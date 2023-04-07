Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Winged Wheel Podcast - A Detroit Red Wings Podcast

Podcast Winged Wheel Podcast - A Detroit Red Wings Podcast
Winged Wheel Podcast
Welcome to the Winged Wheel Podcast - the biggest Detroit Red Wings podcast on the air! Tune in to hear the best and latest analysis about the Detroit Red Wings...
SportsHockey
Welcome to the Winged Wheel Podcast - the biggest Detroit Red Wings podcast on the air! Tune in to hear the best and latest analysis about the Detroit Red Wings...
  • Zadina Gone and DeBrincat Trade Anticipation - July 6th, 2023
    We interrupt the never-ending "Alex DeBrincat may be traded to the Detroit Red Wings" rumors with some surprising news in the Filip Zadina saga! Tune in as we start by discussing the end of the Filip Zadina story in Hockeytown, as Steve Yzerman has placed Zadina on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. We discuss how we got from drafting Zadina 6th overall to mutually agreeing to part ways, why Zadina couldn't crack the Red Wings roster under Blashill or Zadina, how this affects Yzerman's "Yzerplan", what's next for Zadina, how badly Zadina over Hughes, Bouchard, or others hurt the rebuild, & lots more (4:40). Next, we're joined by Max Bultman of The Athletic Detroit to discuss Yzerman's free agency signings in JT Compher, Justin Holl, Shayne Gostisbehere, Daniel Sprong, Alex Lyon, James Reimer, Christian Fischer, & others. We discuss how this affects Detroit's outlook in the coming season & in the rebuild, & whether Berggren, Kasper, & Soderblom may be on the outs. Also, the Red Wings draft class headlined by Nate Danielson and Axel Sandin Pellikka, thoughts on the Zadina situation, & lots more (25:35). We also tempt fate by discussing the latest on the Alex DeBrincat situation, as Steve Yzerman & Pierre Dorion play trade chicken while Lou & the Islanders may factor in (1:03:25) before giving an overdue update & debate on the buyout of Kailer Yamamoto (1:14:45). After that, some NHL news (1:23:10) before we take your questions during Overtime (1:26:30) - enjoy this soon-to-be-expiring episode! Head over to wingedwheelpodcast.com to find all the ways to listen, how to support the show, and so much more. Max's Article: https://theathletic.com/4661123/2023/07/03/red-wings-free-agency/
    7/6/2023
    1:35:36
  • Yzerman's Free Agency Frenzy (Compher, Holl, Gostisbehere) and Zadina Waived - July 3rd, 2023
    Steve Yzerman did not take a break after the NHL Draft and made another big splash in free agency this year - tune in as we discuss, analyze, and project all of the additions and changes in Hockeytown! We start with JT Compher joining the Detroit Red Wings on a 5 year, $5.1 million/year contract, discussing where he fits in behind Dylan Larkin as a right-handed center, how this deal compares to Andrew Copp's, and how the term will age, & more (4:40). After that, the divisive Justin Holl contract, how it projects against the Ben Chiarot contract, whether he can offer RHD support behind Moritz Seider, what Steve Dangle had to say about him, & more (15:35). Next, Daniel Sprong and the efficient goal scoring he can replicate from the Seattle Kraken (28:20), Shayne Gostisbehere and how he can be Detroit's power play QB in a post-Hronek era (32:35), Klim Kostin being signed after Kailer Yamamoto was bought out (35:10), James Reimer and Alex Lyon being brought in to replace Alex Nedeljkovic and Ville Magnus Hellberg to backup Ville Husso (38:05), Christian Fischer coming in from Arizona, Gustav Lindstrom returning, & lots more (42:35). To cap off the free agency talk, we give our overall evaluation of the newest Detroit Red Wings free agent class, the Yzerplan moving forward, what Yzerman has to do to add high-end talent & scoring (DeBrincat? Nylander?), whether there's a roster jam that's blocking Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom, Carter Mazur, & other rookies, & lots more (45:20). More big news: Filip Zadina has been waived. Is this the end for Filip in Hockeytown? How did we get here from "Fil Their Nets"? (1:09:25) Finally, Tyler Bertuzzi signs a surprising contract in Toronto (1:16:05) & plenty more before we take your question during Overtime (1:23:05) - enjoy this massive episode! Head over to wingedwheelpodcast.com to find all the ways to listen, how to support the show, and so much more.
