The Jets have dismissed GM Joe Douglass after a 3-8 start to the NFL season. Mike Francesa reacts to the breaking news.
Want more Mike? Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
--------
29:46
Tommy DeVito Takes Over for Daniel Jones as Giants QB
Mike Francesa offers his thoughts on the Giants QB situation as Daniel Jones is benched and fan favorite Tommy DeVito takes over under center. Plus, more thought on the Jets' disaster and reactions to your emails.
Want more Mike? Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
Mike Francesa reacts following the Jets' last-minute loss to the Colts at home. The Jets fall to 3-8 on the season, and their on-field personnel and coaching are in question.
Want more Mike? Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
--------
22:11
Francesa Football Friday Week 11
Mike Francesa previews NFL Week 11 on his Football Friday show, including Jets v Colts. You'll also hear his thoughts on where Bill Belichick and Jon Gruden might land. Plus, email reactions on Wembt, St. John's, Daniel Jones, and Juan Soto.
Want more Mike? Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
--------
58:21
State of the Giants & "Unsalvageable" Jets - Juan Soto Free Agency - Email Reactions
Mike weighs in on the Knicks and the NBA Cup, the Giants mess, and the wreckage that is the Jets. Plus, email reactions on the Yanks, Joe Douglas, and Sam Darnold.
Sign up for the NEW newsletter at https://www.mikefrancesapodcast.com for exclusive content, giveaways, and more surprises!
Get Mike Francesa's unequaled takes on sports with The Mike Francesa Podcast. Listen to Mike's instant reactions to the biggest games and unbiased sports talk each week. Subscribe today and never miss a minute. Watch Mike live at 10am ET on YouTube on the Mike Francesa Podcast channel.