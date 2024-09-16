Five On The Floor: Miami Heat/NBA

After Jimmy Butler made a formal request -- and various other comments -- Ethan Skolnick and Greg Sylvander discuss where the organization can and should go from here.Sponsors: EricRubenstein.com and Underdog Fantasy (five)Join us on our Off The Floor Discord server for the most Heat anywhere. Get exclusive insider information, along with updates/stats/insights from the 5OTF crew and hang out with other Heat fans! https://t.co/izwgN0SEt6 (Scroll down after clicking). Sign up and deposit for Underdog HERE with promo code FIVE to get up to $1,000 in bonus cash and a free pick: underdogfantasy.com or download the app.Must be 18+ (19+ AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games, 21+MA & AZ) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Void in CO. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369). Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Jimmy Butler requests to be traded by the Miami Heat after blowout loss
Jimmy Butler, after another underwhelming performance, this time in a blowout loss to the Pacers, said postgame that he wants to find his joy in playing basketball and thinks that probably won't happen with the Miami Heat. Not long after, a Shams Charania report made it official: Jimmy wants out. Alex and Brady give their raw reaction from the Kaseya Center, including some reporting done by Ethan Skolnick afterwards.
Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler headlines woeful effort vs Pacers
Jimmy Butler had his 2nd consecutive quiet game since returning. The Heat as a team were outplayed by Indiana and Miami's defense was especially concerning throughout most of the night. Greg Sylvander and Major Passons break down the action and discuss the Butler situation going forward.
Miami Heat: Balanced attack grounds Pelicans
The Heat used a balanced attack to take down the lowly New Orleans Pelicans 119-108 on New Year's Day at Kasaya Center. Greg Sylvander, Digital Adel & Eternal Bast recap the action.
Jimmy Butler speaks, Miami Heat fans freak out (& we don't)
Jimmy Butler returned to practice as anticipated Tuesday, and is set to play in Wednesday's game against New Orleans. Many Miami Heat fans got triggered by him repeatedly saying by words and body language, and especially him saying "I don't know" about whether or not he will be with the Miami Heat long term. Ethan Skolnick and Greg Sylvander review all the reporting, and look ahead. Is this still a lot about nothing?
Ethan Skolnick hosts a daily insider Miami Heat/NBA podcast -- ”best sports podcast of 2020 by Miami New Times -- with Alex Toledo, Greg Sylvander and prominent player, media and team guests. Flagship of @5ReasonsSports network at FiveReasonsSports.com.