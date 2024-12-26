PHLY Philadelphia Sixers Podcast

PHLY Sixers Postgame: Tyrese Maxey & Co. beat Celtics in best win of season
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their most impressive win of the season with a clutch Christmas Day victory over the Boston Celtics, downing the Celtics thanks to a dominant all-around performance from Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 33 points and 12 assists on the night. Maxey was joined by Caleb Martin, who finished with a career-high seven made 3s on his way to a crucial 23-point performance. Martin, who recently missed three games with a nerve impingement in his shoulder, started for the injured KJ Martin. Joel Embiid added 27 points and 9 rebounds.After Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics cut the Sixers' 15-point fourth quarter lead down to three with a little over two minutes left, the Sixers stabilized, then made enough free-throws to close out the game in their biggest win of the season.Join the PHLY team as they react to the win.
--------
1:04:28
PHLY Sixers Postgame: Joel Embiid ejected, Tyrese Maxey lifts Sixers to win
What a CRAZY game! Joel Embiid gets ejected, Andre Drummond's ejection overturned, Tyrese Maxey flirts with a triple-double, Victor Wembanyama blocks eight shots and the Philadelphia 76ers pick up their 10th win of the season with a 111-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Nursing a one-point lead, Maxey made clutch plays in the final minute with a steal and the basket, followed by a step back three with 29 seconds to play to push the lead to four -- sealing the win for the 76ers. Philadelphia's All-Star guard scored a game-high 32 with 10 rebounds and eight assists. Wembanyama finished with 29 points and eight rebounds to go along with the spectacular blocks for the Spurs.The PHLY Sixers crew discusses the craziness surrounding the 76ers' much-needed win.
--------
1:15:06
PHLY Sixers Postgame: 76ers embarrassed by Cavs on the road, lose by 29
Tyrese Maxey scored 27 for the Philadelphia 76ers but didn't have much help as the Sixers fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-99. Paul George played on the 2nd night of the 76ers' back-to-back but struggled again from the field shooting just 4 for 12, totaling 11 points. The Cavaliers showed why they have the best record in the NBA with their play on both ends of the floor. Cleveland made 22 3s on the night to Philadelphia's 11 -- the All-Star backcourt of Darius Garland (26) and Donovan Mitchell (19) combined for 10 makes from beyond.The PHLY Sixers crew breaks down a flat performance from Philadelphia against the best team in the league.
--------
55:43
PHLY Sixers Postgame: Joel Embiid drops 34 in his return for Sixers win
Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George played just their fourth game together this season for the Philadelphia 76ers -- the trio came together for a relatively comfortable win over the Charlotte Hornets, 108-98. The Sixers jumped out to a 41-23 lead after the first quarter thanks to Maxey's 15 points in the opening frame ... jump-starting the offense with Embiid back in uniform. The masked man made his presence felt with game-highs 34 points and nine assists -- Maxey added 23. Kelly Oubre continued his solid two-way play totaling 22 and five rebounds, picking up the scoring slack for a struggling George who went just 2 for 12 from the field for five points.The PHLY Sixers podcast breaks down game 1 of the Sixers' back-to-back as they sweep the season series with the Hornets.
--------
1:16:32
What’s on your Sixers Christmas wish list?
Whether you’re hoping for Joel Embiid to stay healthy, a Tyrese Maxey shooting breakout, or a decision to tank, everyone has a Sixers thing they’re hoping for this Christmas.The PHLY Sixers podcast discusses what they’re hoping for out of the team in 2025 and what Daryl Morey can add to the team before the trade deadline.
