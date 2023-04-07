Winged Wheel Podcast - A Detroit Red Wings Podcast

2023 NHL DRAFT REVIEW (DETROIT RED WINGS PICK DANIELSON, SANDIN PELLIKKA) - June 29, 2023

The 2023 NHL Draft is complete, Steve Yzerman & Kris Draper have made their picks for Hockeytown, and we have a new Detroit Red Wings draft class - and with it, another MASSIVE podcast mega-episode! Tune in as we begin by recapping the 1st round of the draft (results below) (5:35), leading up to the Detroit Red Wings selecting Nate Danielson 9th overall. We discuss how he compares to Dvorsky, Moore, & others available, whether the pick fits Detroit's rebuild needs, how he slots in with Larkin & Kasper, pick reactions, & more analysis (16:40). Moving through the 1st round, we reach the Red Wings' second top pick: Axel Sandin Pellikka 17th overall. We discuss how he "replaces" Filip Hronek, addresses a positional need, how he slots in compared to Seider, Edvinsson, & other defensemen, his style of game (Letang type?), pick reactions, value, 1st round grades, & plenty more (29:30). We move on to the 2nd round, where we go over Yzerman's 3 picks (& a trade back), first, goaltender Trey Augustine out of the USNTDP (40:55), big, right-handed defenseman Andrew Gibson (47:55), and an even bigger, hard-hitting left-handed defenseman in Brady Cleveland, which leads to a passionate discussion on draft strategy, upside, & Detroit's lack of scoring talent (54:55). After that, Detroit drafts brother of Liam Dower Nilsson (2021 Red Wings pick), Noah Dower Nilsson, to start the 3rd round, adding scoring talent (1:04:55). In the 4th round, left-handed defenseman Larry Keenan (1:09:20), and in the 5th round RHD Jack Phelan (1:11:40) and intriguing German forward Kevin Bicker (1:13:20). Another "Cossa insurance" goaltender in Rudy Guimond in the 6th round (1:15:20) before wrapping up with center Emmitt Finnie in the 7th round (1:16:05). To wrap up the initial draft recap, we give our overall Red Wings/Yzerman & Draper draft grades, vibes, and general thoughts (1:17:40) - with plenty more on these players to come! Finally, we discuss the trade in which Yzerman acquired Klim Kostin & Kyler Yamamoto for "Future Considerations" from Ken Holland & the Edmonton Oilers, where both players could fit into the lineup, and if Yamamoto will even stay with the Red Wings (1:23:45). To wrap up, we discuss the Alex DeBrincat trade that never materialized on the draft floor, why Pierre Dorion hasn't pulled the trigger, other trades that never happened, free agency notes, Al Murray news, & lots more (1:31:55) before we take your question during Overtime (1:42:10) - enjoy this massive episode! Head over to wingedwheelpodcast.com to find all the ways to listen, how to support the show, and so much more. Red Wings Draft Class: 9) Nate Danielson, C 17) Axel Sandin Pellikka, D 41) Trey Augustine, G 42) Andrew Gibson, D 47) Brady Cleveland, D 73) Noah Dower Nilsson, W 117) Larry Keenan, D 137) Jack Phelan, D 147) Kevin Bicker, W 169) Rudy Guimond, G 201) Emmitt Finnie, C NHL 1st Round Draft Results: 1) Connor Bedard 2) Leo Carlsson 3) Adam Fantilli 4) Will Smith 5) David Reinbacher 6) Dmitri Simashev 7) Matvei Michkov 8) Ryan Leonard 9) Nate Danielson 10) Dalibor Dvorsky 11) Tom Willander 12) Daniil But 13) Zach Benson 14) Brayden Yager 15) Matthew Wood 16) Samuel Honzek 17) Axel Sandin Pellikka 18) Colby Barlow 19) Oliver Moore 20) Eduard Sale 21) Charlie Stramel 22) Oliver Bonk 23) Gabe Perrault 24) Tanner Molendyk 25) Otto Stenberg 26) Quentin Musty 27) Calum Ritchie 28) Easton Cowan 29) Theo Lindstein 30) Bradley Nadeau 31) Mikhail Gulyayev 32) David Edstrom Max's article: https://theathletic.com/4653541/2023/06/29/red-wings-2023-nhl-draft-picks-trades/