Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

The latest Eagles information you need from the analysts and experts at NBC Sports Philadelphia. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
Training Camp Day 4: The pads come on!
On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down all the action from Day 4 of training camp.
8/1/2023
53:36
Training Camp Day 3: Big day for Jalen Hurts, Quez Watkins
On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down all the action from Day 3 of training camp at the NovaCare Complex.
7/30/2023
49:01
Training Camp Day 2: Jalen Carter keeps it going
On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 2 of training camp.
7/28/2023
49:17
Back at training camp! Breaking down Day 1
On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 1 of training camp:Roster moves to start campAn injury updateTop observations from Day 1Nick Sirianni gets fired upA few standout players show up earlyHighlights from Sirianni/Roseman's press conference
7/26/2023
46:31
The guys are ready for Eagles training camp 2023
On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro discuss:0:00 - Training camp is underway!3:38 - Eagles signing Dennis Kelly and Deon Cain10:10 - Writers' session with Nick Sirianni22:20 - Injury concerns heading into first practice25:30 - RB situation across the NFL32:20 - 53-man roster projection45:52 - Roob's impromptu vacation