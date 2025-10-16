Coach Rhule Grills Fitz & Whit on Runzas, Hot Dog Cannons, and College Player Development | Ep. 9

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football analysts, the co-host of the Fitz & Whit podcast, and football legends, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth land on the pod to chop it up with Coach Rhule. This episode has everything. Hot Dog Cannons. Runzas. Kenneth Williams getting a scholarship. A toast with Outlaw Beer. What more could you want from a podcast?An A1 Production FOLLOW ON SOCIAL:Instagram: @houserhulesTikTok: @houserhulesX: @houserhules Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. #NebraskaFootball (https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/nebraskafootball) # (https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/mattrhule)fitzandwhit #BigTen (https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/bigten) #CollegeFootballPodcast (https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/collegefootballpodcast) #CFP (https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/cfp) #GBR #ryanfitzpatrick #andrewwhitworth #YahooSports #Maryland #amazon #thursdaynightfootball—-------Outlaw Light is crafted for the beloved beer-drinking patrons of this great nation. We are not preaching or teaching; our mission is simple: to provide a high-quality light beer at an affordable price that’s there for you anytime you reach for one.—--------You may not know the name, but you’ve definitely seen their work.Empire Netting & Fence built the Tunnel Walk gates at Memorial Stadium — an iconic part of every Husker fan’s game day.They’re also behind netting at ballfields across the country, including Waverly High School and Haymarket Park — home of the Huskers and the Lincoln Saltdogs.And here’s the cool part: they’re not slowing down. Empire’s Waverly campus is one of the fastest-growing in Nebraska, and they just launched HotKote Powder Coating — a state-of-the-art facility that’s one of the only ones like it in the entire country.Empire isn’t just building fences, gates, or netting — they’re building a culture of grit, integrity, and pride. If you’re looking for a career with purpose, Empire’s growing and hiring across Nebraska and beyond.👉 Learn more at https://empire-fence.com (https://empire-fence.com/)