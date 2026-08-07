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Get ready for the 2026 fantasy football season with our ultimate wide receiver preview! The guys break down their best draft strategies, including when to target the position (5:21) and how your approach should change based on league format (9:43). They reveal their favorite WR sleepers (12:56), breakouts (18:49), and busts (23:22), including why Josh Downs is climbing draft boards, how 2nd year players Luther Burden & Emeka Egbuka are emerging stars, and if Mike Evans' early injuries could lead to disappointment at his current ADP. The crew also reacts to Stefon Diggs signing with the Commanders (34:23), discussing the fantasy impact on Terry McLaurin, and whether Diggs is worth a late-round pick. Finally, they dive into wide receiver ADP values from the early rounds (43:50), breaking down stars like Ja'Marr Chase, Drake London, A.J. Brown, and more! Don't miss Part 2 tomorrow, as the guys finish evaluating WR ADP from top to bottom and uncover the late-round values that can win you your league.

Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts

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