Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Fantasy Football Today in the App
Listen to Fantasy Football Today in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Fantasy Football Today

Fantasy Football Today

Podcast Fantasy Football Today
Podcast Fantasy Football Today

Fantasy Football Today

CBS Sports, Fantasy Football, Rookies, Rankings, Waiver Wire
add
Want to dominate your league and earn Fantasy Football bragging rights? Join host Adam Aizer, analysts Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and the re... More
SportsFantasy Sports
Want to dominate your league and earn Fantasy Football bragging rights? Join host Adam Aizer, analysts Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and the re... More

Available Episodes

5 of 1659
  • 2023 Rookies Class Breakdown With Special Guest Joe Pisapia! (05/03 Fantasy Football Podcast)
    Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  FantasyPros analyst Joe Pisapia joins the FFT Crew to review the 2023 NFL Draft! But first, the guys debate whether to draft Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase in redraft leagues (0:40). Then they dive into the rookie RB class, including Bijan Robinson (8:50), Jahmyr Gibbs (17:20), Zach Charbonnet (22:40), and Devon Achane (33:30). Next, they discuss the WR class's impact on the Chargers (43:10), Seahawks (45:35), and Ravens (48:30). Finally, they wrap up with Anthony Richardson's outlook (55:48)!  Follow our FFT team on Twitter: @FFToday, @AdamAizer, @JameyEisenberg, @daverichard, @heathcummingssr, @ctowerscbs Follow the brand new FFT TikTok account: https://www.tiktok.com/@fftoday Watch FFT on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/fantasyfootballtoday Get 20% off Fantasy Football Today merch: https://store.cbssports.com/collections/fantasy-football-today%20?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=fantasy-football-collection Join our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/FantasyFootballToday/ Sign up for the FFT newsletter https://www.cbssports.com/newsletter You can listen to Fantasy Football Today on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast." To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    59:33
  • FFT Dynasty: 2023 Rookie-Only Mock Draft! Jordan Addison over Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Plus Sleepers! (05/02 Fantasy Football Podcast)
    Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  The FFT crew conducts a live rookie-only mock draft! First, Bijan Robinson (1:58), Jahmyr Gibbs (6:00), and Jordan Addison (7:04) round out the top 3 picks in the first round. Then some sneaky running backs, like Israel Abanikanda (26:30), Kendre Miller (30:00), and Roschon Johnson (35:30), get selected in the second round. Next, they get into an in-depth breakdown of the top 3 tight ends in the class Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, and Michael Mayer (41:55). Lastly, they wrap up the mock draft by discussing their favorite player that did not get drafted. (49:10) Follow our FFT team on Twitter: @FFToday, @AdamAizer, @JameyEisenberg, @daverichard, @heathcummingssr, @ctowerscbs Follow the brand new FFT TikTok account: https://www.tiktok.com/@fftoday Watch FFT on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/fantasyfootballtoday Get 20% off Fantasy Football Today merch: https://store.cbssports.com/collections/fantasy-football-today%20?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=fantasy-football-collection Join our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/FantasyFootballToday/ Sign up for the FFT newsletter https://www.cbssports.com/newsletter You can listen to Fantasy Football Today on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast." To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    51:47
  • Rankings Updates! Who's Moving Up? (05/01 Fantasy Football Podcast)
    Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Dave and Jamey tell you their biggest rankings movers now that the NFL Draft is done. Dave has a new #1 overall player! Where is Bijan Robinson (5:00)? Then we'll talk about all of the noteworthy rookies and where they ranked including Jahmyr Gibbs (7:30), Devon Achane (12:30), the rookie wide receivers (13:40) and the rookie tight ends (16:15) and quarterbacks (19:40). Sam LaPorta is Jamey's highest ranked rookie tight end! ... How about the veteran NFL players? Who has moved up or down in the rankings? We talk about each position: QB (25:05), RB (30:30), WR (38:40) and TE (46:40). Lamar Jackson is moving up. What about D'Andre Swift? Where did we settle on Ken Walker? How does Anthony Richardson impact the Colts WRs? ... Quick thoughts (47:40) on Rashod Bateman, Rashaad Penny, Alexander Mattison, Cam Akers, Treylon Burks and more ... Your emails at [email protected] Follow our FFT team on Twitter: @FFToday, @AdamAizer, @JameyEisenberg, @daverichard, @heathcummingssr, @ctowerscbs Follow the brand new FFT TikTok account: https://www.tiktok.com/@fftoday Watch FFT on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/fantasyfootballtoday Get 20% off Fantasy Football Today merch: https://store.cbssports.com/collections/fantasy-football-today%20?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=fantasy-football-collection Join our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/FantasyFootballToday/ Sign up for the FFT newsletter https://www.cbssports.com/newsletter You can listen to Fantasy Football Today on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast." To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:00:17
