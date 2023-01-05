FFT Dynasty: 2023 Rookie-Only Mock Draft! Jordan Addison over Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Plus Sleepers! (05/02 Fantasy Football Podcast)

Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts. The FFT crew conducts a live rookie-only mock draft! First, Bijan Robinson (1:58), Jahmyr Gibbs (6:00), and Jordan Addison (7:04) round out the top 3 picks in the first round. Then some sneaky running backs, like Israel Abanikanda (26:30), Kendre Miller (30:00), and Roschon Johnson (35:30), get selected in the second round. Next, they get into an in-depth breakdown of the top 3 tight ends in the class Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, and Michael Mayer (41:55). Lastly, they wrap up the mock draft by discussing their favorite player that did not get drafted. (49:10) Follow our FFT team on Twitter: @FFToday, @AdamAizer, @JameyEisenberg, @daverichard, @heathcummingssr, @ctowerscbs Follow the brand new FFT TikTok account: https://www.tiktok.com/@fftoday Watch FFT on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/fantasyfootballtoday Get 20% off Fantasy Football Today merch: https://store.cbssports.com/collections/fantasy-football-today%20?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=fantasy-football-collection Join our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/FantasyFootballToday/ Sign up for the FFT newsletter https://www.cbssports.com/newsletter You can listen to Fantasy Football Today on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast." To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices