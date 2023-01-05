No Dunks is a daily NBA podcast hosted by Skeets, Tas, Trey, and JD — the original basketball podcasters. Join 'em as they break down the league's biggest games... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1105
Celtics Rain 3s For Joel Embiid's Return, Attack Of The Drones & LeBron's Greatest Rivalries
On Thursday's No Dunks, Tas and Trey break down the Boston Celtics Game 2 blowout over the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid's return from injury, Kings GM Monte McNair winning Executive of the Year, and LeBron's biggest rivalries. Plus Bizarro Jimmy Butler, drone cameras and kyber crystals.
--
👀 NBA Watch Party tonight for Lakers-Warriors, Game 2 (Thu., 9 p.m. ET): https://bit.ly/416DE2d
🏝️ No Buffs 'Survivor 44' recaps: https://www.youtube.com/@NoBuffs
🤔 Is [This] Good? podcast with the No Dunks crew: https://youtu.be/pqGUBXh5HG0
👕 New No Dunks merch: https://www.nodunks.com
📈 Subscribe to No Dunks on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NoDunksInc
🗞️ Subscribe to The Athletic: http://www.theathletic.com/nodunks
❄️ Cold open: @curiousrefuge https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRwLMWyE/
--
#NBA #NBAPlayoffs #Celtics
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
📌 Subscribe, like, comment!
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Today's episode of brought to you by:
• Bombas: Go to http://bombas.com/nodunks and use code NODUNKS for 20% off your first purchase
• Viagra: If you're listening from Canada and want more information on Viagra, sign up at http://edinfo.ca
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
1:05:07
AD's Dominant Game 1, Knicks Square Up Series & Embiid Finally Wins MVP
On Wed.'s No Dunks, the guys discuss Anthony Davis' dominance in Game 1 vs. the Warriors, Jordan Poole's shot attempt at the end, the highs and lows of D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle helping the Knicks defeat the scrappy Heat, Joel Embiid winning his first MVP award, the Grizzlies burying Dillon Brooks, and whether the Suns can survive without Chris Paul. All that, plus Jessica Alba.
--
👀 NBA Watch Party for Lakers-Warriors, Game 2 (Thu., 9 p.m. ET): https://bit.ly/416DE2d
🏝️ No Buffs 'Survivor 44' recaps: https://www.youtube.com/@NoBuffs
🤔 Is [This] Good? podcast with the No Dunks crew: https://youtu.be/pqGUBXh5HG0
👕 New No Dunks merch: https://www.nodunks.com
📈 Subscribe to No Dunks on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NoDunksInc
🗞️ Subscribe to The Athletic: http://www.theathletic.com/nodunks
❄️ Cold open: @spamella_x: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRTbvgaG/
--
#NBA #NBAPlayoffs #Lakers
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
📌 Subscribe, like, comment!
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Today's episode of brought to you by:
• Bombas: Go to http://bombas.com/nodunks and use code NODUNKS for 20% off your first purchase
• Viagra: If you're listening from Canada and want more information on Viagra, sign up at http://edinfo.ca
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
1:05:47
Vintage Harden, Jokic Sons The Suns & Top 10 Game 7 Performances In NBA History
On Tue.'s No Dunks, the guys discuss James Harden throwing on his big boy pants to lead the Embiid-less 76ers to a stunning Game 1 upset over the Celtics, an aggressive Jokic cooking the Suns, and CP3's left groin injury. That, plus where Steph's 50-point performance ranks amongst all other Game 7s in NBA history, Michael Malone's Pickleball scar, and Jimmy Butler playing tourist in NYC.
🏝️ No Buffs 'Survivor 44' recaps: https://www.youtube.com/@NoBuffs
🤔 Is [This] Good? podcast with the No Dunks crew: https://youtu.be/pqGUBXh5HG0
👕 New No Dunks merch: https://www.nodunks.com
📈 Subscribe to No Dunks on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NoDunksInc
🗞️ Subscribe to The Athletic: http://www.theathletic.com/nodunks
❄️ Cold open:
--
#NBA #NBAPlayoffs #JamesHarden
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
📌 Subscribe, like, comment!
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Today's episode of brought to you by:
• Bombas: Go to http://bombas.com/nodunks and use code NODUNKS for 20% off your first purchase
• Viagra: If you're listening from Canada and want more information on Viagra, sign up at http://edinfo.ca
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
1:04:34
Curry's Record Game 7, 'Decoy' Jimmy, Nuggets Look Sharp & Warriors-Lakers Series Preview
On Mon's No Dunks, the guys discuss Steph Curry's 50-point masterpiece to eliminate the Kings and where his record Game 7 performance ranks in his playoff career. That, plus a Warriors-Lakers semifinals preview, Jimmy acting as a decoy in the Heat's Game 1 win in MSG, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets' flawless start, Embiid's status for the Sixers-Celtics series, and more.
--
🏝️ No Buffs 'Survivor 44' recaps: https://www.youtube.com/@NoBuffs
🤔 Is [This] Good? podcast with the No Dunks crew: https://youtu.be/pqGUBXh5HG0
👕 New No Dunks merch: https://www.nodunks.com
📈 Subscribe to No Dunks on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NoDunksInc
🗞️ Subscribe to The Athletic: http://www.theathletic.com/nodunks
❄️ Cold open: @bigtimemaca: https://bit.ly/3HtzxGz
--
#NBA #NBAPlayoffs #StephenCurry
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
📌 Subscribe, like, comment!
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Today's episode of brought to you by:
• Bombas: Go to http://bombas.com/nodunks and use code NODUNKS for 20% off your first purchase
• Viagra: If you're listening from Canada and want more information on Viagra, sign up at http://edinfo.ca
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:06:54
Fast Friends | 'The Fate of the Furious' Rewatch
In anticipation of 'Fast X,' we're rereleasing our Fast Friends series with Skeets, Trey and JD reviewing every movie from the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. Up next: 2017's 'The Fate of the Furious' (aka 'F8') starring Vin, The Rock, Statham, Charlize Theron, and many others. (Originally released Sep. 22, 2021)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
No Dunks is a daily NBA podcast hosted by Skeets, Tas, Trey, and JD — the original basketball podcasters. Join 'em as they break down the league's biggest games and headlines, answer listeners' questions, interview guests, and more.