On Fri.'s No Dunks, the guys draft starting lineups from LeBron James' top teammates, discuss why the NBA investigation into the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard could drag into 2027, applaud Luka Dončić for offering to fly Lakers teammates out to Slovenia, and end with some Rapid Fire questions about offseason rejuvenation, our best jerseys, and peeing in the shower.

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