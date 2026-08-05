Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 3 of training camp:

0:00 - Eagles wrap up first week of training camp

2:10 - Attendance and injuries Day 3

6:14 - Depth chart review

14:10 - The defense looks dominant early

20:10 - More observations from practice

27:50 - Brandon Brooks makes an appearance

30:50 - Hearing from Landon Dickerson for the first time since last season

34:55 - Hearing from Sean Mannion for just the second time

37:00 - More takeaways from player availabilities

41:35 - Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers

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