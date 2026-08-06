Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

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564 episodes
- Let's get heroic! On today's show, we'll count down some players we simply enjoy watching on tape -- they might not have perfect-looking 2026 fantasy football situations, but they're still terrific at what they do! And who knows: very often we're absolutely wrong about situations, and when we know who the good players are, sometimes it helps us find some good value. Plus we'll discuss Stefon Diggity signing with the Commanders, the Almanac, and some big Pound Foolish giveaway info! Guest: JJ Zachariason of LateRound.com.
NOTES:
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Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
Subscribe to the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
Order the 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
Get Pound Foolish - https://www.harrisfootball.com/pound-foolish
Come to the Pound Foolish Tour -
8/23 Tacoma, WA
8/24 Portland, OR
8/25 Las Vegas, NV
8/26 Scottsdale, AZ
(details: https://www.harrisfootball.com/pound-foolish)
JJ's Film Room Heroes:
5. Nico Collins
4. Josh Downs
3. Chase Brown
2. Khalil Shakir
1. Jaylen Warren
Chris's Film Room Heroes:
5. Alec Pierce
4. Brenton Strange
3. Bucky Irving
2. DeVonta Smith
1. De'Von Achane
- Talent matters! On today's podcast, we will extol the virtue of NFL talent. We'll run through some of our biggest talent-grade movers in the 2026 Almanac, *and* we'll discuss the highest-variance offensive lines we see across the league. Get a rundown of what to expect from some lines and some teams that have partly or completely rebuilt themselves from the inside out. Also: SNARKBAG! Guest: Ross Tucker of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast.
NOTES:
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Sponsor - www.FantasyCares.org to make a contribution to a great charity, and get entered into a contest to win awesome football stuff!
Sponsor - www.BuyRaycon.com/harrisopen to get 15% off some inexpensive wireless earbuds that deliver great sound quality and excellent battery life
Follow Ross Tucker - @RossTuckerNFL
Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
Subscribe To the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
Order The 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
Get Pound Foolish at Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/search?q=Pound%20Foolish&attributes.mfield_bnb__seoKeywords=Pound-Foolish%2FChristopher-Harris&filtersPreset=formatsEditions
Almanac Talents Discussed Today:
Drake Maye
Travis Etienne
Javonte Williams
Rome Odunze
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Travis Kelce
Ross's High-Variance O-Lines:
Eagles (Return from injuries and new offense)
Chargers (Return from injuries and new interior trio)
Panthers (OT health issues)
Ravens (New interior and offense)
Titans (Suspect starters & up-tempo with Schlottmann/Daboll)
Browns (The grand experiment)
- We're back! We're daily! Let's gooooo! It's also ALMANAC DAY, in which you get the PDF that will hopefully help you win a fantasy league in 2026! Big day, and it's made even bigger by our fun topic. We spent July going team-by-team and talking about things we will and won't allow to change our fantasy football ranks? Well, here's our capstone episode, in which we predict the five *most important* non-injury-related stories for this August that have the biggest potential to change our ranks, and your draft strategy! Guest: Dave Richard of CBS Fantasy.
NOTES:
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Follow Dave Richard - @daverichard
Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
Subscribe To the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
Order The 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
Join The FFT Open Benefiting St. Jude's -http://tinyurl.com/fftdonate2026
Get Pound Foolish at Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/search?q=Pound%20Foolish&attributes.mfield_bnb__seoKeywords=Pound-Foolish%2FChristopher-Harris&filtersPreset=formatsEditions
Dave's Top Five Stories For Training Camp:
5. Texans O-Line Gets Roughed Up In Joint Practices
4. TreVeyon Henderson Still Not Playing With The Ones?
3. Jadarian Price Gets Singled-Out In A Good Way
2. Kyler Murray Can't Get Dialed In
1. Jahmyr Gibbs & Bijan Robinson Hold In Through All Of August
Chris's Top Five Stories For Training Camp:
5. Makai Lemon
4. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, et al
3. Raiders WRs
2. Jeremiyah Love, et al
1. Jadarian Price
- Let's wrap up our division-by-division previews of NFL training camps by having a look at the teams of the AFC North: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals and Browns. What should you be tracking in August that can affect your ranks? What stories should you let pass on by? We'll discuss. Plus -- we'll give first-blush reactions to the injuries to Ricky Pearsall and Jordan James that have shaken up draft boards, and talk about other training camp news. And I'm looking for *your* help with ideas to bribe the audience! Guest: Matt Harmon of Yahoo! Fantasy and ReceptionPerception.com.
NOTES:
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Follow Matt Harmon - @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
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Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
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Subscribe To the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
Order The 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
AFC North Players Discussed Today:
Jaylen Warren / Rico Dowdle / Kaleb Johnson
DK Metcalf / Michael Pittman / Germie Bernard
Mark Andrews
Ja'Kobi Lane / Elijah Sarratt
Adam Randall
Chase Brown / Tahj Brooks
Quinshon Judkins
Shedeur Sanders / Deshaun Watson
KC Concepcion / Denzel Boston
Jerry Jeudy / Cedric Tillman
- Bears. Packers. Vikings. Lions. That's a tough division! And there's a bunch of potential fantasy superstars residing on those four teams. Today, we'll discuss what we're looking for in training camp, and whether our opinions and fantasy football ranks might change as a result of what happens in August. In some cases, they really might! In addition, we'll do an Almanac preview of a running back who plays in this bruising division and who might just be the #1 overall pick for 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs. Guest: Jeff Erickson of Rotowire.
NOTES:
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Sponsor - www.WildGrain.com/harris for $30 off your subscription of artisanal bread, pasta and pastries
Sponsor - www.ZBiotics.com/harris and use code HARRIS for 15% off a probiotic that makes you feel better the morning after having a few drinks
Follow Jeff Erickson - https://bsky.app/profile/jeff-erickson.bsky.social
Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
Become a Person of the Book - https://www.amazon.com/Christopher-Harris/e/B007V3P4KK
Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
Join the Harris Football Subreddit - www.reddit.com/r/HarrisFootball
Subscribe To the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
Order The 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
NFC North Players Discussed Today:
Jahmyr Gibbs
Luther Burden / Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift / Kyle Monangai
Josh Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd / Chris Brooks
Matthew Golden
Kyler Murray
Justin Jefferson
Jauan Jennings / Jordan Addison
Aaron Jones / Jordan Mason / Demond Claiborne
Jameson Williams
Sam LaPorta
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About Harris Fantasy Football Podcast
Christopher Harris's fantasy football podcast. We ignore the box score and watch game film. Draft better. Manage smarter. Win.Podcast website
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