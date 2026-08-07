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The Ticket Top 10

The Ticket | Cumulus Media Dallas
FootballNews
The Ticket Top 10
Latest episode

3078 episodes

  • The Ticket Top 10

    The Invasion- DT Quinnen Williams

    08/07/2026 | 9 mins.
    August 6th, 2026
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    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Ticket Top 10

    The Hardline- Rant Revival; Martha Reeves Madness

    08/07/2026 | 17 mins.
    August 6th, 2026
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  • The Ticket Top 10

    The Hardline- WR CeeDee Lamb

    08/07/2026 | 14 mins.
    August 6th, 2026
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  • The Ticket Top 10

    The Hardline- NFL players on Hall of Fame trajectories

    08/07/2026 | 12 mins.
    August 6th, 2026
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  • The Ticket Top 10

    The Sweet Spot- Punt, Pass & Kick competition

    08/07/2026 | 13 mins.
    August 6th, 2026
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About The Ticket Top 10
The Ticket Top 10 is your audio safety net. Curated and hosted by Matt Bermingham, The Top 10 is a replay, regurgitation and review of the station’s best Hot Sports Opinion Discussions, hilarious funny bits and wheels-off-the-cuff moments that you may have missed the first time around. Or maybe they were so nice, you want to hear them twice, and that’s what the Ticket Top 10 is for. It’s our best of the best from the broadcast day from your favorite Ticket shows and hosts. Follow this podcast on Apple or your favorite podcast app.
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