both reaching new career milestones, as well as Ovechkin inches closer to the illusive Wayne Gretzky goal record. Around the League we're starting to see teams like Winnipeg come out on top when no one gave them their flower in pre-season, and teams like Nashville seemingly implode after amazing off-season acquisitions. Later on, Utah HC and NBA Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Joins the show to talk about how the deal was made for him to acquire the team, his unlikely rise into billionaire status, and the state of fans in Utah. Whit's not hitting the panic button just yet on the Oilers, Biz got a suspicious DM, and it's a great week for hockey because all 32 teams are playing this Tuesday; This is an episode you won't want to miss. 00:00:00 - Start 00:14:18 - NHL Milestone moments 00:54:39 - Rob Brown Interview 01:55:36 - Winnipeg Jets 02:07:23 - Dallas Stars 02:11:35 - Colorado Avalanche 02:17:22 - Nashville Predators 02:30:32 - Ryan Smith, Utah HC Owner, Interview 03:24:44 - Around The League