Full breakdown the Cubs trading Cody Bellinger to the Yankees! Money sent over to the Yankees, the return for the Cubs, and possible ways the Cubs could attack the rest of their offseason given their payroll and roster needs.xxxx
Could the Chicago Cubs keep Cody Bellinger?
We explain the possible ways to keep - or not - Cody Bellinger on the Cubs as the roster puzzle is to be determined. Plus: Trivia with Sam guessing scores of three series from 2024.
Chicago Cubs have discussed Jesus Luzardo trade with Marlins!
Find out why Jesus Luzardo might be the next big addition for the Cubs. Plus: What happens with Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, and others? + possible options for 3B (Yoan Moncada?) and bullpen (Kirby Yates?).
Kyle Tucker is a Chicago Cub + Cody Bellinger Trade Watch
Share our excitement as Kyle Tucker was officially traded to the Cubs. We also discuss what could be next for Cody Bellinger and others.
INSTANT REACTION: Chicago Cubs Acquire Kyle Tucker From Astros!
The Chicago Cubs have traded for their Superstar in Kyle Tucker. Sam breaks it down with an instant reaction.
About Locked On Cubs - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Cubs
Locked On Cubs podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball. Hosts Matt Cozzi and Sam Olbur, lifelong fans, lead the Locked On Cubs podcast and provide your daily Cubs fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Cubs franchise and the goings on from the friendly confines of Wrigley. Locked On Cubs podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Cubs locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Cubs podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.