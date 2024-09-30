Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsThe Mike Francesa Podcast
Listen to The Mike Francesa Podcast in the App
Listen to The Mike Francesa Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Mike Francesa Podcast

Podcast The Mike Francesa Podcast
BetRivers Network
Get Mike Francesa's unequaled takes on sports with The Mike Francesa Podcast. Listen to Mike's instant reactions to the biggest games and unbiased sports talk e...
More
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 520
  • Jets Fire GM Joe Douglas, What's Next?
    The Jets have dismissed GM Joe Douglass after a 3-8 start to the NFL season. Mike Francesa reacts to the breaking news. Want more Mike? Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
    --------  
    29:46
  • Tommy DeVito Takes Over for Daniel Jones as Giants QB
    Mike Francesa offers his thoughts on the Giants QB situation as Daniel Jones is benched and fan favorite Tommy DeVito takes over under center. Plus, more thought on the Jets' disaster and reactions to your emails. Want more Mike? Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
    --------  
    50:22
  • Jets' Atrocious Defense & Coaching Helps Colts Rally Late, 28-27
    Mike Francesa reacts following the Jets' last-minute loss to the Colts at home. The Jets fall to 3-8 on the season, and their on-field personnel and coaching are in question. Want more Mike? Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
    --------  
    22:11
  • Francesa Football Friday Week 11
    Mike Francesa previews NFL Week 11 on his Football Friday show, including Jets v Colts. You'll also hear his thoughts on where Bill Belichick and Jon Gruden might land. Plus, email reactions on Wembt, St. John's, Daniel Jones, and Juan Soto. Want more Mike? Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
    --------  
    58:21
  • State of the Giants & "Unsalvageable" Jets - Juan Soto Free Agency - Email Reactions
    Mike weighs in on the Knicks and the NBA Cup, the Giants mess, and the wreckage that is the Jets. Plus, email reactions on the Yanks, Joe Douglas, and Sam Darnold. Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
    --------  
    31:26

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Mike Francesa Podcast

Get Mike Francesa's unequaled takes on sports with The Mike Francesa Podcast. Listen to Mike's instant reactions to the biggest games and unbiased sports talk each week. Subscribe today and never miss a minute. Watch Mike live at 10am ET on YouTube on the Mike Francesa Podcast channel.
Podcast website

Listen to The Mike Francesa Podcast, The Triple Option and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Mike Francesa Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:21:37 AM