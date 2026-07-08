The World Cup is finally here, and the dudes are breaking down EVERYTHING you need to know before kickoff! First, Garrett and Sparky dive into the biggest stories in sports, including NBA Finals & Stanley Cup Finals reactions, Caleb Williams landing on the Madden cover, and whether the legendary Madden Curse is actually real. Then it's time for the ultimate World Cup Preview with Adam “Mate” of Trickshot World Championship fame. The guys predict the top two teams from every group, make their tournament picks and answer the biggest question of all: Would England winning the World Cup be bigger than the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl? Later, USMNT star Tim Weah joins the show to talk about the upcoming World Cup, representing the United States on the world's biggest stage, his famous soccer family, and the toughest players he's faced. He also plays a hilarious round of Red, Yellow, No Card: USA vs Europe Edition.



Chapters:



00:00 Introduction



03:36 Topical Sports



20:42 World Cup Preview & Predictions



55:32 Tim Weah



01:10:38 Red Card, Yellow Card, No Card Game



01:20:57 2-Minute Warning



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Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect is (almost) a sports podcast. Co-hosted by Garrett Hilbert and Sparky, with the rest of the Dudes, their wives, and the DP crew popping in throughout the weeksports takes, celebrity guests, athlete interviews, fan voicemails, and the kind of chaos you'd expect from the Dude Perfect family.



New episodes drop every Wednesday.



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