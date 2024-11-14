Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSports4th&1 Podcast with Cam Newton
Listen to 4th&1 Podcast with Cam Newton in the App
Listen to 4th&1 Podcast with Cam Newton in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

4th&1 Podcast with Cam Newton

Podcast 4th&1 Podcast with Cam Newton
Iconic Saga
Weekly sports show hosted by Cam Newton.
More
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 66
  • The Real Reason Why the Panthers Are Avoiding Cam Newton’s Legacy
    Cam Newton's tenure with the Carolina Panthers is a significant chapter in the franchise's history. As the team's first overall pick in 2011, he led them to Super Bowl 50 and earned the NFL MVP award in 2015. But no the relationship has completely soured... Cam shares his story on what's going on... Thanks to Manscaped for sponsoring this video Get 20% off + free shipping with the code "CAMNEWTON" at manscaped.com #ad Want more Content?? Funky Friday ​⁠@CamNewton More Cam Newton (Gaming)​⁠ @MoreCamNewton 📲Follow 4th&1 on Social! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@4thand1 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thand1 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/4thand1show 📰Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/4thand1 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social! 🎮Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/meandallmyk1ds 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my handmade hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop 🎞Executive Producer: Cam Newton Directed By: Omari Collins / Peggy 📸https://www.instagram.com/ogcollins Produced by: Brendan Cole 📸https://www.instagram.com/brendan_cole Camera & Editor: Brelan Butler 📸https://www.instagram.com/eli_20kplus Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel 📹 @KentHeckel Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:04:41
  • Bryce Young FINALLY gets it, Mahomes is Unstoppable on 3rd down & The Cowboys are Irrelevant | 4th&1
    In this episode of 4th&1, we dive into Bryce Young’s breakthrough moment as he leads the Panthers to victory, showing he finally "gets it." We also analyze why Patrick Mahomes is a third-down powerhouse and discuss the Cowboys' struggles that are making them increasingly irrelevant. Don’t miss the full breakdown of these NFL storylines and what they mean for the season! Want more Content?? Funky Friday ​⁠@CamNewton More Cam Newton (Gaming)​⁠ @MoreCamNewton 📲Follow 4th&1 on Social! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@4thand1 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thand1 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/4thand1show 📰Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/4thand1 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social! 🎮Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/meandallmyk1ds 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my handmade hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop 🎞Executive Producer: Cam Newton Directed By: Omari Collins / Peggy 📸https://www.instagram.com/ogcollins Produced by: Brendan Cole 📸https://www.instagram.com/brendan_cole Camera & Editor: Brelan Butler 📸https://www.instagram.com/eli_20kplus Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel 📹 @KentHeckel Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:02:21
  • Anthony Richardson… This isn't College, GET YOUR SH!T TOGETHER | 4th&1 FULL SHOW
    In this episode of 4th&1, we dive into Anthony Richardson's recent struggles on the field. From inconsistent performances to questionable decisions, we analyze what's going wrong for the young quarterback.Can Richardson turn things around and fulfill his potential? Join us for an in-depth discussion on his future in the NFL. ⏲Timecodes 00:00:00 - Welcome to 4th&1 Freestyle 00:03:02 - Jayden Daniels Hail Mary 00:14:26 - PEEEGGGGGGYYYYYY 00:28:57 - 4th&1 intro turned into Trap Beat 00:31:00 - Russel Wilson throwing DIMES 00:34:50 - Jets are the BIGGEST failure in recent history 00:39:07 - Stephen A. Smith on FOX NEWS 00:44:09 - Tom Brady's sad story post 00:49:31 - D-Wade Statue… 00:52:47 - Trevon Diggs Not Diggin’ it 00:57:51 - Jaycee Horn trash talking 01:01:27 - Ingram hits game winner 01:06:54 - Shaq on staying faithful on Angel Reese's podcast 01:13:30 - Cam’ron rips Liangelo ball 01:23:32 - Jordan Clarkson’s least favorite fashion trend 01:26:03 - Cam Newton's most satisfying win? 01:26:57 - Dirty play by Nathan Shepard… 01:29:34 - Should the panthers keep rolling with bryce? 01:30:44 - Cam's Week 9 NFL Picks 01:34:54 - Unspoken rules of being a professional Want more Content?? Funky Friday ​⁠@CamNewton More Cam Newton (Gaming)​⁠ @MoreCamNewton 📲Follow 4th&1 on Social! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@4thand1 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thand1 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/4thand1show 📰Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/4thand1 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social! 🎮Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/meandallmyk1ds 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my handmade hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop 🎞Executive Producer: Cam Newton Directed By: Omari Collins / Peggy 📸https://www.instagram.com/ogcollins Produced by: Brendan Cole 📸https://www.instagram.com/brendan_cole Camera & Editor: Brelan Butler 📸https://www.instagram.com/eli_20kplus Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel 📹 @KentHeckel Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:03:59
