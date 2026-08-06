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Iowa Everywhere
712 Media, Keith Murphy, Andy Fales, Murph & Andy, Chris Hassel, Chris Williams, Andrew Downs
Latest episode
1782 episodes
- Mackenzie Eddie and Scott Siepker overthink robot teachers and dive into all things Iowa State Fair.
Presented by Carbliss Premium Handcrafted Cocktails.
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- Football season has officially arrived. Chris Williams and Chris Hassel react to the opening of Iowa and Iowa State fall camps, debate whether Iowa deserves its preseason ranking, discuss the Hawkeyes' biggest roster concerns, and examine why Iowa State fans have plenty to be excited about under new head coach Jimmy Rogers. Plus, the guys break down the Coaches Poll, Big Ten vs. SEC debates, conference storylines, NASCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway, and much more.
🏈 In this episode:
• Fall camp begins for Iowa and Iowa State
•Are the Hawkeyes overrated in the Coaches Poll?
• Iowa's biggest concerns entering the season
• Jimmy Rogers' viral comments about Iowa State expectations
• Coaches Poll surprises and biggest overrated teams
• Big Ten vs. SEC scheduling debate
• Eighth graders now eligible for varsity sports in Iowa
• NASCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway
Two Guys presented by Fareway Meat & Grocery. Only on Iowa Everywhere.
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- Iowa football is officially back. Chad Leistikow and Scott Dochterman break down the Hawkeyes' opening week of fall camp by going position-by-position, discussing the quarterback competition between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski, the revamped wide receiver room, Iowa's loaded tight ends, a deep running back rotation, concerns along the defensive line, and why this team still has the pieces to compete for a College Football Playoff berth. Plus, the guys react to Iowa's preseason Coaches Poll ranking and preview the biggest storylines to watch throughout camp.
🏈 In this episode:
• Iowa opens 2026 fall camp
• Coaches Poll reaction: Are the Hawkeyes ranked correctly?
• Position-by-position preview of the offense
• Hank Brown vs. Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback
• Reece Vander Zee, Tony Diaz & Iowa's young receivers
• Why Iowa's tight end room could be elite
• Running back depth
• Can the defensive line replace three NFL Draft picks?
• Why Phil Parker faces one of his biggest coaching challenges
• Special teams questions heading into Week 1
• Early expectations for Iowa's 2026 season
Legends & Listeners presented by GameDay Men's Health. Only on Iowa Everywhere.
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- Football season is officially here as Iowa and Iowa State open fall camp. Keith Murphy and Andy Fales react to the first Coaches Poll of the season, discuss whether Indiana is being overlooked, break down the Hawkeyes' and Cyclones' toughest stretches, and debate which team is more likely to exceed expectations.
Plus, the guys rank the NFL's elite quarterbacks, discuss why Caitlin Clark shouldn't be forced into every political debate surrounding the WNBA, revisit the Field of Dreams game, and reveal the movies that landed them in the "penalty box" with their wives.
In this episode:
• Iowa and Iowa State begin fall camp
• Breaking down the preseason Coaches Poll
• Is Indiana still being underestimated?
• Iowa's brutal three-game stretch
• What to expect from Jimmy Rogers' first Iowa State team
• Ranking the NFL's top-tier quarterbacks
• The Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham discussion
• Mr. Movie reviews Spider-Man: Brand New Day and movie "penalty box" picks
• MORE!
Murph & Andy. Sports and MORE! Only on Iowa Everywhere.
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Two Guys: Iowa & Iowa State Face a Massive Financial Challenge, First Look at Monster Patches08/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Chris Williams and Chris Hassel dive into the biggest issue facing Iowa and Iowa State athletics: money. After Chris' conversation with Scott Dochterman on the Protect College Sports Act, the guys explain why both schools need more financial support to remain competitive in the new era of college athletics. Plus, they react to the Big 12's new Monster Energy field and jersey patches, Penn State's viral athletic revenue chart, the return of Notre Dame vs. USC, CW's WWE recap, and the latest controversy surrounding Sophie Cunningham and the WNBA.
🏈 In this episode:
• Why Iowa and Iowa State face a growing financial challenge
• Scott Dochterman's insights on the Protect College Sports Act
• Could state support help Iowa and Iowa State compete?
• First look at the Big 12's Monster Energy patches
• Penn State's athletic revenue breakdown goes viral
• Why football funds almost everything in college athletics
• Notre Dame and USC preserve one of college football's best rivalries
• CW reviews WWE Raw in Des Moines
• Sophie Cunningham, Riley Gaines, and the WNBA conversation
• Hassel's travel nightmare
Two Guys presented by Fareway Meat & Grocery. Only on Iowa Everywhere.
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About Iowa Everywhere
Re-inventing sports talk in the state of Iowa. Welcome to Iowa Everywhere, a locally owned, modern, on-demand podcast network featuring the largest sports personalties that our great state has to offer.Podcast website
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