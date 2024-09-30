NFL: Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks

Breaking Down the Big Week 17 Games

On this episode of Move the Sticks, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the key takeaways from Week 17. They analyze standout performances, including the Vikings' win over the Packers that keeps them in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye heading into their matchup with the Lions. The duo also discuss the Commanders securing an NFC Wild Card berth, marking their first playoff appearance since 2020. Plus, DJ and Bucky react to Miami's Cam Ward opting out of his bowl game at halftime and debate whether bowl games still hold value. Finally, they preview the Monday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, highlighting what to watch in this NFC clash.