  • Patrick Mahomes & Brock Purdy are no longer TOP 5 2024 Qb’s… | 4th&1
    In just one play, Mike Tomlin may have single-handedly ended Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ season! In this episode of 4th&1, we break down the pivotal moment that changed everything. Don’t miss the full analysis on how Tomlin’s game plan unraveled the Jets' hopes! ⏲Timecodes 00:00:00 - Welcome to 4th&1 freestyle 00:02:26 - Do we put trust in Russ? 00:11:59 - PEGGGYYYYYYY 00:16:39 - Cam will be in Charlotte NC this weekend 00:19:39 - Cam & Peggy Jersey’s of the Week 00:25:49 - Can Aaron Rodgers turn this around?? 00:30:11 - Mahomes & Chiefs Offense struggle 00:32:59 - Brock Purdy got Lectured 00:34:42 - Lions at the top of the NFC 00:39:29 - WNBA Finals Drama… 00:43:14 - Quincy Olivari on meeting his idol Steph 00:47:54 - Lebron James ranked TOP 100 in Madden 00:50:31 - Anthony Edwards want’s to play in the NFL 00:52:31 - Drama in Austin...But Kirby Smart gets the last laugh 00:54:04 - Kirby Smart's reaction to the call being overturned 00:56:26 - Is it time for Archie Manning to start?? 00:57:49 - Saquan getting BOO’d and Jersey burnt in NYC 01:02:54 - Nabers throws shot at Dimes 01:04:56 - Stefon Diggs pre-game fight 01:09:53 - Trent Williams is the Final boss 01:13:29 - Jameis Winston on Deshaun Watson out for the Season 01:16:49 - Nick Chubb is BACK 01:18:16 - Bill Belichick calls out Jerod Mayo…TWICE 01:22:47 - Player Fashion of the week 01:30:37 - Does the League prioritize fan safety? 01:33:04 - Status of the College Transfer Portal 01:35:32 - What’s the disconnect with the Panthers? 01:38:14 - Cam & Peggy’s NFL Week 8 Picks 01:42:04 - NFL Quarterback Trust Rankings 02:03:34 - Outro Thanks to ZipRecruiter for sponsoring this video Checkout ziprecruiter.com/CAMNEWTON for the smartest way to hire #ad Thanks to NERDWALLET for sponsoring this video Checkout nerdwallet.com/learnmore #ad Want more Content?? Funky Friday ​⁠@CamNewton More Cam Newton (Gaming)​⁠ @MoreCamNewton 📲Follow 4th&1 on Social! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@4thand1 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thand1 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/4thand1show 📰Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/4thand1 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social! 🎮Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/meandallmyk1ds 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my handmade hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop 🎞Executive Producer: Cam Newton Directed By: Omari Collins / Peggy 📸https://www.instagram.com/ogcollins Produced by: Brendan Cole 📸https://www.instagram.com/brendan_cole Camera & Editor: Brelan Butler 📸https://www.instagram.com/eli_20kplus Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel 📹 @KentHeckel Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:04:56
  • Justin Fields & Russell Wilson Battle for the Bench, Jerry Jones DOWN BAD & Oregon HAWK TUAH | 4th&1
    In this episode of 4th&1, we break down Justin Fields vs. Russell Wilson in a heated battle for the bench, Dallas’s major struggles, and the smartest play in college football history. Get the latest NFL drama and an epic college football moment you won’t forget. Tune in for the hottest takes and bold predictions! ⏲Timecodes 00:00:00 - Freestyle 4th&1 intro 00:04:11 - Manscaped #ad 00:05:32 - Lamar is the “elite qb” boogie man 00:11:21 - Cam & Peggy compare Jerseys of the week 00:17:17 - Cam's First appearance on First Take 00:20:53 - Cam's WILD jersey of the week00:23:26 - Nerdwallet #ad 00:24:30 - Jerry Jones is DOWN BAD00:29:15 - Amon-Ra exposes Cowboys DB Jourdan Lewis00:32:50 - Nick Sirianni booing fans00:37:45 - Oregon's trickery win them the game00:41:32 - Traeshon Holden spits on OSU player 00:45:00 - Blame pie in Cleveland00:48:55 - LSU WR does not give a F00:52:09 - Texas players planting flag on Baker Jersey00:54:22 - Sam Mitchell just threatened his co-host Chris Miles01:00:55 - CALVIN RIDLEY FRUSTRATED WITH LACK OF PRODUCTION01:04:36 - Player Fashion of the week01:10:35 - Kpop star in Cam Newton jersey01:12:08 - Stefon Diggs’ brother put out a hit!?01:18:02 - Fan Questions of the Week01:28:33 - Cams NFL Week 7 Picks01:37:19 - DID JUSTIN FIELDS PLAY BAD ENOUGH TO GET BENCHED? Thanks to Manscaped for sponsoring this video Get 20% off + free shipping with the code "CAMNEWTON" at manscaped.com #ad Thanks to NERDWALLET for sponsoring this video Checkout nerdwallet.com/learnmore #ad Want more Content?? Funky Friday ​⁠@CamNewton More Cam Newton (Gaming)​⁠ @MoreCamNewton 📲Follow 4th&1 on Social! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@4thand1 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thand1 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/4thand1show 📰Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/4thand1 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social! 🎮Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/meandallmyk1ds 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my handmade hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop 🎞Executive Producer: Cam Newton Directed By: Omari Collins / Peggy 📸https://www.instagram.com/ogcollins Produced by: Brendan Cole 📸https://www.instagram.com/brendan_cole Camera & Editor: Brelan Butler 📸https://www.instagram.com/eli_20kplus Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel 📹 @KentHeckel Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    1:59:21

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About 4th&1 Podcast with Cam Newton

Weekly sports show hosted by Cam Newton.
Podcast website

Listen to 4th&1 Podcast with Cam Newton, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 10:42:20 PM