PHLY Philadelphia Eagles Podcast

On to the LA Rams... The Eagles defense gets another big test with QB Matthew Stafford & Sean McVay

Join the PHLY Eagles show as they check in with Zach Berman checking in from the Eagles practice facility after head coach Nick Sirianni’s press conference to recap that. Super Bowl champ, Vinny Curry joins the show to talk about coming off the “mini-bye” and facing a Rams offense. A defensive Rookie of the year main stage event this weekend between Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell & Rams DE Jared Verse. An updated look at the NFL’s MVP race and can Saquon Barkley be the first RB in 12 years to win one, since Adrian Peterson? Zach & Bo admitted to what they were wrong about with the Eagles this season, so Jamie & Rich will keep that going today. The Eagles & Detroit Lions look like the crown jewels of the NFC & we’ll examine their remaining schedules to see how viable the #1 seed could be.