Lights Out Library: Sleep Documentaries

Native American Mythology (Apache and Navajo) | Sleepy Mythology Story
Tonight, I tell you about several creation myths from the Apache and Navajo traditions, including the Kiowa Apache myth of Kuterastan and the Navajo Diné Bahaneʼ ("Story of the People"), in our usual relaxing and ASMR-ish style. We also discuss the historical roots of these peoples in the American Southwest and the north of Mexico, how they used to live, their linguistic connections across North America, and the figure of Geronimo. Welcome to Lights Out LibraryJoin me for a sleepy adventure tonight. Sit back, relax, and fall asleep to documentary-style stories read in a calming voice. Learn something new while you enjoy a restful night of sleep.Listen ad free and get access to bonus content on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LightsOutLibrary621Listen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LightsOutLibraryov ¿Quieres escuchar en Español? Echa un vistazo a La Biblioteca de los Sueños!En Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1t522alsv5RxFsAf9AmYfgEn Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/la-biblioteca-de-los-sue%C3%B1os-documentarios-para-dormir/id1715193755En Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaBibliotecadelosSuenosov
--------
1:00:17
Space Cruise: Comets, Asteroids and Shooting Stars | Sleepy Science
In this new astronomy episode, I take you on a discovery journey of meteors (shooting stars) and meteorites, asteroids in the Solar System, and comets. I tell you about 'Oumuamua, Halley's Comet, Hale-Bopp, and several phenomena like ram pressure and highly eccentric orbits. Welcome to Lights Out LibraryJoin me for a sleepy adventure tonight. Sit back, relax, and fall asleep to documentary-style stories read in a calming voice. Learn something new while you enjoy a restful night of sleep.Listen ad free and get access to bonus content on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LightsOutLibrary621Listen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LightsOutLibraryov ¿Quieres escuchar en Español? Echa un vistazo a La Biblioteca de los Sueños!En Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1t522alsv5RxFsAf9AmYfgEn Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/la-biblioteca-de-los-sue%C3%B1os-documentarios-para-dormir/id1715193755En Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaBibliotecadelosSuenosov
--------
1:03:01
History of Timekeeping | History for Sleep
In this sleepy episode, I tell you about the long history of timekeeping devices, from the first sundials and water clocks to mechanical clocks, quartz timers, and atomic clocks. Beyond technique, we also explore how the perception and management of time are cultural phenomena. Welcome to Lights Out LibraryJoin me for a sleepy adventure tonight. Sit back, relax, and fall asleep to documentary-style stories read in a calming voice. Learn something new while you enjoy a restful night of sleep.Listen ad free and get access to bonus content on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LightsOutLibrary621Listen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LightsOutLibraryov ¿Quieres escuchar en Español? Echa un vistazo a La Biblioteca de los Sueños!En Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1t522alsv5RxFsAf9AmYfgEn Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/la-biblioteca-de-los-sue%C3%B1os-documentarios-para-dormir/id1715193755En Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaBibliotecadelosSuenosov
--------
1:09:25
The Epic of Gilgamesh | Sleepy Story
This bedtime story tells you the Epic of Gilgamesh based on the Standard Babylonian Version. I also tell you about Mesopotamian mythology and the emergence of civilizations in the region, from Sumer and Akkad to Assyria and Babylonia. Welcome to Lights Out LibraryJoin me for a sleepy adventure tonight. Sit back, relax, and fall asleep to documentary-style stories read in a calming voice. Learn something new while you enjoy a restful night of sleep.Listen ad free and get access to bonus content on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LightsOutLibrary621Listen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LightsOutLibraryov ¿Quieres escuchar en Español? Echa un vistazo a La Biblioteca de los Sueños!En Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1t522alsv5RxFsAf9AmYfgEn Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/la-biblioteca-de-los-sue%C3%B1os-documentarios-para-dormir/id1715193755En Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaBibliotecadelosSuenosov
--------
1:09:10
Ghost Ships: Flying Dutchman, Mary Celeste and More | Sleep Documentary
Tonight, I tell you the sleepy stories of four different ghost ships, together with their historical context and what happened to them. Two are fictional: the Flying Dutchman, a flute from the Age of Sails that would have traded between Amsterdam and the Spice Islands, and the Caleuche, a legendary ship on the island of Chiloe, Chile. Two are real: the Mary Celeste that mysteriously lost her crew in the Atlantic Ocean, and the Baychimo, which was abandoned but unexpectedly kept wandering for decades in the waters north of Canada and Alaska. Welcome to Lights Out LibraryJoin me for a sleepy adventure tonight. Sit back, relax, and fall asleep to documentary-style stories read in a calming voice. Learn something new while you enjoy a restful night of sleep.Listen ad free and get access to bonus content on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LightsOutLibrary621Listen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LightsOutLibraryov ¿Quieres escuchar en Español? Echa un vistazo a La Biblioteca de los Sueños!En Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1t522alsv5RxFsAf9AmYfgEn Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/la-biblioteca-de-los-sue%C3%B1os-documentarios-para-dormir/id1715193755En Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaBibliotecadelosSuenosov
Lights Out Library helps you fall asleep with soothing stories across a diverse range of topics: science, history, mythology, astronomy, mystery, art and so much more. We make it possible to both calm and enrich your mind while you drift into dreamland. Please follow to support our work.
Listen ad free and get access to bonus content on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LightsOutLibrary621