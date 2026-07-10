🏆 The New York Knicks are 2026 NBA CHAMPIONS — their first title in 53 years. On this Sports Chasers episode (Thursday Night Live, Ep. 531), Kevin L. Warren, Darrell "D-Dubbz" Warren, Mike Mills, and Ryan DeSouza celebrate the championship and the NYC parade, then break down one of the wildest NBA offseasons in memory — objective, no narratives, no hot takes. INSIDE THIS EPISODE: 🔄 LaMelo Ball & Josh Green traded to the Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first, three first-round swaps (2028–2030) and three seconds — and whether Minnesota's guard-heavy build fits next to Anthony Edwards 🦌 Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat ☘️ Jaylen Brown trade rumors after Boston came up short on Giannis 🎯 2026 NBA Draft winners, surprises & the Knicks' moves (plus Mitchell Robinson's value) 🏀 WNBA: Alyssa Thomas's one-game suspension for the Caitlin Clark "throat" play, Clark's back injury & the officiating-consistency debate ⭐ Olivia Miles' rookie surge & the Commissioner's Cup (Aces vs. Liberty) ⚽ World Cup buzz & a Mets meltdown ⭐ FEATURED MOMENT 🔄 LaMelo Ball to Minnesota — The Trade That Shook the Offseason (08:16) The crew breaks down the blockbuster that pairs LaMelo with Anthony Edwards — what Charlotte got back, the massive draft-capital cost, the injury-history gamble, and whether this vaults the Wolves into the West's top tier or sets them back. The debate that defines the night. 🔗 STAY CONNECTED 🌐 Website: https://sportschasers.net/ 🛒 Merch: https://1800tshirts.chipply.com/ng/store-closed.html?eventid=370873 🤝 Affiliates: https://sportschaserspodcast.net/affiliate/ 🔔 SUPPORT • FOLLOW • FEEDBACK – CHASERS NATION We want to hear from YOU and continue building the Sports Chasers community. Your support helps us grow, improve, and keep delivering objective, no-narrative sports conversations every week. ⭐ LOVE THE PODCAST 👉 https://lovethepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🔔 FOLLOW THE PODCAST 👉 https://followthepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🎙️ PODCAST FEEDBACK 👉 https://podcastfeedback.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🙏 Thank you for rocking with us and helping grow Chasers Nation. Join the Chase. Enjoy the Chase. 🏁🎧 🎼 PRODUCTION CREDITS 🎙️ Narration: Ken Marsiglia · 🎵 Intro: "Super Bowl" · Outro: "Buss Down" · 🎶 Epidemic Sound · 🎚️ Music Producer: Darrell L. Warren · 🎬 Intro/Outro Video: Azad S. Be Good, Be Great, and Be Blessed. #KnicksChampions #LaMeloBall #SportsChasers #NewYorkKnicks #NBADraft2026 #Giannis #JaylenBrown #Timberwolves #CaitlinClark #AlyssaThomas #JalenBrunson #WNBA #NBA #ChasersNation #SportsPodcast

The Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza, the Angels dismissed GM Perry Minasian, and an MLB labor fight is looming — and the Sports Chasers break it all down on The Chasers Dugout Report. Objective, no-narrative baseball for the real sports fan. Host & Moderator Kevin L. Warren. James E. "The Angry 1ne" and MLB Resident Expert Alvin Clawson unpack the Mets bottoming out at 34-48, Andy Green named interim manager, players admitting they "failed" Mendoza, and David Stearns' failed offseason overhaul despite a massive payroll — and whether New York sells at the deadline. Out west, the Angels oust GM Perry Minasian and hire longtime Cardinals exec John Mozeliak interim, with the crew examining Arte Moreno's leadership and the franchise's identity crisis. Then the big one: owners propose contract limits, dollar caps, and no deferrals tied to a salary cap, while the union rejects it and counters with a prop-betting ban. On the field: the hot Phillies, runaway Brewers and Dodgers, the White Sox's 22-run night, Yankees–Rays in the AL East, a weak AL West, and the Rafael Devers–Giants drama. ⭐ HIGHLIGHTED CHAPTER 🚨 Mets Fire Carlos Mendoza — And the Players Admit They "Failed" Him (04:24) The marquee moment: the crew breaks down the Mets dismissing Mendoza at a season-worst 34-48, the six-game skid and six-error game that ended it, Lindor and the clubhouse owning the collapse, and why the GM may be next. 🌐 Website: https://sportschasers.net/ 🛒 Merch: https://1800tshirts.chipply.com/sportschaserspodcast/ 🤝 Affiliates: https://sportschasers.net/affiliate/ 🔔 SUPPORT • FOLLOW • FEEDBACK – CHASERS NATION We want to hear from YOU and continue building the Sports Chasers community. Your support helps us grow, improve, and keep delivering objective, no-narrative sports conversations every week. ⭐ LOVE THE PODCAST 👉 https://lovethepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🔔 FOLLOW THE PODCAST 👉 https://followthepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🎙️ PODCAST FEEDBACK 👉 https://podcastfeedback.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🙏 Thank you for rocking with us and helping grow Chasers Nation. Join the Chase. Enjoy the Chase. 🏁🎧 🎙️ PRODUCTION CREDITS Narration: Ken Marsiglia | Intro Music: Super Bowl | Outro Music: Buss Down | Music Licensed via Epidemic Sound | Music Producer: Darrell L. Warren | Intro & Outro Video Production: Azad S. THE REAL SPORTS FANS HQ • JOIN THE CHASE!!! #Mets #Angels #SportsChasers #CarlosMendoza #PerryMinasian #MLBLabor #SalaryCap #JuanSoto #FranciscoLindor #JohnMozeliak #MLB #Baseball #DugoutReport #ChasersNation #SportsPodcast

🚨 FREE AGENCY FRENZY — Ep. 533 🚨 LeBron's leaving the Lakers. Boston traded its Finals MVP. Kawhi's back in Toronto. On this special edition of Thursday Night LIVE, Kevin L. Warren, D-Dubbz, Mike Mills, and Ryan DeSouza break down the biggest NBA and NHL free agency cycle in years — no hot takes, no narratives, just verified analysis. The crew covers Ja Morant's trade to Portland, LeBron's uncertain next chapter, the shocking Jaylen Brown-for-Paul-George blockbuster, and how the Knicks are threading the needle under owner James Dolan's hard line on the NBA's second apron. They close with a full NHL free agency roundup and a quick World Cup VAR debate. ⭐ HIGHLIGHTED CHAPTER "Jaylen Brown Trade Bombshell" — 35:05 Boston sends its 2024 Finals MVP to Philadelphia for Paul George and draft capital. The panel breaks down the motive, the money, and whether Boston got fleeced. 🔔 SUPPORT • FOLLOW • FEEDBACK – CHASERS NATION ⭐ LOVE THE PODCAST 👉 https://lovethepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🔔 FOLLOW THE PODCAST 👉 https://followthepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🎙️ PODCAST FEEDBACK 👉 https://podcastfeedback.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🌐 Website: https://sportschasers.net/ 🛒 Merch: https://1800tshirts.chipply.com/ng/store-closed.html?eventid=370873 🤝 Affiliates: https://sportschaserspodcast.net/affiliate/ 🎼 Production Credits: Narration by Ken Marsiglia | Intro "Super Bowl" / Outro "Buss Down" via Epidemic Sound | Music Producer: Darrell L. Warren | Intro/Outro Video: Azad S. #SportsChasers #NBAFreeAgency #JaylenBrownTrade #ChasersNation #LeBronJames #KawhiLeonard #NHLFreeAgency #KnicksSecondApron #JaMorant #SportsPodcast #FreeAgencyFrenzy #ThursdayNightLive #NBATrade #PaulGeorge #MitchellRobinson

