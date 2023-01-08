Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

Podcast Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast
Podcast Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

NBC Sports Philadelphia
The latest Eagles information you need from the analysts and experts at NBC Sports Philadelphia. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
The latest Eagles information you need from the analysts and experts at NBC Sports Philadelphia. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
  • Training Camp Day 4: The pads come on!
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down all the action from Day 4 of training camp.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    8/1/2023
    53:36
  • Training Camp Day 3: Big day for Jalen Hurts, Quez Watkins
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down all the action from Day 3 of training camp at the NovaCare Complex.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/30/2023
    49:01
  • Training Camp Day 2: Jalen Carter keeps it going
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 2 of training camp.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/28/2023
    49:17
  • Back at training camp! Breaking down Day 1
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Day 1 of training camp:Roster moves to start campAn injury updateTop observations from Day 1Nick Sirianni gets fired upA few standout players show up earlyHighlights from Sirianni/Roseman's press conferenceSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/26/2023
    46:31
  • The guys are ready for Eagles training camp 2023
    On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro discuss:0:00 - Training camp is underway!3:38 - Eagles signing Dennis Kelly and Deon Cain10:10 - Writers' session with Nick Sirianni22:20 - Injury concerns heading into first practice25:30 - RB situation across the NFL32:20 - 53-man roster projection45:52 - Roob's impromptu vacationSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/25/2023
    50:03

About Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

The latest Eagles information you need from the analysts and experts at NBC Sports Philadelphia. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

Eagle Eye: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

