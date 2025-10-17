0:00 Introduction3:45 A Night for the Olds15:15 Feedback Friday41:45 Top 10 Saints of All-Time1:11:30 DBU PicksThe Chicago Bears host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field as Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams look to make it four wins in a row. The 312 Sports Committee has officially released its Top 10 Saints of All-Time — find out who made the list and who got snubbed!Our DBU Picks are in! It was Old Guy night last night - Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco and Max Scherzer all played. Make sure to subscribe to...✅ Dan Bernstein Unfiltered✅ Forward Progress - A Chicago Bears Podcast 🏈✅ Organization Win Championships: A Chicago Bulls Podcast 🏀All links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify and more available on 312Sports.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Caleb Williams Responds to Troy Aikman Criticism + Jed Hoyer's payroll guarantee
0:00 Introduction3:41 Caleb Williams and Troy Aikman15:05 Jed Hoyer on Cubs payroll & spending29:45 Jed Hoyer on getting more strikeouts in pitching staff36:48 Jed Hoyer on Kyle Tucker44:20 Jed Hoyer cuts and wrap up1:03:00 Radioactive Shrimp update1:06:00 South ParkChicago Bears QB Caleb Williams addresses the viral controversy with Troy Aikman after the Bears' nail-biting 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Williams explains why he didn't meet with Aikman pregame and reacts to Aikman's "just luck" comment about D'Andre Swift's touchdown.But that's not all…Cubs President Jed Hoyer met with the media following the team's playoff exit and was asked a pointed question: Will the extra revenue from postseason games be reinvested into baseball operations? His response? You won't believe what he said — and what it might mean for the Cubs' offseason strategy.Caleb Williams' post-game reaction and social media responseTroy Aikman's MNF commentary breakdownJed Hoyer's end-of-season press conference highlightsCubs' playoff revenue insights and offseason implicationsDon't miss this double-feature breakdown of two major Chicago sports stories!Was Aikman out of line?Should the Cubs spend more aggressively this offseason?#CalebWilliams #TroyAikman #ChicagoBears #CubsNews #JedHoyer #MLBPlayoffs #NFLWeek6 #BearDown #CubsPlayoffs #MLBHotStove #NFLDrama #SportsTalk #ChicagoSports #BaseballOperations #WrigleyField #MNF #CommandersVsBears #CubsOffseason #MLBRevenue
Chicago Bears fans, stop whining!
0:00 - Bears fans, be better21:04 - DJ Moore injury update25:26 - Bears stadium deal34:02 - Padres' manager, Mike Shildt44:45 - OWC is back47:07 - Ts & Ps for NYC52:45 - Close
Chicago Bulls - Organizations Win Championships is back!
Organizations Win Championships is back! Dan Bernstein and Jason Bernstein are back with their long running Chicago Bulls talk podcast; Organizations Win Championships on 312 Sports. 2026 roster breakdown, win predictions and more!#312sports #chicagobulls #sportstalk
Chicago Bears beat the Washington Commanders 25-24
The Chicago Bears are now 3-2 after beating the Washington Commanders 25-24 after the bye week. D'Andre Swift was the star of the game for the Chicago Bears as new kicker Jake Moody won the game for the Chicago Bears with a 38-yard field goal as time expired.Ben Johnson is now 3-2 as the Chicago Bears head coach. A very wild 8-6-2 double-play in Milwaukee as the Los Angeles Dodgers hold on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in game 1 of the NLCS. Take Five candy bar review. #chicagosports #chicago #sportstalk #danbernstein #chicagobulls #chicagocubs #chicagowhitesox #whitesox #chicagoblackhawks
Dan Bernstein Unfiltered is where Chicago sports gets told straight — no filters, no filler. After nearly three decades on Chicago radio, Dan’s back with longtime executive producer Matt Abbatacola at his side, ready to break down the stories that actually matter.From the highs and lows of the Chicago Bears, Bulls, Cubs, White Sox, and Blackhawks to the biggest headlines across the sports world, nothing’s off-limits. Expect sharp takes, smart debate, and the kind of unflinching honesty Chicago fans have always known Dan for — with Matt chiming in when it counts.New episodes drop every weekday morning.