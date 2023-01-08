Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

The guys are ready for Eagles training camp 2023

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro discuss:0:00 - Training camp is underway!3:38 - Eagles signing Dennis Kelly and Deon Cain10:10 - Writers' session with Nick Sirianni22:20 - Injury concerns heading into first practice25:30 - RB situation across the NFL32:20 - 53-man roster projection45:52 - Roob's impromptu vacation