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Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

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Fantasy SportsFootball
Harris Fantasy Football Podcast
Latest episode

564 episodes

  • Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

    Film Room Heroes & Diggs To Commanders

    08/06/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Let's get heroic! On today's show, we'll count down some players we simply enjoy watching on tape -- they might not have perfect-looking 2026 fantasy football situations, but they're still terrific at what they do! And who knows: very often we're absolutely wrong about situations, and when we know who the good players are, sometimes it helps us find some good value. Plus we'll discuss Stefon Diggity signing with the Commanders, the Almanac, and some big Pound Foolish giveaway info! Guest: JJ Zachariason of LateRound.com.
     
    NOTES:
    Sponsor - www.WildGrain.com/harris for $30 off your subscription of artisanal bread, pasta and pastries
    Sponsor - www.leesa.com code HARRIS for 25% off and an extra $50 discount on a great mattress
    Sponsor - www.FantasyCares.org to make a contribution to a great charity, and get entered into a contest to win awesome football stuff!
    Follow JJ Zachariason - https://bsky.app/profile/lateroundqb.bsky.social
    Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
    Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
    Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
    Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
    Subscribe to the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
    Order the 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
    Get Pound Foolish - https://www.harrisfootball.com/pound-foolish
    Come to the Pound Foolish Tour -
    8/23 Tacoma, WA
    8/24 Portland, OR
    8/25 Las Vegas, NV
    8/26 Scottsdale, AZ
    (details: https://www.harrisfootball.com/pound-foolish)
     
    JJ's Film Room Heroes:
    5. Nico Collins
    4. Josh Downs
    3. Chase Brown
    2. Khalil Shakir
    1. Jaylen Warren
     
    Chris's Film Room Heroes:
    5. Alec Pierce
    4. Brenton Strange
    3. Bucky Irving
    2. DeVonta Smith
    1. De'Von Achane
  • Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

    Top Almanac Talents & O-Line Stories For 2026

    08/04/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Talent matters! On today's podcast, we will extol the virtue of NFL talent. We'll run through some of our biggest talent-grade movers in the 2026 Almanac, *and* we'll discuss the highest-variance offensive lines we see across the league. Get a rundown of what to expect from some lines and some teams that have partly or completely rebuilt themselves from the inside out. Also: SNARKBAG! Guest: Ross Tucker of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast.
     
    NOTES:
    Sponsor - www.HungryRoot.com/harris for 40% off your first delivery (and free veggies for life) of healthy groceries and recipes that fit your family's lifestyle
    Sponsor - www.FantasyCares.org to make a contribution to a great charity, and get entered into a contest to win awesome football stuff!
    Sponsor - www.BuyRaycon.com/harrisopen to get 15% off some inexpensive wireless earbuds that deliver great sound quality and excellent battery life
    Follow Ross Tucker - @RossTuckerNFL
    Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
    Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
    Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
    Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
    Subscribe To the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
    Order The 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
    Get Pound Foolish at Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/search?q=Pound%20Foolish&attributes.mfield_bnb__seoKeywords=Pound-Foolish%2FChristopher-Harris&filtersPreset=formatsEditions
     
    Almanac Talents Discussed Today:
    Drake Maye
    Travis Etienne
    Javonte Williams
    Rome Odunze
    Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    Travis Kelce
     
    Ross's High-Variance O-Lines:
    Eagles (Return from injuries and new offense)
    Chargers (Return from injuries and new interior trio)
    Panthers (OT health issues)
    Ravens (New interior and offense)
    Titans (Suspect starters & up-tempo with Schlottmann/Daboll)
    Browns (The grand experiment)
  • Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

    ALMANAC DAY & Five Most Important Training Camp Stories

    08/03/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    We're back! We're daily! Let's gooooo! It's also ALMANAC DAY, in which you get the PDF that will hopefully help you win a fantasy league in 2026! Big day, and it's made even bigger by our fun topic. We spent July going team-by-team and talking about things we will and won't allow to change our fantasy football ranks? Well, here's our capstone episode, in which we predict the five *most important* non-injury-related stories for this August that have the biggest potential to change our ranks, and your draft strategy! Guest: Dave Richard of CBS Fantasy.
     