  • NFL Draft Day Three Recap! D'Andre Swift! (04/29 Fantasy Football Podcast)
    Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  We bring on Chris Trapasso who knows these prospects like the back of his hand. We'll tell you what you can generally expect from Day 3 picks and which players might have been steals this season (4:40). Then we'll get into the D'Andre Swift trade (12:05)! Who is the best Fantasy running back on the Eagles and Lions? ... Chris gives us his thoughts on Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions backfield (19:50), then we get a little more talk about Zach Charbonnet and Ken Walker (22:00). Did we overreact yesterday? ... News and notes (31:40), winners (33:35) like Tony Pollard and Raschaad White and then Chris gives his thoughts on each position now that the NFL Draft is over. He talks quarterback (39:15), running back (41:30), wide receiver (45:05) and tight end (49:10) ... Email us at [email protected] Follow our FFT team on Twitter: @FFToday, @AdamAizer, @JameyEisenberg, @daverichard, @heathcummingssr, @ctowerscbs Follow the brand new FFT TikTok account: https://www.tiktok.com/@fftoday Watch FFT on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/fantasyfootballtoday Get 20% off Fantasy Football Today merch: https://store.cbssports.com/collections/fantasy-football-today%20?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=fantasy-football-collection Join our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/FantasyFootballToday/ Sign up for the FFT newsletter https://www.cbssports.com/newsletter You can listen to Fantasy Football Today on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast." To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    54:31
  • NFL Draft Day Two Winners and Losers! Ken Walker! (04/29 Fantasy Football Podcast)
    Fantasy Football Today is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Why did the Seahawks draft Zach Charbonnet and what does it mean for Fantasy? We'll discuss that in a bit. First, we play "Hey, Real Quick" (2:15) and tell you our favorites at each position for 2023 and for dynasty. We're liking Michael Mayer, Devon Achane and Jonathan Mingo ... Let's get into the Seahawks backfield (19:40). What are we supposed to do with Ken Walker? We'll also tell you why history suggests that Walker could be just fine this season and Charbonnet will have a limited role. Then we'll look at the Jaguars backfield (26:55) as they add Tank Bigsby ... Winners (29:40), losers (37:35) and then a long debate about how some of the Round 2 and Round 3 WRs will affect the veterans on their new teams. Will Marvin Mims hurt Jerry Jeudy? What does history tell us? ... Email us at [email protected] Follow our FFT team on Twitter: @FFToday, @AdamAizer, @JameyEisenberg, @daverichard, @heathcummingssr, @ctowerscbs Follow the brand new FFT TikTok account: https://www.tiktok.com/@fftoday Watch FFT on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/fantasyfootballtoday Get 20% off Fantasy Football Today merch: https://store.cbssports.com/collections/fantasy-football-today%20?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=fantasy-football-collection Join our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/FantasyFootballToday/ Sign up for the FFT newsletter https://www.cbssports.com/newsletter You can listen to Fantasy Football Today on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast." To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    1:03:52

More Sports podcasts

About Fantasy Football Today

Want to dominate your league and earn Fantasy Football bragging rights? Join host Adam Aizer, analysts Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and the rest of our crew throughout the year. Start or Sit, Waiver Wire, Buy or Sell, Grade the Trade, Fantasy Cops to settle your league disputes and mailbag episodes from your emails and #AskFFT tweets. Come hang out with your buddies and talk Fantasy Football! This is the only podcast you'll need to win your league!
Podcast website

Listen to Fantasy Football Today, Straight Outta Vegas AM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Fantasy Football Today

Fantasy Football Today

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Fantasy Football Today: Podcasts in Family