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2967 episodes
FFT Express - 4 PROJECTIONS Could Change Your Fantasy Draft! Jayden Daniels, Loveland & More! (08/07 Fantasy Football Podcast)08/07/2026 | 9 mins.Can Jayden Daniels return to elite fantasy status? Is Colston Loveland really capable of finishing as the TE2? Adam Aizer and Heath Cummings break down Heath's boldest 2026 fantasy football projections, including why he's all in on Daniels despite his fifth-round ADP, why Zay Flowers is a top-10 wide receiver in his rankings, and whether Stefon Diggs changes the Commanders' passing game. If you're looking for league-winning upside and players the consensus may be too low on, this episode is packed with bold predictions to help you dominate your 2026 fantasy football draft.
15 Most Wanted Players by the Experts for 2026! AJ Brown, Nabers, Loveland & More (08/06 Fantasy Football Podcast)08/06/2026 | 44 mins.Help us raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital here: https://tinyurl.com/FFTDonate2026
Adam, Dave, and Heath reveal the players they're targeting most in 2026 drafts! The guys open with the latest on Stefon Diggs (2:30), discussing what this news means for Terry McLaurin's fantasy outlook, before playing a fun game of "Would You Rather" comparing RB, WR, and TE options with similar ADPs. Heath shares why he's all-in on players like Rashee Rice and Zay Flowers (18:07), while Dave highlights Malik Nabers along with tight ends Colston Loveland & Isaiah Likely (29:09). Adam wraps up the most wanted list with Chase Brown & AJ Brown (36:50), before answering listener questions from social media to help you prepare for draft day!
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2026 WR Preview Part 1! Rankings, Picks, & Strategy! Draft Prep Guide (08/06 Fantasy Football Podcast)08/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Help us raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital here: https://tinyurl.com/FFTDonate2026
Get ready for the 2026 fantasy football season with our ultimate wide receiver preview! The guys break down their best draft strategies, including when to target the position (5:21) and how your approach should change based on league format (9:43). They reveal their favorite WR sleepers (12:56), breakouts (18:49), and busts (23:22), including why Josh Downs is climbing draft boards, how 2nd year players Luther Burden & Emeka Egbuka are emerging stars, and if Mike Evans' early injuries could lead to disappointment at his current ADP. The crew also reacts to Stefon Diggs signing with the Commanders (34:23), discussing the fantasy impact on Terry McLaurin, and whether Diggs is worth a late-round pick. Finally, they dive into wide receiver ADP values from the early rounds (43:50), breaking down stars like Ja'Marr Chase, Drake London, A.J. Brown, and more! Don't miss Part 2 tomorrow, as the guys finish evaluating WR ADP from top to bottom and uncover the late-round values that can win you your league.
Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts
Watch FFT on YouTube
2026 Training Camp Risers & Fallers + Mid-to-Late Round Running Backs to Draft (08/05 Fantasy Football Podcast)08/05/2026 | 59 mins.Help us raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital here: https://tinyurl.com/FFTDonate2026
Adam, Dave and Heath break down the late-round running backs you should be targeting, and the ones to avoid, as well as training camp risers and fallers to know before your draft! They sort through key backfield battles including Rico Dowdle vs. Jaylen Warren (2:23), RJ Harvey vs. J.K. Dobbins (8:31), and Jonathon Brooks vs. Chuba Hubbard (20:15). After covering news and notes from training camp (35:53), find out the latest risers & fallers, including updates on Malik Nabers' injury recovery (44:00) and the Patriots RB1 battle between Rhamondre Stevenson & TreVeyon Henderson (53:15). To wrap things up, the guys answer a listener email to reveal a league draft order. Don't miss this packed episode full of draft strategy, camp buzz, and late-round sleepers to help you gain an edge.
Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts
Watch FFT on YouTube
2026 RB Preview Part 2! ADP Preview, & RB Strategy! Draft Prep Guide (08/04 Fantasy Football Podcast)08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Get ready for Part 2 of our 2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Preview as we break down our RB rankings, draft strategy, and the biggest debates to help you dominate your draft. We kick things off with the best running backs available after Pick 100 (1:00), compare Bijan Robinson vs Jahmyr Gibbs (7:45), debate who deserves the RB3 spot (9:02), and discuss the growing hype around Chase Brown (11:50). We also reveal the Round 1 running back we're avoiding (17:48), evaluate the late Round 1/early Round 2 options (27:50), and dive into the outlooks for Omarion Hampton (31:02), Derrick Henry (35:37), plus rankings for Kenneth Walker, Jeremiyah Love, and Josh Jacobs (40:00). We wrap things up with the latest fantasy football news and notes (50:16) before breaking down the top running backs to target in Round 3 (51:30), Round 4 (1:00:55), and Round 5 (1:06:55). If you're preparing for your 2026 fantasy football draft, this episode is packed with rankings, strategy, and player analysis to help you make the right picks.
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About Fantasy Football Today
Want to dominate your league and earn Fantasy Football bragging rights? Join host Adam Aizer, analysts Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and the rest of our crew throughout the year. Start or Sit, Waiver Wire, Buy or Sell, Grade the Trade, Fantasy Cops to settle your league disputes and mailbag episodes from your emails and #AskFFT tweets. Come hang out with your buddies and talk Fantasy Football! This is the only podcast you'll need to win your league!Podcast website
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