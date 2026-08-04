Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

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364 episodes
- Buster Olney, Jeff Passan and Tim Kurkjian react to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, grading all 30 teams’ moves at the deadline. It’s a baseball extravaganza crossover event with The Baseball Tonight Podcast and Sources Tell Jeff Passan. The guys discuss Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox, Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays, Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies, Luis Garcia Jr. to the New York Yankees and more. Plus, Alden Gonzalez, Jorge Castillo, Jesse Rogers and Kiley McDaniel join to deliver their grades. Later, Chicago Cubs GM Jed Hoyer stops by to talk about his team’s strategy at the deadline.
0:00 Welcome
2:29 Dodgers acquire Tarik Skubal
4:50 Red Sox acquire Adley Rutschman
7:16 Los Angeles Dodgers
9:44 Los Angeles Angels
12:28 Arizona Diamondbacks
15:27 San Diego Padres
16:55 Colorado Rockies
17:24 San Francisco Giants
17:45 Seattle Mariners
19:31 Texas Rangers
23:37 Sacramento Athletics
24:42 Chicago Cubs
26:30 Milwaukee Brewers
28:18 St. Louis Cardinals
29:45 Pittsburgh Pirates
31:18 Chicago Cubs GM Jed Hoyer
38:10 Cincinnati Reds
40:23 Cleveland Guardians
44:20 Chicago White Sox
46:58 New York Yankees
48:30 New York Mets
50:46 Minnesota Twins
52:24 Kansas City Royals
52:52 Detroit Tigers
54:25 Houston Astros
56:42 Philadelphia Phillies
58:01 Miami Marlins
58:34 Washington Nationals
59:22 Atlanta Braves
1:00:14 Boston Red Sox
1:02:15 Baltimore Orioles
1:03:55 Tampa Bay Rays
1:05:57 Toronto Blue Jays
1:06:34 Big-time prospects on the move
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Insurance Policy: Tarik Skubal is a Dodger; Mere Hours Left Until the Trade Deadline08/03/2026 | 22 mins.David Schoenfield and Buster discuss the Detroit Tigers trading Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Is this move really bad for baseball? Or is this about a team looking for immortality? Plus, the Tampa Bay Rays solidify their rotation by trading for Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets. The New York Yankees get a bat, securing Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals. The White Sox make a move for Luis Castillo in their bid to win the AL Central. And which team does Buster owe an apology?
0:00 Welcome
0:10 David Schoenfield joins
0:46 Los Angeles Dodgers land Tarik Skubal
10:41 Freddy Peralta to the Rays
12:15 Luis García Jr. to the Yankees
14:58 Luis Castillo to the White Sox
16:38 Buster apologies to the Astros
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Terrible Eater: Why MLB Would Love Tarik Skubal on the Dodgers; Michael Kay on the Yankees' Deadline Triage07/31/2026 | 49 mins.Alden Gonzalez joins Buster Olney to discuss Hunter Greene’s name being floated on the trade market, the abundance of starting pitching available, the real reason the Los Angeles Dodgers would want Tarik Skubal, why MLB would love Skubal on the Dodgers, the Angels finally realizing they’re not close, and the Washington Nationals looking to extend Foster Griffin. Then, the voice of the New York Yankees Michael Kay stops by to discuss stirring his tea with the arm of his glasses, his food peculiarities, Yankees’ triage trade deadline strategy, the need for a right-handed catcher and a swing-and-miss reliever, why New York would be loathe to trade top prospect George Lombard Jr., and the Yankees’ rotation mowing down opposing hitters. Next, Sarah Langs plays The Numbers Game. Later, Buster answers your questions during Bleacher Tweets.
0:00 Welcome
3:54 Alden Gonzalez joins the show
4:32 Reds Hunter Green on trade block
9:07 Starting pitching will be an available
10:20 All eyes are on Tarik Skubal
19:00 MLB secretly rooting for Skubal to the Dodgers
21:48 Foster Griffin talking contract extension with Nationals
23:22 Angels listening on players more this year
26:40 Michael Kay joins the show
27:13 Michael used the arm of his glasses to stir his tea
29:06 Michael’s terrible eating habits
30:56 Where are the best chicken tenders?
31:29 How the Yankees should approach the deadline?
34:42 Don’t trade George Lombard Jr.
36:05 Yankees can make the World Series right now
39:00 Rating Michael Kay’s weirdness
40:10 Sarah Langs plays The Numbers Game
41:17 Bleacher Tweets
EMAIL THE SHOW: BleacherTweets@gmail.com
REACH OUT ON X: #BLEACHERTWEETS
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Confront: Trade Deadline All the Time; Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo Joins07/29/2026 | 53 mins.Hembo and Buster discuss the latest on Tarik Skubal and Mason Miller ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Plus, what in the world should the Mariners do at the trade deadline? Then, they discuss the Nationals’ lineup historic turnaround, how Yordan Álvarez is practically perfect in every way, the Blue Jays lineup falling off a cliff, and Pete Crow-Armstrong flipping a swing-decision switch few players ever have. Then, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo stops by to talk about the Snakes’ sneaky turnaround. Later, Buster answers your questions during Bleacher Tweets.
0:00 Welcome
3:20 Hembo joins
4:52 Latest on Tairk Skubal
9:31 Latest on Mason Miller
14:05 Will the Mariners make a move at the deadline
17:47 Nationals’ lineup historic turnaround
20:36 Blue Jays offense falling off a cliff
22:22 Pete Crow-Armstrong making better swing decisions
26:48 Yordan Álvarez is perfect
30:55 Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo joins
42:58 Bleacher Tweets
EMAIL THE SHOW: BleacherTweets@gmail.com
REACH OUT ON X: #BLEACHERTWEETS
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How Many Walk-Offs: Eric Hosmer Another Miz Masterclass; Trade Deadline; Boston & Washington Making Moves; HOF Induction07/27/2026 | 32 mins.Eric Hosmer and Buster Olney discuss how Hos has been through every trade deadline experience imaginable during his MLB career. Then, they talk about another electric afternoon from Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, Salvador Perez breaking George Brett’s home run record for the Kansas City Royals, the Red Sox and Nationals making the first big trade of the season, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger hitting the IL, and the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2026 featuring Andruw Jones, Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent. Later, Buster answers your questions during Bleacher Tweets.
0:00 Welcome
3:18 Eric Hosmer joins
3:41 Hosmer’s been through it all at the deadline
9:50 Another Jacob Misiorowski marvel
11:35 Salvador Perez is the HR king in Kansas City
14:01 First big trade of deadline season
16:17 Yankees Cody Bellinger to the IL
20:15 Andruw Jones, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent inducted into the HOF
23:09 Bleacher Tweets
EMAIL THE SHOW: BleacherTweets@gmail.com
REACH OUT ON X: #BLEACHERTWEETS
Follow The Baseball Tonight Podcast on…
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About Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney
ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney leads the baseball discussion alongside other top analysts.Podcast website
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