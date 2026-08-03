Winged Wheel Podcast - A Detroit Red Wings Podcast

This (EMERGENCY) Detroit Red Wings podcast breaks down the stunning news that Steve Yzerman is out as general manager in Detroit. Hockeytown news & analysis covers what this means for the Dylan Larkin trade request, the search for a new head of hockey operations, & who Chris Ilitch will choose to take over for Yzerman.

(00:00) - Intro & Behind The Scenes

An emergency episode as the news drops: Yzerman transitions to senior advisor and Chris Ilitch begins the search for new hockey ops leadership. We read between the lines on the announcement and why the timing in mid-July is so strange.

(05:15) - YZERMAN OUT.

Yzerman transitions to senior advisor and Chris Ilitch begins the search for new hockey ops leadership. We read between the lines on the announcement and why the timing in mid-July is so strange.

(16:20) - Was It Deserved?

The full tenure review: home-run drafting at the top, phenomenal contracts for the core, but pro scouting misses, self-inflicted wounds, and a philosophy that never adapted.

(31:25) - Who Replaces Yzerman?

Internal options versus an outside hire, the president of hockey ops question, the Eric Tulsky pipe dream, and the names being floated around the league. Ventura, Peterson, Yorke, or others?

(53:00) - Larkin, Edvinsson & DeBrincat

Does the change alter Larkin's trade request? Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned and exposed to an offer sheet. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat's future is completely up in the air with no GM to negotiate. Also, is Todd McLellan safe?

(1:09:00) - First Moves for the New GM

Sign the RFA, get clarity on the roster, and start the reset - why the next hire has to be bold from day one.

(1:15:20) - Overtime

Your questions on Nicklas Lidstrom as a candidate, Yzerman's emotional high point, and how Ilitch ownership factors in.

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