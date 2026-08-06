Harris Fantasy Football Podcast

We're back! We're daily! Let's gooooo! It's also ALMANAC DAY, in which you get the PDF that will hopefully help you win a fantasy league in 2026! Big day, and it's made even bigger by our fun topic. We spent July going team-by-team and talking about things we will and won't allow to change our fantasy football ranks? Well, here's our capstone episode, in which we predict the five *most important* non-injury-related stories for this August that have the biggest potential to change our ranks, and your draft strategy! Guest: Dave Richard of CBS Fantasy.



NOTES:

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Dave's Top Five Stories For Training Camp:

5. Texans O-Line Gets Roughed Up In Joint Practices

4. TreVeyon Henderson Still Not Playing With The Ones?

3. Jadarian Price Gets Singled-Out In A Good Way

2. Kyler Murray Can't Get Dialed In

1. Jahmyr Gibbs & Bijan Robinson Hold In Through All Of August



Chris's Top Five Stories For Training Camp:

5. Makai Lemon

4. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, et al

3. Raiders WRs

2. Jeremiyah Love, et al

1. Jadarian Price