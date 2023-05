NFL Draft Day Two Winners and Losers! Ken Walker! (04/29 Fantasy Football Podcast)

Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts. Why did the Seahawks draft Zach Charbonnet and what does it mean for Fantasy? We'll discuss that in a bit. First, we play "Hey, Real Quick" (2:15) and tell you our favorites at each position for 2023 and for dynasty. We're liking Michael Mayer, Devon Achane and Jonathan Mingo ... Let's get into the Seahawks backfield (19:40). What are we supposed to do with Ken Walker? We'll also tell you why history suggests that Walker could be just fine this season and Charbonnet will have a limited role. Then we'll look at the Jaguars backfield (26:55) as they add Tank Bigsby ... Winners (29:40), losers (37:35) and then a long debate about how some of the Round 2 and Round 3 WRs will affect the veterans on their new teams. Will Marvin Mims hurt Jerry Jeudy? What does history tell us?