The Real Reason Why the Panthers Are Avoiding Cam Newton’s Legacy
Cam Newton's tenure with the Carolina Panthers is a significant chapter in the franchise's history. As the team's first overall pick in 2011, he led them to Super Bowl 50 and earned the NFL MVP award in 2015. But no the relationship has completely soured... Cam shares his story on what's going on...
Want more Content??
Funky Friday @CamNewton
More Cam Newton (Gaming) @MoreCamNewton
📲Follow 4th&1 on Social!
📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@4thand1
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thand1
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/4thand1show
📰Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/4thand1
📲Follow Cam Newton on Social!
🎮Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/meandallmyk1ds
📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/
👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/
🎩Shop all my handmade hats:
https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop
🎞Executive Producer:
Cam Newton
Directed By:
Omari Collins / Peggy
📸https://www.instagram.com/ogcollins
Produced by:
Brendan Cole
📸https://www.instagram.com/brendan_cole
Camera & Editor:
Brelan Butler
📸https://www.instagram.com/eli_20kplus
Thumbnail & Channel Manager:
Kent Heckel
📹 @KentHeckel
Production:🎬 Iconic Saga
📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
--------
Bryce Young FINALLY gets it, Mahomes is Unstoppable on 3rd down & The Cowboys are Irrelevant | 4th&1
In this episode of 4th&1, we dive into Bryce Young’s breakthrough moment as he leads the Panthers to victory, showing he finally "gets it." We also analyze why Patrick Mahomes is a third-down powerhouse and discuss the Cowboys' struggles that are making them increasingly irrelevant. Don’t miss the full breakdown of these NFL storylines and what they mean for the season!
Anthony Richardson… This isn't College, GET YOUR SH!T TOGETHER | 4th&1 FULL SHOW
In this episode of 4th&1, we dive into Anthony Richardson's recent struggles on the field. From inconsistent performances to questionable decisions, we analyze what's going wrong for the young quarterback.Can Richardson turn things around and fulfill his potential? Join us for an in-depth discussion on his future in the NFL.
⏲Timecodes
00:00:00 - Welcome to 4th&1 Freestyle
00:03:02 - Jayden Daniels Hail Mary
00:14:26 - PEEEGGGGGGYYYYYY
00:28:57 - 4th&1 intro turned into Trap Beat
00:31:00 - Russel Wilson throwing DIMES
00:34:50 - Jets are the BIGGEST failure in recent history
00:39:07 - Stephen A. Smith on FOX NEWS
00:44:09 - Tom Brady's sad story post
00:49:31 - D-Wade Statue…
00:52:47 - Trevon Diggs Not Diggin’ it
00:57:51 - Jaycee Horn trash talking
01:01:27 - Ingram hits game winner
01:06:54 - Shaq on staying faithful on Angel Reese's podcast
01:13:30 - Cam’ron rips Liangelo ball
01:23:32 - Jordan Clarkson’s least favorite fashion trend
01:26:03 - Cam Newton's most satisfying win?
01:26:57 - Dirty play by Nathan Shepard…
01:29:34 - Should the panthers keep rolling with bryce?
01:30:44 - Cam's Week 9 NFL Picks
01:34:54 - Unspoken rules of being a professional
Patrick Mahomes & Brock Purdy are no longer TOP 5 2024 Qb’s… | 4th&1
In just one play, Mike Tomlin may have single-handedly ended Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ season! In this episode of 4th&1, we break down the pivotal moment that changed everything. Don’t miss the full analysis on how Tomlin’s game plan unraveled the Jets' hopes!
⏲Timecodes
00:00:00 - Welcome to 4th&1 freestyle
00:02:26 - Do we put trust in Russ?
00:11:59 - PEGGGYYYYYYY
00:16:39 - Cam will be in Charlotte NC this weekend
00:19:39 - Cam & Peggy Jersey’s of the Week
00:25:49 - Can Aaron Rodgers turn this around??
00:30:11 - Mahomes & Chiefs Offense struggle
00:32:59 - Brock Purdy got Lectured
00:34:42 - Lions at the top of the NFC
00:39:29 - WNBA Finals Drama…
00:43:14 - Quincy Olivari on meeting his idol Steph
00:47:54 - Lebron James ranked TOP 100 in Madden
00:50:31 - Anthony Edwards want’s to play in the NFL
00:52:31 - Drama in Austin...But Kirby Smart gets the last laugh
00:54:04 - Kirby Smart's reaction to the call being overturned
00:56:26 - Is it time for Archie Manning to start??
00:57:49 - Saquan getting BOO’d and Jersey burnt in NYC
01:02:54 - Nabers throws shot at Dimes
01:04:56 - Stefon Diggs pre-game fight
01:09:53 - Trent Williams is the Final boss
01:13:29 - Jameis Winston on Deshaun Watson out for the Season
01:16:49 - Nick Chubb is BACK
01:18:16 - Bill Belichick calls out Jerod Mayo…TWICE
01:22:47 - Player Fashion of the week
01:30:37 - Does the League prioritize fan safety?
01:33:04 - Status of the College Transfer Portal
01:35:32 - What’s the disconnect with the Panthers?
01:38:14 - Cam & Peggy’s NFL Week 8 Picks
01:42:04 - NFL Quarterback Trust Rankings
02:03:34 - Outro
Justin Fields & Russell Wilson Battle for the Bench, Jerry Jones DOWN BAD & Oregon HAWK TUAH | 4th&1
In this episode of 4th&1, we break down Justin Fields vs. Russell Wilson in a heated battle for the bench, Dallas’s major struggles, and the smartest play in college football history. Get the latest NFL drama and an epic college football moment you won’t forget. Tune in for the hottest takes and bold predictions!
⏲Timecodes
00:00:00 - Freestyle 4th&1 intro
00:04:11 - Manscaped #ad
00:05:32 - Lamar is the “elite qb” boogie man
00:11:21 - Cam & Peggy compare Jerseys of the week
00:17:17 - Cam's First appearance on First Take
00:20:53 - Cam's WILD jersey of the week00:23:26 - Nerdwallet #ad 00:24:30 - Jerry Jones is DOWN BAD00:29:15 - Amon-Ra exposes Cowboys DB Jourdan Lewis00:32:50 - Nick Sirianni booing fans00:37:45 - Oregon's trickery win them the game00:41:32 - Traeshon Holden spits on OSU player 00:45:00 - Blame pie in Cleveland00:48:55 - LSU WR does not give a F00:52:09 - Texas players planting flag on Baker Jersey00:54:22 - Sam Mitchell just threatened his co-host Chris Miles01:00:55 - CALVIN RIDLEY FRUSTRATED WITH LACK OF PRODUCTION01:04:36 - Player Fashion of the week01:10:35 - Kpop star in Cam Newton jersey01:12:08 - Stefon Diggs’ brother put out a hit!?01:18:02 - Fan Questions of the Week01:28:33 - Cams NFL Week 7 Picks01:37:19 - DID JUSTIN FIELDS PLAY BAD ENOUGH TO GET BENCHED?