    7/4/2023
    1:37:23
  • 2023 NHL DRAFT REVIEW (DETROIT RED WINGS PICK DANIELSON, SANDIN PELLIKKA) - June 29, 2023
    The 2023 NHL Draft is complete, Steve Yzerman & Kris Draper have made their picks for Hockeytown, and we have a new Detroit Red Wings draft class - and with it, another MASSIVE podcast mega-episode! Tune in as we begin by recapping the 1st round of the draft (results below) (5:35), leading up to the Detroit Red Wings selecting Nate Danielson 9th overall. We discuss how he compares to Dvorsky, Moore, & others available, whether the pick fits Detroit's rebuild needs, how he slots in with Larkin & Kasper, pick reactions, & more analysis (16:40). Moving through the 1st round, we reach the Red Wings' second top pick: Axel Sandin Pellikka 17th overall. We discuss how he "replaces" Filip Hronek, addresses a positional need, how he slots in compared to Seider, Edvinsson, & other defensemen, his style of game (Letang type?), pick reactions, value, 1st round grades, & plenty more (29:30). We move on to the 2nd round, where we go over Yzerman's 3 picks (& a trade back), first, goaltender Trey Augustine out of the USNTDP (40:55), big, right-handed defenseman Andrew Gibson (47:55), and an even bigger, hard-hitting left-handed defenseman in Brady Cleveland, which leads to a passionate discussion on draft strategy, upside, & Detroit's lack of scoring talent (54:55). After that, Detroit drafts brother of Liam Dower Nilsson (2021 Red Wings pick), Noah Dower Nilsson, to start the 3rd round, adding scoring talent (1:04:55). In the 4th round, left-handed defenseman Larry Keenan (1:09:20), and in the 5th round RHD Jack Phelan (1:11:40) and intriguing German forward Kevin Bicker (1:13:20). Another "Cossa insurance" goaltender in Rudy Guimond in the 6th round (1:15:20) before wrapping up with center Emmitt Finnie in the 7th round (1:16:05). To wrap up the initial draft recap, we give our overall Red Wings/Yzerman & Draper draft grades, vibes, and general thoughts (1:17:40) - with plenty more on these players to come! Finally, we discuss the trade in which Yzerman acquired Klim Kostin & Kyler Yamamoto for "Future Considerations" from Ken Holland & the Edmonton Oilers, where both players could fit into the lineup, and if Yamamoto will even stay with the Red Wings (1:23:45). To wrap up, we discuss the Alex DeBrincat trade that never materialized on the draft floor, why Pierre Dorion hasn't pulled the trigger, other trades that never happened, free agency notes, Al Murray news, & lots more (1:31:55) before we take your question during Overtime (1:42:10) - enjoy this massive episode! Head over to wingedwheelpodcast.com to find all the ways to listen, how to support the show, and so much more. Red Wings Draft Class: 9) Nate Danielson, C 17) Axel Sandin Pellikka, D 41) Trey Augustine, G 42) Andrew Gibson, D 47) Brady Cleveland, D 73) Noah Dower Nilsson, W 117) Larry Keenan, D 137) Jack Phelan, D 147) Kevin Bicker, W 169) Rudy Guimond, G 201) Emmitt Finnie, C NHL 1st Round Draft Results: 1) Connor Bedard 2) Leo Carlsson 3) Adam Fantilli 4) Will Smith 5) David Reinbacher 6) Dmitri Simashev 7) Matvei Michkov 8) Ryan Leonard 9) Nate Danielson 10) Dalibor Dvorsky 11) Tom Willander 12) Daniil But 13) Zach Benson 14) Brayden Yager 15) Matthew Wood 16) Samuel Honzek 17) Axel Sandin Pellikka 18) Colby Barlow 19) Oliver Moore 20) Eduard Sale 21) Charlie Stramel 22) Oliver Bonk 23) Gabe Perrault 24) Tanner Molendyk 25) Otto Stenberg 26) Quentin Musty 27) Calum Ritchie 28) Easton Cowan 29) Theo Lindstein 30) Bradley Nadeau 31) Mikhail Gulyayev 32) David Edstrom Max's article: https://theathletic.com/4653541/2023/06/29/red-wings-2023-nhl-draft-picks-trades/
    6/30/2023
    1:58:48
  • 2023 NHL DRAFT PREVIEW - June 25th, 2023
