Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect

Sparky joins Garrett from tour to break down the latest sports headlines, including World Cup updates, NBA Draft predictions, and their live reaction to the breaking news that Dusty May is the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Then, last year’s No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick & Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg and his twin brother Ace Flagg join the Dudes to talk basketball, the transition from college into the NBA, growing up in Maine, life as twins, Dude Perfect fandom, and Cooper’s love of anime and Love Island. To wrap things up, Cooper and Ace build their all-time starting five, leading to some surprising picks and plenty of debate.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:36 Topical Sports
19:10 NBA Talk: Breaking News
25:20 Cooper & Ace Flagg Interview
01:08:00 Build Your Starting 5
If you’ve got a question, hot take, or your own Almost Athlete moment, head to AlmostAthletes.com or call (972) 805-8866. Upload your own fan fails here: https://new.myharbourshare.com/agree/gSttAsmDbo6vYCfm3HBdjh?fbclid=PARlRTSARDo7VleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAafRqYdnXc6xTmfPMNERbnp5yfF-BqLSY3NCu2GQZSehgOTgD69fSBeTqTcAQg_aem_RWLUmW87bcZIif3zTrWKBg
Apple: Stay closer to the game. Download the Apple Sports app for free in the app store. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/apple-sports/id6446788829?pt=2003&ct=sad-P3001842-C3003631&mttnagencyid=c1a&mttnpid=wave&mttnsubad=srvs-spa-P3001842-C3003631&mttnsubplmnt=NA&mttncc=US
Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/mar90qgg #CashAppPod Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Go to https://shadyrays.com/ and use code ALMOST for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses.
#almostathletes #dudeperfect #cooperflagg #nba
▶ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@almostathletes?sub_confirmation=1
🎧 Listen anywhere:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/almost-athletes-with-dude-perfect/id1834502483
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/55gaQm31JIbp6td7QtYsPU
Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect is (almost) a sports podcast. Co-hosted by Garrett Hilbert and Sparky, with the rest of the Dudes, their wives, and the DP crew popping in throughout the weeksports takes, celebrity guests, athlete interviews, fan voicemails, and the kind of chaos you'd expect from the Dude Perfect family.
New episodes drop every Wednesday.
Go Big and God Bless
Pound it 👊🏻 Noggin 🙇🏻♂️
- Dude Perfect
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices