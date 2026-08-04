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Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

ESPN, Buster Olney
Sports
Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney
Latest episode

364 episodes

  • Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

    Biggest Winners & Losers of MLB Trade Deadline

    08/04/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Buster Olney, Jeff Passan and Tim Kurkjian react to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, grading all 30 teams’ moves at the deadline. It’s a baseball extravaganza crossover event with The Baseball Tonight Podcast and Sources Tell Jeff Passan. The guys discuss Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox, Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays, Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies, Luis Garcia Jr. to the New York Yankees and more. Plus, Alden Gonzalez, Jorge Castillo, Jesse Rogers and Kiley McDaniel join to deliver their grades. Later, Chicago Cubs GM Jed Hoyer stops by to talk about his team’s strategy at the deadline.

    0:00 Welcome

    2:29 Dodgers acquire Tarik Skubal

    4:50 Red Sox acquire Adley Rutschman

    7:16 Los Angeles Dodgers

    9:44 Los Angeles Angels

    12:28 Arizona Diamondbacks

    15:27 San Diego Padres

    16:55 Colorado Rockies

    17:24 San Francisco Giants

    17:45 Seattle Mariners

    19:31 Texas Rangers

    23:37 Sacramento Athletics

    24:42 Chicago Cubs

    26:30 Milwaukee Brewers

    28:18 St. Louis Cardinals

    29:45 Pittsburgh Pirates

    31:18 Chicago Cubs GM Jed Hoyer

    38:10 Cincinnati Reds

    40:23 Cleveland Guardians

    44:20 Chicago White Sox

    46:58 New York Yankees

    48:30 New York Mets

    50:46 Minnesota Twins

    52:24 Kansas City Royals

    52:52 Detroit Tigers

    54:25 Houston Astros

    56:42 Philadelphia Phillies

    58:01 Miami Marlins

    58:34 Washington Nationals

    59:22 Atlanta Braves

    1:00:14 Boston Red Sox

    1:02:15 Baltimore Orioles

    1:03:55 Tampa Bay Rays

    1:05:57 Toronto Blue Jays

    1:06:34 Big-time prospects on the move
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  • Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

    Insurance Policy: Tarik Skubal is a Dodger; Mere Hours Left Until the Trade Deadline

    08/03/2026 | 22 mins.
    David Schoenfield and Buster discuss the Detroit Tigers trading Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Is this move really bad for baseball? Or is this about a team looking for immortality? Plus, the Tampa Bay Rays solidify their rotation by trading for Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets. The New York Yankees get a bat, securing Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals. The White Sox make a move for Luis Castillo in their bid to win the AL Central. And which team does Buster owe an apology?

    0:00 Welcome

    0:10 David Schoenfield joins

    0:46 Los Angeles Dodgers land Tarik Skubal

    10:41 Freddy Peralta to the Rays

    12:15 Luis García Jr. to the Yankees

    14:58 Luis Castillo to the White Sox

    16:38 Buster apologies to the Astros

    EMAIL THE SHOW: BleacherTweets@gmail.com

    REACH OUT ON X: #BLEACHERTWEETS

    Follow The Baseball Tonight Podcast on…

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHeL6O-A-ASmSMwbSCFvPKEq1Cslo_lrw

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5FG6xCcd338SgZjZ9urHRI

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/baseball-tonight-with-buster-olney/id137699414
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  • Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

    Terrible Eater: Why MLB Would Love Tarik Skubal on the Dodgers; Michael Kay on the Yankees' Deadline Triage

    07/31/2026 | 49 mins.
    Alden Gonzalez joins Buster Olney to discuss Hunter Greene’s name being floated on the trade market, the abundance of starting pitching available, the real reason the Los Angeles Dodgers would want Tarik Skubal, why MLB would love Skubal on the Dodgers, the Angels finally realizing they’re not close, and the Washington Nationals looking to extend Foster Griffin. Then, the voice of the New York Yankees Michael Kay stops by to discuss stirring his tea with the arm of his glasses, his food peculiarities, Yankees’ triage trade deadline strategy, the need for a right-handed catcher and a swing-and-miss reliever, why New York would be loathe to trade top prospect George Lombard Jr., and the Yankees’ rotation mowing down opposing hitters. Next, Sarah Langs plays The Numbers Game. Later, Buster answers your questions during Bleacher Tweets.

