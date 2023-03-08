Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Iowa Everywhere
712 Media
Re-inventing sports talk in the state of Iowa. Welcome to Iowa Everywhere, a locally owned, modern, on-demand podcast network featuring the largest sports perso...
SportsFootballSociety & Culture
  • EMERGENCY 2GNC: The Pac-12 has fallen
    An emergency Two Guys Named Chris as Oregon and Washington are reportedly joining the Big Ten. What does this mean for the future of college football? Plus, breaking down the realignment out west in the Pac-12, the future of the Big 12 and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/4/2023
    1:00:42
  • The Hook with Ken Miller and Mike Palm: Football is back and MLB trades
    Ken Miller and Mike Palm dive into Circa's Bet Bash event coming up next week, the NFL Hall of Fame game and preseason football. They take a look at a couple of NFL divisions, some college football odds, a recap of the MLB trade deadline, and a look at the rest of the season. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/4/2023
    21:46
  • CW Pod: Meteorologist Amber Alexander
    Chris talks with Iowa Everywhere’s new meteorologist Amber Alexander. The two discuss fun weather topics, storm chasing, what our forecasts will look like on the platform, and more.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/3/2023
    41:12
  • Two Guys Named Chris: Realignment, sports betting and the afterlife
    Two Guys Named Chris hammer out scenarios in conference realignment, which is coming to a head in the next few days. Reaction to the gambling news from the last two days. Plus, Williams thinks Hassel is an “arrogant know-it-all” when it comes to his stands on ghosts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/3/2023
    1:01:34
  • Two Guys Named Chris: Realignment, Big Ten Football & Hassel's trip to Iowa
    2GNC returns from its hiatus. Colorado is officially moving to the Big 12. What's next for conference realignment? Big Ten Media Days have come and gone. Updates and thoughts on the gambling allegations at Iowa and Iowa State. Hassel recaps his reunion weekend. All presented by Fareway Meat and Grocery. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/31/2023
    1:08:17

About Iowa Everywhere

Re-inventing sports talk in the state of Iowa. Welcome to Iowa Everywhere, a locally owned, modern, on-demand podcast network featuring the largest sports personalties that our great state has to offer.
Podcast website

