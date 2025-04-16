Untangled: Fly Fishing For Everyone | Ventures Fly Co.

Fly Fishing for Brook Trout: The Complete Guide | Ep. 123
Brook trout might be the most gorgeous fish on the planet. Sure, they're usually small, and where you find one, you'll often find 300 more -- but they're pretty, and they'll almost always eat a fly. But did you know brook trout AREN'T actually a trout? And that in some places in the world, they can grow to well over 10 pounds? This week on Untangled, you'll learn all about brook trout. From their life history to a few tricks on finding your own trophy brookie - and some killer fly patterns - this is an episode you don't want to miss! You'll also learn: Why you should (or shouldn't) use a strike indicator when fishing with dry flies How to approach a run you've already fished, after changing your rig Why Spencer never mentions the Royal Coachman or Humpy flies The three different types of flies that exist
Fly Fishing's Most Important Fly | Ep. 122
The more you know about aquatic insects, the more fish you'll catch. Aquatic insects are the backbone of a fish's diet, so if you know how their prey acts and behaves, you'll be able to make your fake flies look even more convincing! Mayflies are one of the most abundant aquatic insects on the planet, and they're a HUGE part of a trout's diet. This week on Untangled, you'll learn all about what mayflies are, where they hatch, what they look like, what flies to use to imitate them, and how to be successful during a mayfly hatch. You'll also learn about: How to dial in the depth of your nymph rig EVERY time What tenkara is and the pros and cons of this style of fishing How much the information we talk about on Untangled translates to trout streams across the country
How To Find Fish In Fast Water | Ep. 121
Riffles are the buffet line of the river. They're jam-packed with both food AND hungry fish, but a TON of anglers just skip this type of water. They think riffles are too shallow to hold fish. This week on Untangled, Spencer Durrant walks you through everything you need to know about riffles. You'll learn how to identify one, WHY fish and bugs hang out in them so much, and how to present your flies in a riffle. You'll also learn about: Proper etiquette for fishing on different rivers How to put together an effective double-nymph rig The differences between stocked and wild trout
Fly Fishing for Rainbow Trout: The Complete Guide | Ep. 120
Rainbow trout are known for their acrobatics, and for growing so big they look like more like a football than a fish. You can also catch rainbows in LITERALLY every state in America. But how often do you treat rainbows as just an afterthought? We're busy chasing browns, or cutthroat, or brookies, but rainbows don't always get the love they should. And that's a shame, since some of the BEST fish I've ever caught on a fly rod are rainbows! This week on Untangled, we're taking a deep dive into rainbow trout. You'll learn about their life cycle, their feeding habits, the flies they like - even the best places in a river to look for them! If you want to hook into a big ol' rainbow trout this year, you've gotta listen to this week's show! You'll also learn about: How to find new places to go fly fishing, even if you're traveling to somewhere you've never been before Some tips on finding new flies to tie, and materials to tie those flies with The value of looking for, and discovering, new places to fly fish, all on your own
7 Fly Fishing Skills Every Great Angler Has | Ep. 119
You want to become a better angler. You'd like to catch more fish, definitely catch bigger fish, and feel confident in any river you find yourself fishing. So, what skills should you focus on if you want to make that leap? Well, as I looked back on my own experiences, I found 7 skills that helped me quit feeling overwhelmed and outgunned. If you focus on these 7 skills, you'll avoid A LOT of the mistakes I made, and you'll be able to fish with confidence no matter where you are. You'll also learn about: The differences between powder and gel floatant for dry fly fishing How to properly mend your fly line when fishing a dry-dropper rig When to untangle your line, or cut and re-tire your entire rig