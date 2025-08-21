Michigan Football just got major news with the sanction ruling, and we’re breaking down what it means for the program. We’ll also take a look at the offense, from the buzz around Bryce Underwood to the newcomer who could make an immediate impact. On defense, the big question is who will step up and lead this unit in the year ahead. And of course, we couldn’t leave out the angry Ohio State fans lighting up X after all the news. ___ New episodes will be released weekly. Subscribe to the show on YouTube and follow the show on all your favorite podcast platforms. For access to bonus content and to engage with the guys, and the show follow us across social media platforms @TheBluePrintUM

About THE BLUE PRINT: A podcast on the Michigan Wolverines

THE BLUE PRINT is your new home for the best conversation around the Michigan Wolverines! Hosted by former Michigan captains Jake Butt and Devin Gardner, we’ll dive into the past, present, and future of one of the top athletic programs in the country. With Jake’s insight as a Big Ten Network Analyst and Devin’s perspective from Fox Sports, you’ll hear from two guys plugged into today's game as well as Ann Arbor legends with great stories to tell from their playing days. From training camp through the Big Ten and beyond THE BLUE PRINT will cover all things football as well as other key events on the UM calendar from March Madness, the Frozen Four and beyond! New episodes will be released weekly. Watch on YouTube or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us @TheBluePrintUM on Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook