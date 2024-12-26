PHLY Philadelphia Sixers Podcast

PHLY Sixers Postgame: Tyrese Maxey & Co. beat Celtics in best win of season

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their most impressive win of the season with a clutch Christmas Day victory over the Boston Celtics, downing the Celtics thanks to a dominant all-around performance from Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 33 points and 12 assists on the night. Maxey was joined by Caleb Martin, who finished with a career-high seven made 3s on his way to a crucial 23-point performance. Martin, who recently missed three games with a nerve impingement in his shoulder, started for the injured KJ Martin. Joel Embiid added 27 points and 9 rebounds.After Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics cut the Sixers' 15-point fourth quarter lead down to three with a little over two minutes left, the Sixers stabilized, then made enough free-throws to close out the game in their biggest win of the season.Join the PHLY team as they react to the win.