On this Tuesday edition of The Chasers Dugout Report, the panel breaks down Junior Caminero's historic power surge — the Rays third baseman, now 23, became the youngest player in MLB history to homer in six straight games (surpassing Ken Griffey Jr.), part of an 11-home-run stretch across 11 games dating back to June 23. Alvin Clawson makes the case for him as the best third baseman in baseball right now. The crew also unpacks a report that seven MLB umpires — including CB Bucknor and Laz Díaz — accepted buyouts to retire after the 2026 season, with the automated ball-strike (ABS) Challenge System and rising public scrutiny cited as key factors. Expect a real debate on accountability, ego, and preserving the human element behind the plate. 🎧 HIGHLIGHTED CHAPTER 📍 27:39 — "Caminero's Historic Homer Tear" The panel breaks down exactly how rare this power stretch is, comparing it to the game's all-time greats and explaining what it means for the Rays' AL East push heading into the All-Star break. Also on deck: shifting MLB standings, Anthony Volpe's struggles and the Yankees' shortstop shakeup, Aaron Boone under fire, the Giancarlo Stanton contract situation, early trade deadline buzz, All-Star snub debates, the MLB Draft and Home Run Derby calendar, and the HBCU Swingman Classic founded by Ken Griffey Jr. 🎙️ HOSTED & MODERATED BY: Kevin L. Warren 🎙️ FEATURING: Alvin Clawson, MLB Resident Insider & #1 Contributor 🎙️ CO-HOSTS: Darrell "D-Dubbz" Warren · Dorian "The D.A." Albritton Sr. · James "The Angry1ne" Warren The Real Sports Fan's HQ. Join the Chase. No narratives. No hot takes. Verified facts only. 🔔 SUPPORT • FOLLOW • FEEDBACK – CHASERS NATION ⭐ LOVE THE PODCAST 👉 https://lovethepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🔔 FOLLOW THE PODCAST 👉 https://followthepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🎙️ PODCAST FEEDBACK 👉 https://podcastfeedback.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🔗 LINKS 🌐 Website: sportschasers.net · 🛒 Merch: 1800tshirts.chipply.com/sportschaserspodcast · 🤝 Affiliates: sportschasers.net/affiliate 🎼 Narration: Ken Marsiglia · Intro Music: "Super Bowl" · Outro Music: "Buss Down" · Licensed via Epidemic Sound · Music Producer: Darrell L. Warren · Intro & Outro Video: Azad S. #MLB #JuniorCaminero #SportsChasers #TampaBayRays #ABSChallengeSystem #MLBUmpires #AnthonyVolpe #YankeesBaseball #MLBTradeDeadline #AllStarGame2026 #ChasersDugoutReport #KenGriffeyJr #MLBStandings #SportsPodcast #ChasersNation

World Cup reaction, the Shakur Stevenson–Zuffa Boxing shakeup, and a frozen Kawhi Leonard trade headline a loaded Sports Chasers summer-break episode. Kevin L. Warren, D-Dubbz & The D.A. keep it objective — no narratives, no hot takes. ON THIS EPISODE: ⚾ A Guardians rookie tosses a live ball into the stands after losing the count — a mental-focus lesson ⚽ World Cup roundup: France beats Morocco 2-0 + Messi's stoppage-time magic 💰 How pay-to-play clubs are holding U.S. soccer back 🥊 Shakur Stevenson joins Zuffa Boxing — belts, opponents & Dana White's one-champion vision 🌱 FIFA's grass-over-turf move & the NFL safety debate 🧊 Kawhi's Raptors trade frozen by a Clippers investigation 🗽 Knicks moves & the second-apron reality, plus the LeBron circus ⭐ FEATURED MOMENT 🥊 Shakur Stevenson Signs With Zuffa Boxing — The Shakeup Explained (28:28) The crew breaks down what Shakur's move to Zuffa means for his WBO title, his next opponents, and boxing's fractured belt system under Dana White's single-champion vision — the story that could reshape the sport. 🔔 SUPPORT • FOLLOW • FEEDBACK – CHASERS NATION We want to hear from YOU and continue building the Sports Chasers community. Your support helps us grow, improve, and keep delivering objective, no-narrative sports conversations every week. ⭐ LOVE THE PODCAST 👉 https://lovethepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🔔 FOLLOW THE PODCAST 👉 https://followthepodcast.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🎙️ PODCAST FEEDBACK 👉 https://podcastfeedback.com/678c0f38d21e0cd429a48a1b 🙏 Thank you for rocking with us and helping grow Chasers Nation. Join the Chase. Enjoy the Chase. 🏁🎧 📍 STAY CONNECTED: Website: sportschasers.net Merch: 1800tshirts.chipply.com Affiliates & Partners: sportschasers.net/affiliate The Real Sports Fan's HQ: Join the Chase. #WorldCup #ShakurStevenson #SportsChasers #Kawhi #Messi #ZuffaBoxing #NBARumors #Knicks #FrancevsMorocco #GrassVsTurf #SummerLeague #Boxing #NBA #ChasersNation #SportsPodcast