    NOTES:
    Sponsor - www.LeagueLegacy.io to import your league's history into a deep, fun, permanent record to claim all-time bragging rights
    Sponsor - www.ZBiotics.com/harris and use code HARRIS for 15% off a probiotic that makes you feel better the morning after having a few drinks
    Sponsor - www.Vuori.com/harris for 20% off incredibly comfortable activewear made with recyclable material
    Follow Dave Richard - @daverichard
    Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
    Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
    Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
    Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
    Subscribe To the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
    Order The 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
    Join The FFT Open Benefiting St. Jude's -http://tinyurl.com/fftdonate2026
    Get Pound Foolish at Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/search?q=Pound%20Foolish&attributes.mfield_bnb__seoKeywords=Pound-Foolish%2FChristopher-Harris&filtersPreset=formatsEditions
     
    Dave's Top Five Stories For Training Camp:
    5. Texans O-Line Gets Roughed Up In Joint Practices
    4. TreVeyon Henderson Still Not Playing With The Ones?
    3. Jadarian Price Gets Singled-Out In A Good Way
    2. Kyler Murray Can't Get Dialed In
    1. Jahmyr Gibbs & Bijan Robinson Hold In Through All Of August
     
    Chris's Top Five Stories For Training Camp:
    5. Makai Lemon
    4. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, et al
    3. Raiders WRs
    2. Jeremiyah Love, et al
    1. Jadarian Price
  • Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

    Bribing The Audience & Previewing The AFC North

    07/31/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Let's wrap up our division-by-division previews of NFL training camps by having a look at the teams of the AFC North: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals and Browns. What should you be tracking in August that can affect your ranks? What stories should you let pass on by? We'll discuss. Plus -- we'll give first-blush reactions to the injuries to Ricky Pearsall and Jordan James that have shaken up draft boards, and talk about other training camp news. And I'm looking for *your* help with ideas to bribe the audience! Guest: Matt Harmon of Yahoo! Fantasy and ReceptionPerception.com.
     
    NOTES:
    Sponsor - Fitbod.me/harris for 25% off your membership for a better kind of personalized fitness training app
    Sponsor - www.leesa.com code HARRIS for 20% off and an extra $50 discount on a great mattress
    Sponsor - www.CowboyColostrum.com/harris for 25% off your order of an all-natural supplement that benefits your stomach lining, hair and skin
    Follow Matt Harmon - @MattHarmon_BYB
    Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
    Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
    Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
    Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
    Join the Harris Football Subreddit - www.reddit.com/r/HarrisFootball
    Subscribe To the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
    Order The 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
     
    AFC North Players Discussed Today:
    Jaylen Warren / Rico Dowdle / Kaleb Johnson
    DK Metcalf / Michael Pittman / Germie Bernard
    Mark Andrews
    Ja'Kobi Lane / Elijah Sarratt
    Adam Randall
    Chase Brown / Tahj Brooks
    Quinshon Judkins
    Shedeur Sanders / Deshaun Watson
    KC Concepcion / Denzel Boston
    Jerry Jeudy / Cedric Tillman
  • Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

    The Beastly NFC North & Jahmyr Gibbs Preview

    07/28/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Bears. Packers. Vikings. Lions. That's a tough division! And there's a bunch of potential fantasy superstars residing on those four teams. Today, we'll discuss what we're looking for in training camp, and whether our opinions and fantasy football ranks might change as a result of what happens in August. In some cases, they really might! In addition, we'll do an Almanac preview of a running back who plays in this bruising division and who might just be the #1 overall pick for 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs. Guest: Jeff Erickson of Rotowire.
     
    NOTES:
    Sponsor - www.TrustAndWill.com/harris for 20% off an affordable estate plan and priceless peace of mind
    Sponsor - www.WildGrain.com/harris for $30 off your subscription of artisanal bread, pasta and pastries
    Sponsor - www.ZBiotics.com/harris and use code HARRIS for 15% off a probiotic that makes you feel better the morning after having a few drinks
    Follow Jeff Erickson - https://bsky.app/profile/jeff-erickson.bsky.social
    Follow our show on Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/harrisfootball.com
    Follow on Twitter - @HarrisFootball
    Become a Person of the Book - https://www.amazon.com/Christopher-Harris/e/B007V3P4KK
    Watch the YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/harrisfootball
    Harris Football Yacht Club Dictionary - https://harrisfootball.github.io/dictionary.html
    Join the Harris Football Subreddit - www.reddit.com/r/HarrisFootball
    Subscribe To the Yacht Club Premium Podcast - https://harrisfootball.supportingcast.fm/
    Order The 2026 Harris Football Player Profile Almanac - https://www.harrisfootball.com/2026-player-profile-almanac
     
    NFC North Players Discussed Today:
    Jahmyr Gibbs
    Luther Burden / Rome Odunze
    D'Andre Swift / Kyle Monangai
    Josh Jacobs
    MarShawn Lloyd / Chris Brooks
    Matthew Golden
    Kyler Murray
    Justin Jefferson
    Jauan Jennings / Jordan Addison
    Aaron Jones / Jordan Mason / Demond Claiborne
    Jameson Williams
    Sam LaPorta
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About Harris Fantasy Football Podcast
Christopher Harris's fantasy football podcast. We ignore the box score and watch game film. Draft better. Manage smarter. Win.
Podcast website
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