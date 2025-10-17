Caleb Williams Responds to Troy Aikman Criticism + Jed Hoyer's payroll guarantee

0:00 Introduction3:41 Caleb Williams and Troy Aikman15:05 Jed Hoyer on Cubs payroll & spending29:45 Jed Hoyer on getting more strikeouts in pitching staff36:48 Jed Hoyer on Kyle Tucker44:20 Jed Hoyer cuts and wrap up1:03:00 Radioactive Shrimp update1:06:00 South ParkChicago Bears QB Caleb Williams addresses the viral controversy with Troy Aikman after the Bears' nail-biting 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Williams explains why he didn't meet with Aikman pregame and reacts to Aikman's "just luck" comment about D'Andre Swift's touchdown.But that's not all…Cubs President Jed Hoyer met with the media following the team's playoff exit and was asked a pointed question: Will the extra revenue from postseason games be reinvested into baseball operations? His response? You won't believe what he said — and what it might mean for the Cubs' offseason strategy.Caleb Williams' post-game reaction and social media responseTroy Aikman's MNF commentary breakdownJed Hoyer's end-of-season press conference highlightsCubs' playoff revenue insights and offseason implicationsDon't miss this double-feature breakdown of two major Chicago sports stories!