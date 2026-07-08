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Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect
FootballSports
Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect
Latest episode

44 episodes

  • Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect

    We Tried The WEIRDEST Hot Dog Toppings 🌭

    07/08/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Cody joins Sparky and Garrett for an unforgettable taste test as they try the weirdest hot dog toppings imaginable! From ranch dressing to maple syrup to some truly outrageous combinations, nothing is off the table. Which topping will surprise everyone and earn the top spot? Then, rodeo legend Dale Brisby joins the show to talk about life as the self-proclaimed greatest bull rider of all time, share what life in the rodeo is really like, and bring plenty of laughs. To wrap things up, the guys face off in a ridiculous game of "Pin the Cut on the Cow" to find out if this cowboy really knows his steak.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Introduction

    01:48 Hot Dog Toppings Taste Test

    21:10 Dale Brisby Interview

    51:59 Pin the Cut on the Cow

    If you’ve got a question, hot take, or your own Almost Athlete moment, head to AlmostAthletes.com or call (972) 805-8866. Upload your own fan fails here: https://new.myharbourshare.com/agree/gSttAsmDbo6vYCfm3HBdjh?fbclid=PARlRTSARDo7VleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAafRqYdnXc6xTmfPMNERbnp5yfF-BqLSY3NCu2GQZSehgOTgD69fSBeTqTcAQg_aem_RWLUmW87bcZIif3zTrWKBg

    Head to SoFi.com/almost to explore your options and find funding that works for you.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect

    EXCLUSIVE Footage: Dude Perfect Tour Behind-The-Scenes

    07/01/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Tour is officially underway, and a wild Week 1 is in the books! The Dudes are pulling back the curtain on life on the road, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, tour secrets, and what really goes into making a Dude Perfect live show happen. Plus, they break down the biggest sports headlines, including the latest World Cup action and blockbuster NBA trades. Then Tyler joins the show to talk about the newest Dude Perfect Outdoors video featuring his son, Colton. It's a heartfelt conversation you won't want to miss.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Introduction

    02:40 Tour BTS

    26:58 Topical Sports

    37:30 DPO BTS

    55:53 2-Minute Warning

    If you’ve got a question, hot take, or your own Almost Athlete moment, head to AlmostAthletes.com or call (972) 805-8866. Upload your own fan fails here: https://new.myharbourshare.com/agree/gSttAsmDbo6vYCfm3HBdjh?fbclid=PARlRTSARDo7VleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAafRqYdnXc6xTmfPMNERbnp5yfF-BqLSY3NCu2GQZSehgOTgD69fSBeTqTcAQg_aem_RWLUmW87bcZIif3zTrWKBg

    Head to SoFi.com/almost to explore your options and find funding that works for you.

    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/mar90qgg #CashAppPodCash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    #almostathletes #dudeperfect #tour #outdoors

    ▶ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@almostathletes?sub_confirmation=1

    🎧 Listen anywhere:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/almost-athletes-with-dude-perfect/id1834502483
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/55gaQm31JIbp6td7QtYsPU

    Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect is (almost) a sports podcast. Co-hosted by Garrett Hilbert and Sparky, with the rest of the Dudes, their wives, and the DP crew popping in throughout the weeksports takes, celebrity guests, athlete interviews, fan voicemails, and the kind of chaos you'd expect from the Dude Perfect family.

    New episodes drop every Wednesday.

    Go Big and God Bless
    Pound it 👊🏻 Noggin 🙇🏻‍♂️
    - Dude Perfect
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect

    Cooper Flagg & Ace Flagg on the Pain of Losing, Love of Anime, & Being a Mav for Life

    06/24/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Sparky joins Garrett from tour to break down the latest sports headlines, including World Cup updates, NBA Draft predictions, and their live reaction to the breaking news that Dusty May is the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Then, last year’s No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick & Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg and his twin brother Ace Flagg join the Dudes to talk basketball, the transition from college into the NBA, growing up in Maine, life as twins, Dude Perfect fandom, and Cooper’s love of anime and Love Island. To wrap things up, Cooper and Ace build their all-time starting five, leading to some surprising picks and plenty of debate.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Introduction
    01:36 Topical Sports
    19:10 NBA Talk: Breaking News
    25:20 Cooper & Ace Flagg Interview
    01:08:00 Build Your Starting 5

