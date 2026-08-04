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1847 episodes
Beach Steppin' | Which Title Contenders Could Keep The NBA's Parity Run Going?08/04/2026 | 1h 9 mins.On Tue.'s No Dunks, the guys discuss some of the latest NBA transactions (Naji Marshall, Gary Payton II, Jeremy Sochan) before hitting the beach to answer your NBA questions about Kevin Durant, the NBA's parity era, obscure NBA players, Victor Wembanyama's new Nike logo, the anticipated NBA Christmas Day schedule, and more.
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- On Fri.'s No Dunks, the guys draft starting lineups from LeBron James' top teammates, discuss why the NBA investigation into the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard could drag into 2027, applaud Luka Dončić for offering to fly Lakers teammates out to Slovenia, and end with some Rapid Fire questions about offseason rejuvenation, our best jerseys, and peeing in the shower.
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Draymond Returns To Warriors, The RFA Squeeze & Drafting The Worst NBA Nicknames07/29/2026 | 1h 12 mins.On Wed.'s No Dunks, the guys discuss Draymond Green agreeing to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal, Stephen Curry's uncertain future, the Denver Nuggets exploring a sign-and-trade deal involving Peyton Watson, and the best remaining free agents on the market. That, plus drafting the worst NBA nicknames of all-time.
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LeBron's Fit With The 76ers, Trade Embiid Noise & Way-Too-Early NBA Power Rankings07/27/2026 | 58 mins.On Mon.’s show, the guys discuss LeBron on the Sixers: What will their offense look like? What’s the best-case scenario for Philly? Will they trade Joel Embiid? Plus, other minor transactions (Spencer Jones, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Mario Hezonja), a “Way Too Early Power Rankings”, and a Odysseus-LeBron James comparison.
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- On Friday's emergency No Dunks, the guys discuss LeBron James signing a 2-yr, $8M contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Where does this leave Philly in the Eastern Conference? Who are the biggest Winners and Losers? Where will Mario Hezonja sign?
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About No Dunks
No Dunks is a daily NBA podcast hosted by Skeets, Tas, Trey, and JD — the original basketball podcasters. Join 'em as they break down the league's biggest games and headlines, answer listeners' questions, interview guests, and more.Podcast website
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