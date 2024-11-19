PHLY Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

On to the LA Rams... The Eagles defense gets another big test with QB Matthew Stafford & Sean McVay
Join the PHLY Eagles show as they check in with Zach Berman checking in from the Eagles practice facility after head coach Nick Sirianni’s press conference to recap that. Super Bowl champ, Vinny Curry joins the show to talk about coming off the “mini-bye” and facing a Rams offense. A defensive Rookie of the year main stage event this weekend between Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell & Rams DE Jared Verse. An updated look at the NFL’s MVP race and can Saquon Barkley be the first RB in 12 years to win one, since Adrian Peterson? Zach & Bo admitted to what they were wrong about with the Eagles this season, so Jamie & Rich will keep that going today. The Eagles & Detroit Lions look like the crown jewels of the NFC & we’ll examine their remaining schedules to see how viable the #1 seed could be.
--------
1:14:07
Bryce Huff, Zack Baun and the things we were wrong about for the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles
It’s extremely rare that Bo Wulf or Zach Berman is ever wrong about anything, but it does happen occasionally. Today is a day to reflect on that, from Zack Baun’s short shelf-life at linebacker to Bryce Huff’s breakout season and much more, we’re here to come clean. Don’t worry, we’ll pay ourselves on the back plenty too, from Tyler Steen’s status as right guard to Jahan Datson’s impact and more.Join the guys for a fun look in the mirror.
--------
1:09:37
Led by A.J. Brown & Lane Johnson, are the Philadelphia Eagles one of the best teams in the NFL?
After a weekend of watching the rest of the league, we’re left wondering if the 8-2 Eagles can hold up against the best teams in the NFL. With A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts on offense, they should be! And with the way Vic Fangio has deployed Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Jalen Carter, not to mention Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean, the defense seems primed for the best offenses in football.Fran Duffy has let the film marinate all weekend and is armed with tape takes as he joins Zach Berman and Bo Wulf as they get the full ramp-up going before the Eagles’ Sunday night game in Los Angeles.
--------
1:13:07
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles entrenched as Super Bowl contender after Commanding win
Take your pick between Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, Saquon Barkley, Cam Jurgens, Zack Baun, Vic Fangio and a growing list of heroes from the Eagles’ 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. One day later, we’re here to discuss it all, from the struggling pass game to the dominant secondary and historic season from Saquon Barkley.Join Zach Berman and Bo Wulf in studio before Fran Duffy joins with his early thoughts on the film as the 8-2 Eagles enter the mini bye.
--------
1:16:46
Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders Postgame Show: Saquon Barkley leads comeback W
Terry McLaurin vs. Quinyon Mitchell. Jalen Hurts vs. Bobby Wagner. Jayden Daniels vs. Zack Baun. It was a primetime matchup for division supremacy between the Eagles and Commanders, and after a slow start offensively and some missed Jake Elliott kicks, Saquon Barkley helped the Eagles run away with a huge victory.Join Vinny Curry, Fran Duffy, Jamie Lynch and Bo Wulf to recap all the action before Zach Berman checks in from the LINC