Locked On Tigers - Daily Podcast On The Detroit Tigers

Locked On Podcast Network, Scott Bentley
Locked On Tigers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Detroit Tigers...
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

  • Tigers Drop Finale vs Mariners with Costly Mistakes
    Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers series finale loss to the Seattle Mariners. We talk about Colt Keith, Riley Greene, Ryan Kreidler, Dillon Dingler, and more!
    --------  
    31:42
  • TIGERS POSTCAST: Detroit Tigers LOSE To Seattle Mariners, Colt Keith’s Early Miscue Proves Costly
    Detroit Tigers lose to Seattle Mariners and fall to 2-4 in the early MLB season. Tarik Skubal started the game on the mound for the Detroit Tigers and went 5.2 innings allowing 3 earned runs while striking out 8. Tarik Skubal gets the tough luck loss and the reigning Cy Young winner is 0-2. Colt Keith made a miscue early in the contest that cost the Tigers the final out of the inning, and Seattle Mariners went on to score two runs in the inning. Detroit Tigers will be off tomorrow before the home opener at Comerica Park on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Detroit Tigers RecordsDetroit Tigers Overall 2-4Detroit Tigers Home 0-0Detroit Tigers Away 2-4American League Central Standings Chicago White Sox 2-3Cleveland Guardians 2-3Kansas City Royals 2-3Detroit Tigers 2-4 Minnesota Twins 1-4Detroit Tigers Upcoming Schedule: Friday, Apr 4 vs White SoxSaturday, Apr 5 vs White SoxSunday, Apr 6 vs White Sox 
    --------  
    20:00
  • Casey Mize Shines in Tigers Win at Seattle
    Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers 4-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. We talk about Casey Mize, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and more!
    --------  
    31:50
  • TIGERS POSTCAST: Detroit Tigers TAKE SERIES vs. Seattle Mariners, Earn 4-1 Win, Casey Mize Dazzles
    Detroit Tigers beat Seattle Mariners in MLB action at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Casey Mize tossed 5.2 innings of shutout ball in his first start of the season for the Detroit Tigers. Riley Greene hit his second home run of the season while Spencer Torkelson, Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter each chipped in with an RBI a piece. Detroit Tigers win the first two games of the series in Seattle and clinch their first series win of the early season. Tommy Kahnle came in to pitch the ninth inning for the Detroit Tigers, and despite plunking Julio Rodriguez to leadoff the inning, Tommy Kahnle settled in to earn his first save as a Detroit Tiger. Detroit Tigers RecordsDetroit Tigers Overall 2-3Detroit Tigers Home 0-0Detroit Tigers Away 2-3American League Central Standings Chicago White Sox 2-3Cleveland Guardians 2-3Kansas City Royals 2-3Detroit Tigers 2-3 Minnesota Twins 1-4Detroit Tigers Upcoming Schedule: Wednesday, Apr 2 @ MarinersWednesday, Apr 2 @ MarinersFriday, Apr 4 vs White SoxSaturday, Apr 5 vs White SoxSunday, Apr 6 vs White Sox 
    --------  
    20:44
  • Tigers Win on Jackson Jobe's First MLB Start!
    Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers victory over the Seattle Mariners. We talk about Jackson Jobe making his first MLB start, Spencer Torkelson, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Gleyber Torres, Dillon Dingler, Javy Baez, Trey Sweeney, and more!
    --------  
    33:27

About Locked On Tigers - Daily Podcast On The Detroit Tigers

Locked On Tigers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball. Hosted by diehard Tigers fan Scott Bentley, the Locked On Tigers podcast provides your daily Tigers fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Motown franchise. Locked On Tigers takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Tigers locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Tigers podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
