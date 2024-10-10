Motocross fans of the world connect to their sport every week on the groundbreaking PulpMX.com Show. Tune in Monday nights at 5PST/8EST for an entirely new way ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 804
Show #606 - Kyle Chisholm, Phil Nicoletti, Justin Bogle, Weege with Dave Ginolfi and Kevin Bailey In-Studio
Chiz comes on to talk about racing forever, his legacy and of course his weekend in Australia racing the WSX round in the SX2 class. Weege is on to talk broadcasting, racing and being an avid winner and collector-er of broadcasting awards. Justin Bogle joins us to talk Stark Varg racing in the Arenacross schedule. It's a whole new world for Bogle in terms of series, technology and approach; so he's been learning quick. Phil is on because, well, we love Phil and the fans demand him. We have the always plugged in Dave Ginolfi and Kevin Bailey in studio as well! GREAT SHOW
--------
4:45:25
Show #605 - Cooper Webb, Mitchell Oldenburg, Michael Leib with Daniel Blair, JT and Anthony Armsby In-Studio
The word is finally out, Cooper Webb is now in FLY Gear and we have him on to talk all about the switch and how stoked everyone is for this new beginning. Mitchell Oldenburg is always a good interview because he says what he feels and super genuine. We talk to Freckle about WSX, his awesome looking Arby's bike and 2025. Michael Leib owner of Canvas Raceway is on to talk gear, gear and gear!! Daniel Blair is here and of course, like always, he has some explaining to do. JT and Anthony Armsby of Fly Racing are both in studio as well!
--------
4:40:40
Show #604 - Doug Dubach, Eric Peronnard with Keefer, Phil Nicoletti, Darkside, Vaaag In-Studio
It's become tradition, the post Glen Helen World Vets post-mortem PulpMX Show. This year was a banger with Filthy racing and after retirement and the track was all time beat. Like a war zone. Darkside catches a lot of shrapnel on this show and it's laughs all around with the great Eric Peronnard calling in and the LEGEND, Doug Dubach. Fun FUN show!
--------
4:50:02
Show #603 - Phil Nicoletti, Josh Woods, Checkers with Jeff Emig and Michael Lindsay In-Studio
You read that right, we got FRO in studio for the first half! We talk to Jeff Emig about Moto-coaching. ambassador-ing, his championships, current racing and much more. Filthy is on the line to talk or complain about all of it. Josh Woods of GPF is on to talk about running his facility and what's in the future for him and also talk about current racing. Checker's from Race Tech is on to talk all things Race Tech and racing. Checkers is always great Moto-talk. We also have Michael Lindsay of VitalMX in studio! Great radio bro!
--------
4:31:40
Show #602 - Jeremy Martin, Brandon Haas, Andy Jefferson, Phil Nicoletti with Keefer In-Studio
J Mart comes on that "Matthew's Guy" show to talk about what he's been up to and what his future plans are. Brandon Haas of Club MX is on with us to talk about that teams program for 2025. Andy Jefferson is one of the most beloved Moto members in the sport and he comes on to talk Husky bike R&D. Kris Keefer is the man in the cohost seat! Great show yo!
--------
5:02:50
About The PulpMX.com Show
Motocross fans of the world connect to their sport every week on the groundbreaking PulpMX.com Show. Tune in Monday nights at 5PST/8EST for an entirely new way to get your bench racing fix.