About Sports Chasers

About Sports Chasers

About Sports Chasers

🎙️ Sports Chasers — The Real Sports Fans HQWelcome to the Sports Chasers Podcast, the authentic voice of true sports fans, where we cover ALL sports, ALL the time — without media spin, hot takes, or manufactured narratives. Hosted by Kevin L. Warren, a Brooklyn native and lifelong sports enthusiast, the show delivers objective analysis, passionate debate, and insightful storytelling that cuts through the noise.🟢 LIVE Twice Weekly – All Year LongMondays at 7 PM ET🏈 Football Season (Aug–Feb): The Monday Night Football Blitz recaps all NFL and college football action.🔄 Offseason: Weekend Rewind covers buzzer-beaters, upsets, and top stories across all sports.Thursdays at 7 PM ET Our flagship Thursday Night Live Show at 7 PM features deep dives, power rankings, interviews, and debates from the world of sports.Watch Sports Chasers on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@sportschasersmediagroup🏆 Sports Chasers — The Real Sports Fan’s HQ🎙️ No Hot Takes. No Narratives. Just Real Sports Talk.🔥 Join The Chase, Chasers Nation! #ChasersNationWelcome to Sports Chasers, where true sports fans come for real conversations, real analysis, and real authenticity. From NFL Sundays to NBA drama, from boxing wars to NHL battles and MLB deep dives — the crew brings objectivity, entertainment, and unmatched sports IQ.Meet the powerhouse team driving the movement:💥 Meet the Full Sports Chasers Crew🎙️ Kevin L. Warren — Host & ModeratorFounder of the Objective Perspective. Kevin leads every episode with balance, clarity, and leadership — making sure every sport gets the spotlight it deserves.🎩 Dorian “The D.A.” Albritton Sr. — Co-HostHarlem’s own. Creator of the unapologetic “Tin Foil Hat Theory.” A dynamic voice in football, basketball, and combat sports — and one half of the Sports Chasers boxing duo.🥊🔥 “Chin Checkers & Haymakers” — The DA & D-Dubbz Boxing Show D.A. delivers deep boxing IQ, historical knowledge, style breakdowns, and pure high-energy smoke covering everything from heavyweight chaos to undercard gems.🥊 Darrell “D-Dubbz” Warren — Co-HostOriginator of the fan-favorite “Pack Your Sh*t Up!” segment. A powerful voice in boxing, football, and sports culture — and the second half of the Chasers boxing duo. He is also the creator of:🗣️🔥 “That’s What They Told Me” — with D-Dubbz A candid, humorous, and often explosive take on what “the streets,” fans, insiders, and critics are saying — breaking down narratives with truth, edge, and entertainment.🥊🔥 “Chin Checkers & Haymakers” — The DA & D-Dubbz Boxing Show D-Dubbz brings raw energy, detailed fight breakdowns, and authentic boxing insight that fans connect with deeply.😡 James “The Angry1” Warren — NFL AnalystUnfiltered. Emotional. Stat-driven. The Angry1 brings passion, analytics, and honest breakdowns across the entire NFL landscape.🏀 Mike Mills — NCAA Basketball AnalystYour source for elite college basketball coverage — from blueblood programs to mid-major sleepers, freshman phenoms, and March Madness madness.🏒 Dan K. “The Hockey Dude” — NHL ContributorPittsburgh native & hockey savant. Lead voice of the Chasers’ hockey world and host of:❄️🏒 “Ice Cold Facts” with Dan K — NHL Breakdown Show Bringing icy-sharp insight, power rankings, playoff projections, team breakdowns, and WNBA crossover coverage.🔥 Ryan DeSouza — NBA & WNBA InsiderThe engine behind the Chasers’ basketball content and host of:🏀🔥 “The Crossover” — Ryan DeSouza’s NBA & WNBA Show From blockbuster trades to roster moves, fantasy picks, playoff narratives, and league-wide trends — Ryan delivers elite basketball analysis every week.⚾ Alvin Clawson — MLB / Baseball ContributorPart analytics buff. Part storyteller. Full-time baseball fanatic — and host of:⚾🔥 “Chasers Dugout Report” — with Alvin Clawson Covering breakout rookies, power rankings, pitching matchups, late-night West Coast games, WAR debates, trade deadline frenzy, and under-the-radar stars with humor a