    Thank you to Manscaped for sponsoring today's episode! Get 20% OFF + Free International Shipping with promo code WWP at Manscaped.com Here it is: our 2023 NHL Draft Preview - a massive episode containing anything and everything you need to know heading into the 2023 NHL Draft - especially if you're a Detroit Red Wings fan! Tune in as we "start" by giving a prospect profile, personal evaluation, & likelihood that Steve Yzerman, Kris Draper, & Co. select each of the top 20 ranked players (as per Bob McKenzie's rankings) to join Hockeytown's prospect pipeline (order of profiles listed below) (4:05). After that, our personal rankings of preferred picks for the Detroit Red Wings at 9th & 17th overall (1:25:45) before we discuss the possibility of Yzerman trading any or multiple of Detroit's 5 picks in the first 43 spots, whether it be for other picks (Michkov?), established NHL players like Alex DeBrincat or Travis Konecny, or a multitude of other scenarios (1:31:15). In addition to discussing draft strategies, we also cover potential 2nd round picks like Brindley, Wahlberg, Stramel, Fisker Molgaard, & many more (1:40:20). All of that & even MORE draft discussion as we take your questions during our Overtime segement (1:45:00) - enjoy, and be sure to tune into our live coverage during our 2023 NHL Draft 1st Round Live Stream! - https://www.youtube.com/wingedwheelpodcast Head over to wingedwheelpodcast.com to find all the ways to listen, how to support the show, and so much more. 1) Connor Bedard 2) Adam Fantilli 3) Leo Carlsson 4) Will Smith 5) Matvei Michkov 6) Ryan Leonard 7) Dalibor Dvorsky 8) David Reinbacher 9) Zach Benson 10) Gabe Perreault 11) Matthew Wood 12) Colby Barlow 13) Oliver Moore 14) Axel Sandin Pellikka 15) Brayden Yager 16) Nate Danielson 17) Samuel Honzek 18) Otto Stenberg 19) Dmitri Simashev 20) Tom Willander
    6/26/2023
    1:54:39
  • Zetterberg's HoF Wait, DeBrincat, Konecny, and Yzerman's Draft Thoughts - June 21st, 2023
    The NHL Draft is nearly upon us, so of course the Detroit Red Wings & rest of the league start buzzing with trade rumors, Hall of Fame controversy, & more. Tune in as we open by discussing Steve Yzerman's press conference, in which he discussed the possibility of trading vs. keeping pick 9, 17, 41, 42, & 43, if he's worried about drafting Russians like Michkov, Simashev, or But, Walman, Evinsson, & Kasper being on track, building his core around Larkin, Seider, & Raymond, & more (3:35). Next, the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees: Mike Vernon, Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Ouelette, Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, Pierre Lacroix, & Ken Hitchcock - no Henrik Zetterberg, Alex Mogilny, Rod Brind'Amour, Chris Osgood, or others. How does Vernon boost Osgood's case? Does Zetterberg go in with Datsyuk (16:35)? Next, NHL trade rumors involving Hockeytown: Alex DeBrincat - is a deal possible with Zadina and a pick? Also, Yzerman "kicking tires" on Kevin Hayes & Travis Konecny - what their acquisition costs would be and whether they'd be good fits in Detroit (26:28). After that, Danil But's NHL Draft Prospect Profile, as we evaluate whether the big Russian winger would be a more talented Soderblom-type coming out of the draft (and how he compares to Honzek, Danielson, etc.) (44:05). Finally, some NHL some, including Vancouver buying out Oliver Ekman-Larsson (50:50) & more before we take your questions for Overtime (56:00)! Head over to wingedwheelpodcast.com to find all the ways to listen, how to support the show, and so much more.
    6/22/2023
    1:10:12

About Winged Wheel Podcast - A Detroit Red Wings Podcast

Welcome to the Winged Wheel Podcast - the biggest Detroit Red Wings podcast on the air! Tune in to hear the best and latest analysis about the Detroit Red Wings, the NHL, and the rest of the hockey world!
