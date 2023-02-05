Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney leads the baseball discussion alongside other top analysts. More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
When Does It Stop Being Early?
Sarah Langs and Buster discuss Sarah’s day at Yankee Stadium, her #FistBumps4ALS campaign, Bryce Miller’s perfect bid in his MLB debut and why you don’t want the Rays to score first. Next, Bruce Bochy talks about his first place Rangers, the team’s resiliency, injury updates on Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom, how he pushed the Buster Posey Rule, and his best Madison Bumgarner story. Then, Buster asks Xavier Scruggs on what’s wrong with the Cardinals? Later, Jessica Mendoza on why Bryce Harper’s return is so shocking, Brandon Marsh’s increased plate productivity and the most exciting player in baseball.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
1:13:11
A Great Note and How to Find It
Sarah Langs and Buster discuss Sarah’s 30th birthday and why birthdays are so important, Alex Verdugo’s walk-offs, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 440-foot home runs, and the fastest ever return from Tommy John surgery. Then, Tim Kurkjian on what makes Langs great at her job, Bryce Harper returning to the Phillies lineup and Philadelphia looking ready to launch, the lack of starting pitching available in the trade market, the Yankees' mounting problems in a tough division, the Padres and piñatas, and the Cardinals’ Mike Shannon passing away.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
1:00:14
Paternity Leave
Karl Ravech joins Buster to play a game of “Panic, Patience or Party” for a litany of teams including the Astros, Phillies, Pirates and White Sox. Then, Pittsburgh pitcher Rich Hill stops by to talk about a fun start to the season, Brian Reynolds’ new deal, how he can get his hands on the home run sword and why MLB can’t find a baseball that pitchers can work with. Then, Buster plays an epic rant from a White Sox fan calling into ESPN1000 in Chicago. Next, Sarah Langs plays The Numbers Game. Later, Hembo makes a special appearance on the pod.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
1:34:54
Running Backs
Jeff Passan and Buster discuss injuries hampering the league to start the season, baseball’s biggest potential looming crisis, the Rays’ perfect combination of analytics and process, how the Cardinals can right the ship, and Bryan Reynolds' new contract. Then, Todd Radom delivers the Forgotten Field and administers the weekly quiz.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
52:33
Collective Personality
Tim Kurkjian joins Buster to discuss David Cone’s rosin experiment, the Rays and the A’s on the extremes of the league, Logan O’Hoppe’s injury and Drew Maggi’s call-up. Then, Marcus Semien stops by to talk about his feel for the Rangers during spring training, the differences between this year’s team and last year’s, how they’re celebrating home runs and victories, and how he feels about the Athletics leaving Oakland. Later, Sarah Langs on the Rays’ 13-0 start to the season at home, Masataka Yoshida’s two homer game and the opposing batters’ average when facing Ohtani. Plus, Roxy Bernstein’s interview with Brandon Nimmo.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices