PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

The Philadelphia Flyers accomplished their biggest short-term priority in addressing the goalie position behind Dan Vladar when they traded for Joseph Woll a month ago. Since then, their $90 million offer sheet to Leo Carlsson was matched, and Claude Giroux re-signed with his hometown Ottawa Senators after a lot of smoke linking him to a return to Broad Street.



So, what’s next for Flyers GM Danny Briere? Will he proceed with the team basically intact from last year and hope the maturation of Porter Martone, Matvei Michkov and other young players is enough to keep the team in playoff contention, or is another big swing coming? Charlie & Bill discuss the Carlsson fallout, and are joined by CHGO’s Jay Zawaski to talk about the Blackhawks offseason, as well.



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