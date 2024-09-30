Week 10 Recap: The Lions' Comeback Win Over the Texans, Chiefs Block the Broncos, and More

Sheil, Steven, and Diante return to discuss, debate, and share their expert takes on some of the biggest games from Sunday's NFL slate. Lions-Texans (1:25) Broncos-Chiefs (16:53) Patriots-Bears (28:56) They then plant their flag on major hot-button issues that are shaping the season as we head down the stretch towards the playoffs (38:05). Finally, the guys survey the league and offer superlatives and awards to the players, coaches, and teams who made newsworthy contributions to the Week 10 headlines (1:08:56). Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Steven Ruiz, and Diante Lee Producers: Chris Sutton, Tucker Tashjian, and Mark Panik Production Supervision: Conor Nevins, Arjuna Ramgopal, and Daniel Comer