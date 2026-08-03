Winged Wheel Podcast - A Detroit Red Wings Podcast

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421 episodes
- Your (mourning Skubal) Detroit Red Wings podcast tackles the Alex DeBrincat contract situation as the Dylan Larkin fallout continues. Hockeytown news & analysis breaks down the GM search timeline, the ideal front office structure, and the contracts waiting on the desk of whoever replaces Steve Yzerman.
(00:00) - Intro
A rough stretch for Detroit sports as Tigers fans mourn the loss of Tarik Skubal.
(04:45) - DeBrincat Contract Situation
Alex DeBrincat has one year left on his deal and the Red Wings have almost zero leverage. What a fair extension looks like in an exploding goal-scorer market, whether a mega-deal is stomachable, and if the captaincy should be on the table.
(24:10) - GM Search Timeline
Why the hire needs to happen before September, with Simon Edvinsson's contract sitting unsigned and monumental decisions stacking up for the new regime.
(34:10) - Front Office Structure
President of Hockey Ops vs. a lone-voice GM: why the roster shakeup era demands collaboration, filling out competencies, and hiring an elite recruiter over a one-man show.
(45:50) - Around the NHL
Macklin Celebrini's five-year, $18.8 million AAV deal in San Jose and what shorter superstar contracts mean for the cap era. Plus, why Quinn Hughes still isn't extended in Minnesota and how it circles back to Detroit.
(56:25) - Overtime
Patron questions on Moritz Seider's Norris chances, 20-goal targets for the young forwards, and the risk of a soft reset built around Lucas Raymond.
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- Showtime's over. This Detroit Red Wings podcast breaks down Patrick Kane officially re-signing with the Blackhawks & what McLellan's lineup looks like without him. Hockeytown news & analysis digs into how the Dylan Larkin trade saga pushed Kane out the door, the GM search timeline, and which young forward grabs the open top-six spot.
(00:00) - Intro
(04:50) - Patrick Kane Signs with Chicago
The money math on the deal, why the Blackhawks paid up, and why this is more sad than good or bad for Detroit.
(11:15) - Larkin's Impact on Kane's Decision
Does this happen without the trade request?
(14:30) - The Forward Group Without Kane
What's actually left on this offense, and what it means for Alex DeBrincat's future in Detroit.
(22:30) - Top Six Opportunities
Does Marco Kasper finally get the top-line center job? Where Emmitt Finnie fits, and how wide open the door is for the prospects like Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.
(35:10) - Schedule Release
Home opener October 2nd against the Rangers, an 84-game season, and "Tentacle Trouble."
(41:30) - GM Search Update
Where Steve Yzerman's replacement search stands, the Tigers brains getting involved, and our timeline predictions.
(46:45) - Jason Robertson Extension
One year, $12 million in Dallas - a bridge to a mega-deal or burnt leverage?
(53:15) - Canucks Payroll & Elias Pettersson
Vancouver wants to shed real dollars. Should Detroit be all over a Pettersson trade?
(59:20) - Overtime
Patron questions on John Gibson trade odds, the post-Kane power play, and more.
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Red Wings Roundtable - Yzerman Saga ft. Max Bultman and Prashanth Iyer - July 19th, 202607/20/2026 | 1h 27 mins.This Detroit Red Wings podcast convenes a full roundtable with Max Bultman & Prashanth Iyer to break down Steve Yzerman stepping aside & the search for Detroit's next GM. Hockeytown news and analysis digs into trade buzz surrounding Dylan Larkin & what this front office shakeup means for the direction of the franchise.
(00:00) - Intro
(04:15) - Reacting to the GM News
Why the timing caught everyone off guard, the unfinished offseason business that may have forced the issue, and a look back at the tenure - the early cap cleanup versus the last five years of one and a half steps forward, one and a quarter back.
(10:25) - What the Next Front Office Should Look Like
Analytics minds, former agents, the Tigers' data investment, the Carolina model, and why groupthink has to go. Plus the internal vs. external candidate debate and the power dynamic between a president of hockey ops and GM.
(38:25) - The Dylan Larkin Trade Request
Can a new regime repair the relationship, or does a Dylan Larkin trade have to happen? Trade return expectations, futures vs. young players, and three-team trade scenarios.
(57:00) - Contract Talk
Simon Edvinsson's unsigned contract and the offer sheet risk (real?), plus why an Alex DeBrincat extension might be a blank check situation.
(1:10:25) - Overtime Mailbag
Which prospects are untouchable, ceilings for the top names, and the Lucas Raymond at center experiment.
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YZERMAN OUT! RED WINGS GM CHANGE IN DETROIT (Emergency Episode) - July 15th, 202607/16/2026 | 1h 31 mins.This (EMERGENCY) Detroit Red Wings podcast breaks down the stunning news that Steve Yzerman is out as general manager in Detroit. Hockeytown news & analysis covers what this means for the Dylan Larkin trade request, the search for a new head of hockey operations, & who Chris Ilitch will choose to take over for Yzerman.
(00:00) - Intro & Behind The Scenes
An emergency episode as the news drops: Yzerman transitions to senior advisor and Chris Ilitch begins the search for new hockey ops leadership. We read between the lines on the announcement and why the timing in mid-July is so strange.
(05:15) - YZERMAN OUT.
Yzerman transitions to senior advisor and Chris Ilitch begins the search for new hockey ops leadership. We read between the lines on the announcement and why the timing in mid-July is so strange.
(16:20) - Was It Deserved?
The full tenure review: home-run drafting at the top, phenomenal contracts for the core, but pro scouting misses, self-inflicted wounds, and a philosophy that never adapted.
(31:25) - Who Replaces Yzerman?
Internal options versus an outside hire, the president of hockey ops question, the Eric Tulsky pipe dream, and the names being floated around the league. Ventura, Peterson, Yorke, or others?
(53:00) - Larkin, Edvinsson & DeBrincat
Does the change alter Larkin's trade request? Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned and exposed to an offer sheet. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat's future is completely up in the air with no GM to negotiate. Also, is Todd McLellan safe?
(1:09:00) - First Moves for the New GM
Sign the RFA, get clarity on the roster, and start the reset - why the next hire has to be bold from day one.
(1:15:20) - Overtime
Your questions on Nicklas Lidstrom as a candidate, Yzerman's emotional high point, and how Ilitch ownership factors in.
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- Your Detroit Red Wings podcast breaks down the latest Red Wings trade rumors as Dylan Larkin expands his list by a whopping 1 team. Hockeytown news & analysis covers Steve Yzerman's reported win-now demands, contract anxiety with DeBrincat & Edvinsson, and the offer sheet fallout shaking up the rest of the NHL.
(00:00) - Intro
(03:45) - Larkin's List Expands
The Dallas Stars become team number four, and why a Jason Robertson return doesn't add up if he won't extend in Detroit.
(10:20) - Win-Now Trade Demands
The reported ask for a Wyatt Johnston or Matt Boldy-type player, why the teams on the list can't realistically deliver it, and the case that dragging this into the season is the plan all along.
(23:15) - Simon Edvinsson Contract Watch
Offer sheet risk, the bridge deal vs. long-term debate, and why every day Edvinsson goes unsigned is a mistake - especially after what just happened in Anaheim.
(30:40) - Alex DeBrincat & Cap Strategy
What a DeBrincat extension should cost, why you pay your best players, and how death by a thousand cuts at the bottom of the roster is the real danger.
(39:45) - Around the NHL
The Ducks match the Leo Carlsson offer sheet: right call or a five-year bind? Plus Alex Ovechkin's return, Connor Bedard's shoulder surgery, and the Tom Dundon Stanley Cup name controversy.
(53:05) - Overtime Mailbag
Patron questions on no-move clauses, what Detroit would do with a first overall pick, and offseason delirium.
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