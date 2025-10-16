Coach Rhule Grills Fitz & Whit on Runzas, Hot Dog Cannons, and College Player Development | Ep. 9
Amazon's Thursday Night Football analysts, the co-host of the Fitz & Whit podcast, and football legends, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth land on the pod to chop it up with Coach Rhule. This episode has everything. Hot Dog Cannons. Runzas. Kenneth Williams getting a scholarship. A toast with Outlaw Beer. What more could you want from a podcast?
Jordan and Devon Travis on FSU vs Miami, Emotional Fan Story & MLB Success ft. Cam Smith | Ep 7
Welcome to Travis Take Two! Hosted by brothers Jordan Travis (FSU & NFL Quarterback) and Devon Travis (FSU & MLB Second Baseman), this episode features an emotional conversation with Houston Astros infielder Cam Smith about his rookie season in Major League Baseball and the journey from Palm Beach County to the big leagues.The discussion opens with Jordan sharing a powerful encounter with a young fan who lost her brother Mason, offering perspective on what truly matters beyond wins and losses. The brothers then break down Florida State's 3-2 start, passionately defending Coach Mike Norvell and quarterback Tommy Castellanos while addressing fan frustrations about NIL, recruiting, and the losses to Virginia and Miami.The episode centers on Cam Smith's inspiring story, from not starting as a high school sophomore to reaching the majors in just 32 games, the third fastest in history. Cam opens up about the mental challenge of showing up every day during a 162-game season, how faith became his foundation during struggles, and the parallel between his freshman year at FSU (.257) and sophomore year (.387) that gives him confidence for year two in the pros. All three Palm Beach Central alumni reflect on perseverance through failure, dealing with criticism, and why embracing the struggle is what defines true athletes.Timestamps:0:00 – Intro & Impact Beyond Football2:41 – Little Girl's Message, Remembering Mason & Finding the "Why"7:12 – Florida State vs Miami Breakdown & Lessons From Losses14:15 – NIL Reality, Recruiting & The State of College Football18:56 – Fans, Coaches, & The Modern Game: Staying Positive Through Criticism23:34 – Advice to Tommy Castellanos: Pressure, Faith & Blocking Out Noise30:19 – Belief, Resilience, and Learning From Losses35:05 – Introducing MLB Guest Cam Smith: Faith, Growth & the Journey From FSU to the Big Leagues
What Do Dan Wolken and Matt Rhule Know About Horse Racing? | Ep. 8
Coach Rhule and Yahoo Sports' Senior Writer, Dan Wolken talk horses, football, and the lost art of talking to people in real life. Cuz also toasts the win over Michigan State with a frosty cold Outlaw Light, and Coach talks about the crab cake situation in Maryland as the Huskers look ahead to their next Big Ten matchup.
What Do Nebraska’s Matt Rhule and On3’s Andy & Ari Have in Common? | House Rhules Ep. 7
Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule confirms there is no beef with On3's Andy & Ari. There's nothing but three guys who love football and love to talk about BBQ. As Coach prepares to take on Michigan State, he sits down with Husker Defensive Back DeShon Singleton, and talks about his commitment and persistence in coming back for his senior year at Nebraska.
House Rhule #40: New York and Texas Agree: Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Knows Football and BBQ | Ep. 6
Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule reflects on a tough Michigan game and shares the mindset that guides the Huskers following their first loss of the BIG10 season. Coach also sits down for a candid and heartwarming conversation with Texas Tech Red Raider Head Coach Joey McGuire. These two great coaches talk about how they became friends working together at Baylor and the bond they share that continues to this day.
Weekly podcast featuring Nebraska Head football coach Matt Rhule and Co-Host Anthony “the Cuz” Gargano talking all things sports, football, leadership, and life. From inside access to Nebraska football and the culture Coach Rhule is building in Lincoln, to bigger conversations about teamwork, leadership, authentic stories, and the lessons sports teach us. Subscribe now and join the conversation every week – where football, leadership, and life intersect.