Patrick Mahomes & Brock Purdy are no longer TOP 5 2024 Qb’s… | 4th&1

In just one play, Mike Tomlin may have single-handedly ended Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ season! In this episode of 4th&1, we break down the pivotal moment that changed everything. Don’t miss the full analysis on how Tomlin’s game plan unraveled the Jets' hopes! ⏲Timecodes 00:00:00 - Welcome to 4th&1 freestyle 00:02:26 - Do we put trust in Russ? 00:11:59 - PEGGGYYYYYYY 00:16:39 - Cam will be in Charlotte NC this weekend 00:19:39 - Cam & Peggy Jersey’s of the Week 00:25:49 - Can Aaron Rodgers turn this around?? 00:30:11 - Mahomes & Chiefs Offense struggle 00:32:59 - Brock Purdy got Lectured 00:34:42 - Lions at the top of the NFC 00:39:29 - WNBA Finals Drama… 00:43:14 - Quincy Olivari on meeting his idol Steph 00:47:54 - Lebron James ranked TOP 100 in Madden 00:50:31 - Anthony Edwards want’s to play in the NFL 00:52:31 - Drama in Austin...But Kirby Smart gets the last laugh 00:54:04 - Kirby Smart's reaction to the call being overturned 00:56:26 - Is it time for Archie Manning to start?? 00:57:49 - Saquan getting BOO’d and Jersey burnt in NYC 01:02:54 - Nabers throws shot at Dimes 01:04:56 - Stefon Diggs pre-game fight 01:09:53 - Trent Williams is the Final boss 01:13:29 - Jameis Winston on Deshaun Watson out for the Season 01:16:49 - Nick Chubb is BACK 01:18:16 - Bill Belichick calls out Jerod Mayo…TWICE 01:22:47 - Player Fashion of the week 01:30:37 - Does the League prioritize fan safety? 01:33:04 - Status of the College Transfer Portal 01:35:32 - What’s the disconnect with the Panthers? 01:38:14 - Cam & Peggy’s NFL Week 8 Picks 01:42:04 - NFL Quarterback Trust Rankings 02:03:34 - Outro Thanks to ZipRecruiter for sponsoring this video Checkout ziprecruiter.com/CAMNEWTON for the smartest way to hire #ad Thanks to NERDWALLET for sponsoring this video Checkout nerdwallet.com/learnmore #ad Want more Content?? Funky Friday ​⁠@CamNewton More Cam Newton (Gaming)​⁠ @MoreCamNewton 📲Follow 4th&1 on Social! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@4thand1 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thand1 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/4thand1show 📰Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/4thand1 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social! 🎮Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/meandallmyk1ds 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my handmade hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop 🎞Executive Producer: Cam Newton Directed By: Omari Collins / Peggy 📸https://www.instagram.com/ogcollins Produced by: Brendan Cole 📸https://www.instagram.com/brendan_cole Camera & Editor: Brelan Butler 📸https://www.instagram.com/eli_20kplus Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel 📹 @KentHeckel Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram