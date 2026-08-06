Football season is officially here as Iowa and Iowa State open fall camp. Keith Murphy and Andy Fales react to the first Coaches Poll of the season, discuss whether Indiana is being overlooked, break down the Hawkeyes' and Cyclones' toughest stretches, and debate which team is more likely to exceed expectations.



Plus, the guys rank the NFL's elite quarterbacks, discuss why Caitlin Clark shouldn't be forced into every political debate surrounding the WNBA, revisit the Field of Dreams game, and reveal the movies that landed them in the "penalty box" with their wives.



In this episode:



• Iowa and Iowa State begin fall camp



• Breaking down the preseason Coaches Poll



• Is Indiana still being underestimated?



• Iowa's brutal three-game stretch



• What to expect from Jimmy Rogers' first Iowa State team



• Ranking the NFL's top-tier quarterbacks



• The Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham discussion



• Mr. Movie reviews Spider-Man: Brand New Day and movie "penalty box" picks



• MORE!



Murph & Andy. Sports and MORE! Only on Iowa Everywhere.

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