Untangled: Fly Fishing For Everyone | Ventures Fly Co.

Fly Fishing for Rainbow Trout: The Complete Guide | Ep. 120

Rainbow trout are known for their acrobatics, and for growing so big they look like more like a football than a fish. You can also catch rainbows in LITERALLY every state in America. But how often do you treat rainbows as just an afterthought? We're busy chasing browns, or cutthroat, or brookies, but rainbows don't always get the love they should. And that's a shame, since some of the BEST fish I've ever caught on a fly rod are rainbows! This week on Untangled, we're taking a deep dive into rainbow trout. You'll learn about their life cycle, their feeding habits, the flies they like - even the best places in a river to look for them! If you want to hook into a big ol' rainbow trout this year, you've gotta listen to this week's show! You'll also learn about: How to find new places to go fly fishing, even if you're traveling to somewhere you've never been before Some tips on finding new flies to tie, and materials to tie those flies with The value of looking for, and discovering, new places to fly fish, all on your own LINKS FROM THE SHOW Get the FREE Rigs & Knots Guide - CHECK IT OUT Join the VFC Online Community - CHECK IT OUT QUESTIONS FOR THE SHOW - SUBMIT HERE #LIVEREELLIFE MOMENT - SUBMIT HERE PODCAST - The Ultimate Guide to Brown Trout - LISTEN HERE VIDEO - Find Your Own Fly Fishing Spot - CHECK IT OUT