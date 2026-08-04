Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

Alden Gonzalez joins Buster Olney to discuss Hunter Greene’s name being floated on the trade market, the abundance of starting pitching available, the real reason the Los Angeles Dodgers would want Tarik Skubal, why MLB would love Skubal on the Dodgers, the Angels finally realizing they’re not close, and the Washington Nationals looking to extend Foster Griffin. Then, the voice of the New York Yankees Michael Kay stops by to discuss stirring his tea with the arm of his glasses, his food peculiarities, Yankees’ triage trade deadline strategy, the need for a right-handed catcher and a swing-and-miss reliever, why New York would be loathe to trade top prospect George Lombard Jr., and the Yankees’ rotation mowing down opposing hitters. Next, Sarah Langs plays The Numbers Game. Later, Buster answers your questions during Bleacher Tweets.



0:00 Welcome



3:54 Alden Gonzalez joins the show



4:32 Reds Hunter Green on trade block



9:07 Starting pitching will be an available



10:20 All eyes are on Tarik Skubal



19:00 MLB secretly rooting for Skubal to the Dodgers



21:48 Foster Griffin talking contract extension with Nationals



23:22 Angels listening on players more this year



26:40 Michael Kay joins the show



27:13 Michael used the arm of his glasses to stir his tea



29:06 Michael’s terrible eating habits



30:56 Where are the best chicken tenders?



31:29 How the Yankees should approach the deadline?



34:42 Don’t trade George Lombard Jr.



36:05 Yankees can make the World Series right now



39:00 Rating Michael Kay’s weirdness



40:10 Sarah Langs plays The Numbers Game



41:17 Bleacher Tweets



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