    If you’ve got a question, hot take, or your own Almost Athlete moment, head to AlmostAthletes.com or call (972) 805-8866. Upload your own fan fails here: https://new.myharbourshare.com/agree/gSttAsmDbo6vYCfm3HBdjh?fbclid=PARlRTSARDo7VleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAafRqYdnXc6xTmfPMNERbnp5yfF-BqLSY3NCu2GQZSehgOTgD69fSBeTqTcAQg_aem_RWLUmW87bcZIif3zTrWKBg

    Apple: Stay closer to the game. Download the Apple Sports app for free in the app store. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/apple-sports/id6446788829?pt=2003&ct=sad-P3001842-C3003631&mttnagencyid=c1a&mttnpid=wave&mttnsubad=srvs-spa-P3001842-C3003631&mttnsubplmnt=NA&mttncc=US

    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/mar90qgg #CashAppPod Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    Go to https://shadyrays.com/ and use code ALMOST for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses.

    #almostathletes #dudeperfect #cooperflagg #nba

    ▶ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@almostathletes?sub_confirmation=1

    🎧 Listen anywhere:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/almost-athletes-with-dude-perfect/id1834502483
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/55gaQm31JIbp6td7QtYsPU

    Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect is (almost) a sports podcast. Co-hosted by Garrett Hilbert and Sparky, with the rest of the Dudes, their wives, and the DP crew popping in throughout the weeksports takes, celebrity guests, athlete interviews, fan voicemails, and the kind of chaos you'd expect from the Dude Perfect family.

    New episodes drop every Wednesday.

    Go Big and God Bless
    Pound it 👊🏻 Noggin 🙇🏻‍♂️
    - Dude Perfect
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect

    Dude Perfect Dad Tells All!

    06/17/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    In honor of Father’s Day, the guys are joined by Cody’s dad, Steve, who shares embarrassing Cody childhood stories during the “Dadleywed” Game. You’ll never guess what he used to do as a kid and what kind of damage he caused! But first, the Dudes give their thoughts on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup and recap the World Cup so far. They also break down foreign tourists going viral for discovering how great America is and give their own list of top things to experience in America. And later, Tyler and Josh join to give behind-the-scenes stories from the Dude Perfect Outdoors  Python Hunt video, including why Tyler WANTED to get bit by a python!

    Chapters:

    00:00 Introduction

    03:42 Topical Sports 

    15:50 Dude’s Top 10 Things To Do In America

    37:32 “Dadley Wed” Game 

    57:18 DPO BTS 

    01:17:27 2-Minute Warning

    If you’ve got a question, hot take, or your own Almost Athlete moment, head to AlmostAthletes.com or call (972) 805-8866. Upload your own fan fails here: https://new.myharbourshare.com/agree/gSttAsmDbo6vYCfm3HBdjh?fbclid=PARlRTSARDo7VleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAafRqYdnXc6xTmfPMNERbnp5yfF-BqLSY3NCu2GQZSehgOTgD69fSBeTqTcAQg_aem_RWLUmW87bcZIif3zTrWKBg

    Find BODYARMOR FIT in the sports drink aisle - sparkling, refreshing made for life on the go. Fitness Never Rests.

    The future is feline. Learn more about Whisker Litter-Robot models and starter kits today. Take an additional $50 off bundles with code ALMOST. That's an additional $50 off bundles with code ALMOST.  Visit whisker.com/ALMOST to shop now.

    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/mar90qgg #CashAppPod Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware at square.com/go/AA

    Head to https://www.rula.com/ to find a therapist the easy way.

