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Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

NBC Sports Philadelphia
FootballNews
Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast
Latest episode

1085 episodes

  • Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

    Recapping Day 6 of Eagles training camp in 2026

    08/05/2026 | 49 mins.
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro discuss Day 6 of training camp:
    • No pads for this one
    • Jalen Hurts firing in 7-on-7s
    • Dontayvion Wicks continues to make plays
    • Some defensive veterans got a rest day
    • Recapping media sessions
    • Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
    news: / @nbcsphilly

    NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
    news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
    insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
    Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
    highlights!

    » Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
    » Facebook: / nbcsphilly
    » Twitter: / nbcsphilly
    » Instagram: / nbcsphilly

    📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
    Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
    Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

    🔉Podcasts:

    🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
    🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/

    🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/

    ⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
    🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/

    🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/

    🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
    🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

    Recapping Day 5 of Eagles training camp in 2026

    08/04/2026 | 51 mins.
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro breaks down Day 5 of training camp:
    • A sloppy day for the offense
    • Some key injuries updates
    • Depth chart notes
    • Thoughts from media availability
    • Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
    news: / @nbcsphilly

    NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
    news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
    insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
    Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
    highlights!

    » Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
    » Facebook: / nbcsphilly
    » Twitter: / nbcsphilly
    » Instagram: / nbcsphilly

    📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
    Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
    Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

    🔉Podcasts:

    🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
    🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/

    🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/

    ⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
    🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/

    🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/

    🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
    🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

    Recapping Day 4 of Eagles training camp in 2026

    08/03/2026 | 55 mins.
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 4 of training camp:
    00:00 - Practice moves indoors
    03:30 - Injury Report: Who missed practice?
    08:30 - Jalen Hurts has his best day of camp
    15:30 - Andy Dalton's strong camp
    17:18 - Quinyon Mitchell's interception
    22:00 - Red zone drills and run game
    30:29 - Coaching staff dynamics
    33:45 - Recapping player interviews
    45:30 - Surviving Camp in 2026
    47:40 - Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
    news: / @nbcsphilly

    NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
    news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
    insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
    Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
    highlights!

    » Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
    » Facebook: / nbcsphilly
    » Twitter: / nbcsphilly
    » Instagram: / nbcsphilly

    📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
    Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
    Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

    🔉Podcasts:

    🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
    🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/

    🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/

    ⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
    🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/

    🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/

    🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
    🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

    Recapping Day 3 of Eagles training camp in 2026

    08/01/2026 | 51 mins.
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 3 of training camp:
    0:00 - Eagles wrap up first week of training camp
    2:10 - Attendance and injuries Day 3
    6:14 - Depth chart review
    14:10 - The defense looks dominant early
    20:10 - More observations from practice
    27:50 - Brandon Brooks makes an appearance
    30:50 - Hearing from Landon Dickerson for the first time since last season
    34:55 - Hearing from Sean Mannion for just the second time
    37:00 - More takeaways from player availabilities
    41:35 - Answering listener questions 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
    news: / @nbcsphilly

    NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
    news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
    insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
    Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
    highlights!

    » Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
    » Facebook: / nbcsphilly
    » Twitter: / nbcsphilly
    » Instagram: / nbcsphilly

    📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
    Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
    Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

    🔉Podcasts:

    🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
    🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/

    🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/

    ⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
    🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/

    🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/

    🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
    🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

    Recapping Day 2 of Eagles training camp in 2026

    07/30/2026 | 51 mins.
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro discuss:
    • Observations from Day 2 of practice
    • A huge play from Dontayvion Wicks
    • The Eagles' defense looks dominant at times
    • Recapping comments from Vic Fangio and more
    • Answering listener emails 📢 Subscribe NOW to get the latest Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers
    news: / @nbcsphilly

    NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest
    news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. Watch live games and
    insightful analysis from our experts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
    Subscribe to our channel for the latest Philly sports news and
    highlights!

    » Visit NBC Sports Philadelphia: https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/
    » Facebook: / nbcsphilly
    » Twitter: / nbcsphilly
    » Instagram: / nbcsphilly

    📱NBC Sports Philadelphia App
    Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-spo...
    Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

    🔉Podcasts:

    🦅 Eagle Eye Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Eagle Eye
    🎧Listen: https://eagleeye.simplecast.com/

    🏀Sixers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Sixers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://sixerstalk.simplecast.com/

    ⚾Phillies Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Phillies Talk
    🎧Listen: https://philliestalk.simplecast.com/

    🏒 Flyers Talk Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Flyers Talk
    🎧Listen: https://flyerstalk.simplecast.com/

    🛫Takeoff with John Clark Podcast:
    📺Watch: • Takeoff with John Clark
    🎧Listen: https://takeoff.simplecast.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
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About Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast
The latest Eagles information you need from the analysts and experts at NBC Sports Philadelphia. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
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