Why the Jets Fired GM Joe Douglas, Aaron Rodgers’s Murky Future, and QB Corner
Another week, another Jets personnel change. This time, general manager Joe Douglas gets handed the pink slip, leaving Sheil Kapadia and Nora Princiotti to try to figure out who could fill the void. They also look back on the key missteps from Douglas’s tenure and discuss whether Aaron Rodgers will still play for the team next season (00:00).
Then, Steven Ruiz shines a light on four (or five?) quarterbacks in his weekly QB Corner (32:23).
Want more? Check out Ruiz’s article on the winners and losers of NFL Week 11 here.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Troy Farkas
Week 11 Recap: Bills Defeat the Chiefs, Chargers Survive the Bengals, and More
Sheil, Steven, and Diante return to discuss, debate, and share their expert takes on some of the biggest games from an exciting Sunday NFL slate.
Chiefs-Bills (1:34)
Bengals-Chargers (17:58)
Ravens-Steelers (27:00)
Falcons-Broncos (42:38)
Seahawks-49ers (48:26)
Bears-Packers (58:45)
The guys then survey the league and offer superlatives and awards to the players, coaches, and teams who made newsworthy contributions to the Week 11 headlines (1:07:22).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Steven Ruiz, and Diante Lee
Producers: Chris Sutton, Tucker Tashjian, and Mark Panik
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins, Arjuna Ramgopal, and Daniel Comer
Week 11 Preview: Eagles Defeat the Commanders on ‘TNF,’ Chiefs Vs. Bills, and More
Steven and Diante start the pod by sharing their instant reactions to the Eagles' win over the Commanders on ‘Thursday Night Football.’ They then welcome Sheil into the fold and proceed to analyze and discuss some of their favorite matchups on the Week 11 NFL slate, including Chiefs-Bills (16:13), Bengals-Chargers (29:40), and Ravens-Steelers (46:22). Finally, the guys survey the rest of the weekend games and share their favorite betting odds (57:06).
Hosts: Steven Ruiz, Diante Lee, and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal, Conor Nevins, and Daniel Comer
Six Coaches on the Hot Seat and Quarterbacks in Crisis
Following the firing of Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Sheil Kapadia and Nora Princiotti take a look at six NFL head coaches who may not return to their roles next year (02:10).
And in “QB Corner,” The Ringer’s resident QB guru, Steven Ruiz, examines four QBs who are entering crisis mode (42:15).
Check out Sheil’s Week 10 review article here.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Troy Farkas
Week 10 Recap: The Lions' Comeback Win Over the Texans, Chiefs Block the Broncos, and More
Sheil, Steven, and Diante return to discuss, debate, and share their expert takes on some of the biggest games from Sunday’s NFL slate.
Lions-Texans (1:25)
Broncos-Chiefs (16:53)
Patriots-Bears (28:56)
They then plant their flag on major hot-button issues that are shaping the season as we head down the stretch towards the playoffs (38:05). Finally, the guys survey the league and offer superlatives and awards to the players, coaches, and teams who made newsworthy contributions to the Week 10 headlines (1:08:56).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Steven Ruiz, and Diante Lee
Producers: Chris Sutton, Tucker Tashjian, and Mark Panik
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins, Arjuna Ramgopal, and Daniel Comer