    ▶ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@almostathletes?sub_confirmation=1

    🎧 Listen anywhere:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/almost-athletes-with-dude-perfect/id1834502483
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/55gaQm31JIbp6td7QtYsPU

    Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect is (almost) a sports podcast. Co-hosted by Garrett Hilbert and Sparky, with the rest of the Dudes, their wives, and the DP crew popping in throughout the weeksports takes, celebrity guests, athlete interviews, fan voicemails, and the kind of chaos you'd expect from the Dude Perfect family.

    New episodes drop every Wednesday.

    Go Big and God Bless
    Pound it 👊🏻 Noggin 🙇🏻‍♂️
    - Dude Perfect
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect

    Is Team USA Ready? Tim Weah’s World Cup Preview with Dude Perfect

    06/10/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    The World Cup is finally here, and the dudes are breaking down EVERYTHING you need to know before kickoff! First, Garrett and Sparky dive into the biggest stories in sports, including NBA Finals & Stanley Cup Finals reactions, Caleb Williams landing on the Madden cover, and whether the legendary Madden Curse is actually real. Then it's time for the ultimate World Cup Preview with Adam “Mate” of Trickshot World Championship fame. The guys predict the top two teams from every group, make their tournament picks and answer the biggest question of all: Would England winning the World Cup be bigger than the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl? Later, USMNT star Tim Weah joins the show to talk about the upcoming World Cup, representing the United States on the world's biggest stage, his famous soccer family, and the toughest players he's faced. He also plays a hilarious round of Red, Yellow, No Card: USA vs Europe Edition.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Introduction

    03:36 Topical Sports

    20:42 World Cup Preview & Predictions

    55:32 Tim Weah

    01:10:38 Red Card, Yellow Card, No Card Game

    01:20:57 2-Minute Warning

    If you’ve got a question, hot take, or your own Almost Athlete moment, head to AlmostAthletes.com or call (972) 805-8866. Upload your own fan fails here: https://new.myharbourshare.com/agree/gSttAsmDbo6vYCfm3HBdjh?fbclid=PARlRTSARDo7VleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAafRqYdnXc6xTmfPMNERbnp5yfF-BqLSY3NCu2GQZSehgOTgD69fSBeTqTcAQg_aem_RWLUmW87bcZIif3zTrWKBg

    Apple: Stay closer to the game. Download the Apple Sports app for free in the app store. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/apple-sports/id6446788829

    Head to rula.com to find a therapist the easy way.

    Go to https://www.shopify.com/ALMOST to get started now!

    Go to https://shadyrays.com/ and use code ALMOST for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses.

    Get started with Cash App: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/mar90qgg #CashAppPod

    Cash App functions as a platform for financial services rather than a traditional bank. Partner institutions provide banking support, and Sutton Bank (Member FDIC) issues prepaid debit cards. Visa U.S.A. Inc. licenses the Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards, which are issued through Sutton Bank and The Bancorp Bank, N.A. Review specific terms for the Sutton and Bancorp flex cards. Features like Savings, Direct Deposit, and Overdraft coverage are brand services of Block, Inc. See the full legal details at cash.app/legal/podcast.

    #almostathletes #dudeperfect #[video hashtag]

    ▶ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@almostathletes?sub_confirmation=1

    🎧 Listen anywhere:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/almost-athletes-with-dude-perfect/id1834502483
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/55gaQm31JIbp6td7QtYsPU

    Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect is (almost) a sports podcast. Co-hosted by Garrett Hilbert and Sparky, with the rest of the Dudes, their wives, and the DP crew popping in throughout the weeksports takes, celebrity guests, athlete interviews, fan voicemails, and the kind of chaos you'd expect from the Dude Perfect family.

    New episodes drop every Wednesday.

    Go Big and God Bless
    Pound it 👊🏻 Noggin 🙇🏻‍♂️
    - Dude Perfect
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect
Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect is (almost) a sports podcast. Tune in weekly to hear the dudes’ hottest sports takes, great debates, interviews with your favorite athletes and entertainers, and hilarious BTS from all things Dude Perfect. New episodes drop every Wednesday. A Wave Original.
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