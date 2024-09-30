One Do-Over for Every Losing Team and Jets fire GM with Colleen Wolfe and Jourdan Rodrigue

Gregg Rosenthal is joined by Colleen Wolfe and Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic to look back on the teams around the NFL with a record below .500 and tell you the one do-over they would make to turn things around. Before they turn back the clocks, the crew reacts to the Jets firing GM Joe Douglas (01:10), followed by a look at every team with a below .500 record (09:30). Finally, a preview of the Browns and Steelers facing off on Thursday Night Football (55:42). Note: time codes approximate.