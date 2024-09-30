NFL: Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks

AFC vs. NFC: Playoff QBs & Coaching Styles + Running Back Value
On this episode of Move the Sticks, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the key differences between the AFC and NFC playoff pictures. They dive into how the NFC has just one "traditional path" quarterback (Jayden Daniels) compared to the AFC’s six homegrown stars and explore what that says about each conference. The guys also compare coaching styles, with the NFC leaning offensive and the AFC featuring more defensive-minded head coaches paired with elite quarterbacks. Plus, they discuss the evolving value of running backs and their impact on the game. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
19:55
MNF Recap, CFP Quarterfinals Preview, + Should the 49ers Pay Brock Purdy?
On the Move the Sticks podcast, Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, and Rhett Lewis recap the Lions vs. 49ers MNF game and explain why a big contract extension for Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, makes sense. The guys then preview the CFP quarterfinals and share which teams they think could pull off an upset. They wrap up with their final Week 18 Rookie Draft, each selecting one quarterback and two skill players. The Week 18 performances of their picks will determine the winner between DJ and Rhett. Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
24:12
Breaking Down the Big Week 17 Games
On this episode of Move the Sticks, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the key takeaways from Week 17. They analyze standout performances, including the Vikings’ win over the Packers that keeps them in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye heading into their matchup with the Lions. The duo also discuss the Commanders securing an NFC Wild Card berth, marking their first playoff appearance since 2020. Plus, DJ and Bucky react to Miami’s Cam Ward opting out of his bowl game at halftime and debate whether bowl games still hold value. Finally, they preview the Monday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, highlighting what to watch in this NFC clash. Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network. NOTE: timecodes approximate See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
50:11
Best of College Football Coaches Interviews
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the crew revisit the best moments from interviews with college football head coaches from throughout the season. The guys look back at conversations with Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson (1:08), Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti (12:09), Miami head coach Mario Cristobal (24:13), and Appalachian State head coach Dowell Loggains (34:42). Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network. NOTE: timecodes approximateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
45:43
Hot Teams, Week 17 Rookie Draft + Game of the Week
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys discuss the College Football Playoff bracket format (:15). Next, the trio pick a few teams that are "hot or not" currently (7:22). Following that, the guys break down the results of their Week 16 rookie draft and the crew do a Week 17 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback and two rookie skill players (10:46). To wrap up the show, the guys hit on their game of the week, the Chiefs at Steelers (16:39). Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network. NOTE: timecodes approximateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About NFL: Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks
Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the latest news and action around the league from a scout’s perspective. The duo are regularly joined by top NFL player personnel executives to bring you the in-depth analysis that you can only get from NFL Media.