Issue One Credits

Signal Hill is edited by Omar Etman, Jackson Roach, Annie Rosenthal, Lio Wong and Liza Yeager. Jackson and Liza are the editors in chief.The stories in issue one were created by Conor Gillies, Hannah Kingsley-Ma, Ian Lewis, Neena Pathak, Cheryl Rivera, Jackson Roach, Annie Rosenthal, and Hannah Sassoon, with support from the editors, and also from their cohort of fellow contributors.Fact checking on “Caterpillar Roadshow” and “A Porous Place” by Alan Dean.As of Issue One, the Signal Hill music library has been stocked by Clara E. Brill, J. Mamana, Ethan Philbrick and Jackson Roach. The music in “Pie Down Here” was created by Nathan Bowles. Additional music in “Caterpillar Roadshow” and “On The Family Group Chat” is from Blue Dot Sessions.The Issue One cover and story illustrations are by Molly Hastings.Lindsey MacMillan is our web designer. Additional graphic design by Harrison Smith. Alex Hanesworth designed the Signal Hill Logo.Ian Lewis wrote and produced our plea for financial support, and Lio Wong created the trailer.The Signal Hill field recordings in our editors’ note were collected by Alec Lever, Austin Lever, Marykate Cardon, and Nicole Walen.Signal Hill’s board of directors is Caroline Kanner, Emily Kennedy, and Alex Lewis.Our administrative advisor is Eliza Dexter Cohen.Special thanks to Suzanne Benz, Lisa Borst, Travis Bubenik, Elena Saavedra Buckley, Maya Goldberg-Safir, Brandi Howell, Matt Kielty, Alex Sujong Laughlin, Andrew Leland, Rachel Ossip, Amelia Schonbek, and Tamar Simon.