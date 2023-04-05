Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

2023 WR & QB Ranks Revealed!

Our unveiling of 2023 fantasy football ranks continues, as we go through the wide receivers and quarterbacks. How many WRs can you count that don't give you a tummyache? Has that position grown so scary after #9 or #10 that it's suddenly becoming more viable to select one of the top QBs toward the end of the second round? We'll dig into the ranks again and begin getting an idea of what fantasy drafts should look like come August. Also: this is our final podcast until July 4th. Have a great beginning to your summer! Guest: Cousin Josh. NOTES: Sponsor - www.ExpressVPN.com/harris for 3 months extra of the fastest Virtual Private Network out there: privacy while streaming, surfing and downloading Sponsor - www.burrow.com/possum for up to $75 off a sleek, modular couch that costs less and takes 10 minutes to assemble, plus other furniture Sponsor - www.DrinkTrade.com/harris for a free bag of coffee with your subscription, which delivers amazing coffee from a collection of independent roasters Follow Cousin Josh - @DetectiveFisch Follow our show - @HarrisFootball Become a patron - www.patreon.com/harrisfootball Become a Person of the Book - https://www.amazon.com/Christopher-Harris/e/B007V3P4KK Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.fandom.com/wiki/Harris_Football_Wiki Join the Harris Football Subreddit - www.reddit.com/r/HarrisFootball