    0:00 Welcome

    3:54 Alden Gonzalez joins the show

    4:32 Reds Hunter Green on trade block

    9:07 Starting pitching will be an available

    10:20 All eyes are on Tarik Skubal

    19:00 MLB secretly rooting for Skubal to the Dodgers

    21:48 Foster Griffin talking contract extension with Nationals

    23:22 Angels listening on players more this year

    26:40 Michael Kay joins the show

    27:13 Michael used the arm of his glasses to stir his tea

    29:06 Michael’s terrible eating habits

    30:56 Where are the best chicken tenders?

    31:29 How the Yankees should approach the deadline?

    34:42 Don’t trade George Lombard Jr.

    36:05 Yankees can make the World Series right now

    39:00 Rating Michael Kay’s weirdness

    40:10 Sarah Langs plays The Numbers Game

    41:17 Bleacher Tweets

    EMAIL THE SHOW: BleacherTweets@gmail.com

    REACH OUT ON X: #BLEACHERTWEETS

    Follow The Baseball Tonight Podcast on…

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHeL6O-A-ASmSMwbSCFvPKEq1Cslo_lrw

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5FG6xCcd338SgZjZ9urHRI

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/baseball-tonight-with-buster-olney/id137699414
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  • Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

    Confront: Trade Deadline All the Time; Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo Joins

    07/29/2026 | 53 mins.
    Hembo and Buster discuss the latest on Tarik Skubal and Mason Miller ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Plus, what in the world should the Mariners do at the trade deadline? Then, they discuss the Nationals’ lineup historic turnaround, how Yordan Álvarez is practically perfect in every way, the Blue Jays lineup falling off a cliff, and Pete Crow-Armstrong flipping a swing-decision switch few players ever have. Then, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo stops by to talk about the Snakes’ sneaky turnaround. Later, Buster answers your questions during Bleacher Tweets.

    0:00 Welcome

    3:20 Hembo joins

    4:52 Latest on Tairk Skubal

    9:31 Latest on Mason Miller

    14:05 Will the Mariners make a move at the deadline

    17:47 Nationals’ lineup historic turnaround

    20:36 Blue Jays offense falling off a cliff

    22:22 Pete Crow-Armstrong making better swing decisions

    26:48 Yordan Álvarez is perfect

    30:55 Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo joins

    42:58 Bleacher Tweets

    EMAIL THE SHOW: BleacherTweets@gmail.com

    REACH OUT ON X: #BLEACHERTWEETS

    Follow The Baseball Tonight Podcast on…

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHeL6O-A-ASmSMwbSCFvPKEq1Cslo_lrw

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5FG6xCcd338SgZjZ9urHRI

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/baseball-tonight-with-buster-olney/id137699414
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  • Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

    How Many Walk-Offs: Eric Hosmer Another Miz Masterclass; Trade Deadline; Boston & Washington Making Moves; HOF Induction

    07/27/2026 | 32 mins.
    Eric Hosmer and Buster Olney discuss how Hos has been through every trade deadline experience imaginable during his MLB career. Then, they talk about another electric afternoon from Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, Salvador Perez breaking George Brett’s home run record for the Kansas City Royals, the Red Sox and Nationals making the first big trade of the season, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger hitting the IL, and the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2026 featuring Andruw Jones, Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent. Later, Buster answers your questions during Bleacher Tweets.

    0:00 Welcome

    3:18 Eric Hosmer joins

    3:41 Hosmer’s been through it all at the deadline

    9:50 Another Jacob Misiorowski marvel

    11:35 Salvador Perez is the HR king in Kansas City

    14:01 First big trade of deadline season

    16:17 Yankees Cody Bellinger to the IL

    20:15 Andruw Jones, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent inducted into the HOF

    23:09 Bleacher Tweets

    EMAIL THE SHOW: BleacherTweets@gmail.com

    REACH OUT ON X: #BLEACHERTWEETS

    Follow The Baseball Tonight Podcast on…

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHeL6O-A-ASmSMwbSCFvPKEq1Cslo_lrw

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5FG6xCcd338SgZjZ9urHRI

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/baseball-tonight-with-buster-olney/id137699414
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About Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney
ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney leads the baseball discussion alongside other top analysts.
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