One Do-Over for Every Losing Team and Jets fire GM with Colleen Wolfe and Jourdan Rodrigue
Gregg Rosenthal is joined by Colleen Wolfe and Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic to look back on the teams around the NFL with a record below .500 and tell you the one do-over they would make to turn things around. Before they turn back the clocks, the crew reacts to the Jets firing GM Joe Douglas (01:10), followed by a look at every team with a below .500 record (09:30). Finally, a preview of the Browns and Steelers facing off on Thursday Night Football (55:42). Note: time codes approximate. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:07:28
Texans-Cowboys MNF Recap, Danny Dimes Benched and Finding Joy with Nick Shook
Gregg Rosenthal is joined by Nick Shook to break down the Texans and Cowboys facing off on Monday Night Football. The show starts with a discussion about why, although the Texans won, there is reason for concern (01:40), followed by talk about stand out players for the Texans (09:00), and the state of the Cowboys (13:18). After the break, the guys react to Daniel Jones being benched (25:40), give you injury updates on D.J. Turner, Nick Bosa, and Roquan Smith (38:23), reflect on what has brought them joy during the season (44:29), and more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
57:52
2024 Week 11 Recap
Gregg Rosenthal is joined by Patrick Claybon and Nick Shook to recap all of the Week 11 action from around the NFL. The show starts with Chiefs at Bills (01:30), followed by Ravens at Steelers (11:56), Packers at Bears (22:30), Seahawks at 49ers (32:37), Rams at Patriots (42:45), Falcons at Broncos (53:01), Raiders at Dolphins (01:30:00), Browns at Saints (01:08:47), Vikings at Titans (01:14:50), Jaguars at Lions (01:20:55), Colts at Jets (01:31:10) and Bengals at Chargers (01:39:27). Note: time codes approximate. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:53:29
Week 11 Picks with Cynthia Frelund
Gregg and Cynthia Frelund are back with another Man vs. Model head-to-head pick battle. Our duo deliver their picks for week 11 of the NFL regular season. Both Gregg and Cynthia are unwavering in their choice in the Texans-Cowboys game, but only one is confident in Indianapolis against the Jets. In what would have been a NFC North headliner a few weeks ago looks much different between the Packers and Bears in week 11. Both hosts have stake in the Falcons-Broncos game, and Gregg adds on an extra pick at the conclusion of the show!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
20:06
Commanders-Eagles TNF Recap
Gregg Rosenthal is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to recap the Commanders and Eagles facing off on Thursday Night Football. The guys start off with a discussion about the formula for the 2024 Eagles (02:37), followed by a look at Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense (10:13), the Eagles defense (15:20), Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense (19:00), and the outlook for both the Commanders and Eagles the rest of the season (22:22). Note: time codes approximate. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Gregg Rosenthal and a rotating crew of elite NFL Media co-hosts, including Patrick Claybon, Colleen Wolfe, Steve Wyche, Nick Shook and Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic get you caught up daily on all the NFL news and analysis you need to be smarter and funnier than your friends.