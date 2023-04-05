Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

Christopher Harris's fantasy football podcast. We ignore the box score and watch game film. Draft better. Manage smarter. Win.
Dalvin Cook Film & Previewing NFC North Training Camps
Season 9 of the Little Podcast That Could begins now! We'll start our preview of NFL training camps with a look at the Vikings, Lions, Packers and Bears. How might our opinions change *and* not change on players like Alexander Mattison, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Christian Watson, D.J. Moore, Khalil Herbert and more? We'll also do a deep dive into Dalvin Cook's 2022 film to determine whether his statistical haters have a point about his supposed loss of ability. Big fun! Welcome back! Guest: Jim McCormick of ESPN. Brooklyn Listener Meetup - Saturday, July 15, 1:30 p.m. - Luana's Tavern in Brooklyn, 449 Court St. NFC North Players Discussed Today: Alexander Mattison Ty Chandler Kene Nwangwu Jordan Addison K.J. Osborn Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery Jameson Williams Marvin Jones / Josh Reynolds Amon-Ra St. Brown Aaron Jones A.J. Dillon Jordan Love Christian Watson Romeo Doubs / Jayden Reed Justin Fields Khalil Herbert D'Onta Foreman Roschon Johnson D.J. Moore Chase Claypool / Darnell Mooney
7/4/2023
1:03:56
2023 WR & QB Ranks Revealed!
Our unveiling of 2023 fantasy football ranks continues, as we go through the wide receivers and quarterbacks. How many WRs can you count that don't give you a tummyache? Has that position grown so scary after #9 or #10 that it's suddenly becoming more viable to select one of the top QBs toward the end of the second round? We'll dig into the ranks again and begin getting an idea of what fantasy drafts should look like come August. Also: this is our final podcast until July 4th. Have a great beginning to your summer! Guest: Cousin Josh.
5/11/2023
1:08:58
2023 RB & TE Ranks Revealed!
The NFL Draft is done, which means most of the pieces for the 2023 NFL season are finally in place. That also means it's time to think about ranks! Today we'll unveil our first iteration of running back and tight end ranks for 2023 re-draft leagues. Where does rookie sensation Bijan Robinson belong? How about D'Andre Swift heading to the Eagles, and his Detroit replacement Jahmyr Gibbs? We'll talk about the hardest-to-rank RBs and TEs for 2023 to get the ball rolling on fantasy football for this year! Guest: Cousin Josh. Find the RB & TE Ranks here: www.HarrisFootball.com/rb-ranks-draft
5/4/2023
1:11:24
Re-Drafting The Class Of 2022
With the 2023 NFL Draft upon us, we're using this week as an opportunity to look back at the rookies for 2022. What have we learned about them, and if we could do our rookie drafts from last year all over again, how would our opinions change? We'll count down the top 20 second-year players going forward, including the likes of Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Ken Walker, Jameson Williams and many more. Plus a discussion of Aaron Rodgers finally getting traded to the Jets, and what's left behind with Jordan Love in Green Bay. Guest: Andy Behrens of Yahoo! Fantasy. Andy's Top 20 Players From The Class Of 2022: 1. Breece Hall 2. Garrett Wilson 3. Ken Walker 4. Chris Olave 5. Dameon Pierce 6. Drake London 7. Isiah Pacheco 8. Rachaad White 9. Jahan Dotson 10. Christian Watson 11. Treylon Burks 12. Tyler Allgeier 13. George Pickens 14. Jameson Williams 15. James Cook 16. Brian Robinson 17. Greg Dulcich 18. Rashid Shaheed 19. Skyy Moore 20. Justyn Ross Chris's Top 20 Players From The Class Of 2022: 1. Breece Hall 2. Garrett Wilson 3. Ken Walker 4. Chris Olave 5. Drake London 6. Isiah Pacheco 7. Jahan Dotson 8. Treylon Burks 9. Dameon Pierce 10. James Cook 11. Christian Watson 12. Jameson Williams 13. Tyler Allgeier 14. Rachaad White 15. George Pickens 16. Brian Robinson 17. Skyy Moore 18. Chig Okonkwo 19. Brock Purdy 20. Romeo Doubs
Which QB will be drafted first overall next week? Which QB *should* be first overall? We'll dig into the elite signal callers in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, with special care paid to which guys will be best for fantasy. And we'll also talk about tight ends: there will definitely be one TE drafted in the first round, but should he be? And finally we'll discuss your dynasty rookie draft for '23 and whether this is the year you should load up on early first-rounders or trade them away. Guest: Paul Perdichizzi of Saturday2Sunday. NFL Draft QBs Discussed Today: Bryce Young C.J. Stroud Anthony Richardson Will Levis Hendon Hooker Jaren Hall NFL Draft TEs Discussed Today: Luke Musgrave Dalton Kincaid Michael Mayer Darnell Washington