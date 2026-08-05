Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

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1085 episodes
- On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro discuss Day 6 of training camp:
• No pads for this one
• Jalen Hurts firing in 7-on-7s
• Dontayvion Wicks continues to make plays
• Some defensive veterans got a rest day
• Recapping media sessions
• Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
news: / @nbcsphilly
NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
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⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
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🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
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🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
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- On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro breaks down Day 5 of training camp:
• A sloppy day for the offense
• Some key injuries updates
• Depth chart notes
• Thoughts from media availability
• Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
news: / @nbcsphilly
NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
highlights!
» Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
» Facebook: / nbcsphilly
» Twitter: / nbcsphilly
» Instagram: / nbcsphilly
📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
🔉Podcasts:
🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/
🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/
⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/
🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/
🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
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- On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 4 of training camp:
00:00 - Practice moves indoors
03:30 - Injury Report: Who missed practice?
08:30 - Jalen Hurts has his best day of camp
15:30 - Andy Dalton's strong camp
17:18 - Quinyon Mitchell's interception
22:00 - Red zone drills and run game
30:29 - Coaching staff dynamics
33:45 - Recapping player interviews
45:30 - Surviving Camp in 2026
47:40 - Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
news: / @nbcsphilly
NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
highlights!
» Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
» Facebook: / nbcsphilly
» Twitter: / nbcsphilly
» Instagram: / nbcsphilly
📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
🔉Podcasts:
🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/
🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/
⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/
🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/
🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 3 of training camp:
0:00 - Eagles wrap up first week of training camp
2:10 - Attendance and injuries Day 3
6:14 - Depth chart review
14:10 - The defense looks dominant early
20:10 - More observations from practice
27:50 - Brandon Brooks makes an appearance
30:50 - Hearing from Landon Dickerson for the first time since last season
34:55 - Hearing from Sean Mannion for just the second time
37:00 - More takeaways from player availabilities
41:35 - Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
news: / @nbcsphilly
NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
highlights!
» Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
» Facebook: / nbcsphilly
» Twitter: / nbcsphilly
» Instagram: / nbcsphilly
📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
🔉Podcasts:
🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/
🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/
⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/
🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/
🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro discuss:
• Observations from Day 2 of practice
• A huge play from Dontayvion Wicks
• The Eagles' defense looks dominant at times
• Recapping comments from Vic Fangio and more
• Answering listener emails 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
news: / @nbcsphilly
NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
highlights!
» Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
» Facebook: / nbcsphilly
» Twitter: / nbcsphilly
» Instagram: / nbcsphilly
📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
🔉Podcasts:
🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/
🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/
⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/
🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/
🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
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About Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast
The latest Eagles information you need from the analysts and experts at NBC Sports Philadelphia. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.Podcast website
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