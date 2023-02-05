Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

When Does It Stop Being Early?

Sarah Langs and Buster discuss Sarah's day at Yankee Stadium, her #FistBumps4ALS campaign, Bryce Miller's perfect bid in his MLB debut and why you don't want the Rays to score first. Next, Bruce Bochy talks about his first place Rangers, the team's resiliency, injury updates on Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom, how he pushed the Buster Posey Rule, and his best Madison Bumgarner story. Then, Buster asks Xavier Scruggs on what's wrong with the Cardinals? Later, Jessica Mendoza on why Bryce Harper's return is so shocking, Brandon Marsh's increased plate productivity and the most exciting player in baseball.