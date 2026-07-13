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PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
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PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

ALLCITY Network, PHLY Sports
HockeySports
PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Latest episode

1431 episodes

  • PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

    What’s Next for Danny Briere & Flyers After Missing Out On Leo Carlsson, Claude Giroux? | PHLY

    07/13/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    The Philadelphia Flyers accomplished their biggest short-term priority in addressing the goalie position behind Dan Vladar when they traded for Joseph Woll a month ago. Since then, their $90 million offer sheet to Leo Carlsson was matched, and Claude Giroux re-signed with his hometown Ottawa Senators after a lot of smoke linking him to a return to Broad Street.

    So, what’s next for Flyers GM Danny Briere? Will he proceed with the team basically intact from last year and hope the maturation of Porter Martone, Matvei Michkov and other young players is enough to keep the team in playoff contention, or is another big swing coming? Charlie & Bill discuss the Carlsson fallout, and are joined by CHGO’s Jay Zawaski to talk about the Blackhawks offseason, as well.

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  • PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

    BREAKING: Ducks Match Leo Carlsson's HISTORICAL Offer Sheet

    07/09/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    The Flyers come up empty as the Ducks announced on Thursday that they will be matching the 5-year, $90 million offer sheet that Daniel Briere tossed Leo Carlsson’s way. On the PHLY Flyers podcast today, Charlie and Kelly talk through the disappointment of the news, and what it means for the Flyers, their offseason, and their future plans. 

     

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  • PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

    CARLSSON WATCH & Maksim Sokolovskii Early Impression: Flyers Development Camp With Alex Appleyard

    07/08/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    It’s Day 5 of the Leo Carlsson saga, and still no word from Anaheim. Charlie and special guest host Alex Appleyard break down Carlsson the player, and then turn their attention to the Flyers prospect pool in the wake of development camp. Which players stood out the most? Charlie and Alex discuss.

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  • PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

    Claude Giroux NOT Coming Back To Flyers? Leo Carlsson Watch Hits Day 4 | PHLY Flyers Podcast

    07/07/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Claude Giroux is NOT coming to Philadelphia, as he appears to be on the verge of returning to Ottawa despite reports to the contrary last week. What does this mean for the Flyers’ projected lineup, especially with the Leo Carlsson offer sheet still unresolved? Charlie and Steve break it all down.

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  • PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

    Will the Flyers ACTUALLY Get Leo Carlsson? Breaking Down Latest Reports, Anaheim's Cap + More | PHLY

    07/06/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    It’s Day 3 of the Leo Carlsson offer sheet watch – when will Pat Verbeek and the Anaheim Ducks let the rest of the NHL know their decision?

    In the meantime, Charlie and Steve discuss the latest rumors and reports on Carlsson, the Ducks’ cap situation, a look at the Flyers roster, and much more.

     

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About PHLY Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
The PHLY Flyers Podcast is your home for daily Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Hosted by Charlie O'Connor and Bill Matz, the show delivers expert analysis, player interviews, game breakdowns, trade rumors, and postgame reactions. From the Xfinity Mobile Arena to the draft floor, PHLY Flyers brings Flyers fans insider access, honest discussion, and passionate coverage of the Orange and Black. No one covers the Flyers or Philadelphia hockey like PHLY Sports.
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