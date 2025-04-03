Locked On Tigers - Daily Podcast On The Detroit Tigers

Tigers Win on Jackson Jobe's First MLB Start!

Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers victory over the Seattle Mariners. We talk about Jackson Jobe making his first MLB start, Spencer Torkelson, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Gleyber Torres, Dillon Dingler, Javy Baez, Trey Sweeney, and more!