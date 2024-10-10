Show #605 - Cooper Webb, Mitchell Oldenburg, Michael Leib with Daniel Blair, JT and Anthony Armsby In-Studio

The word is finally out, Cooper Webb is now in FLY Gear and we have him on to talk all about the switch and how stoked everyone is for this new beginning. Mitchell Oldenburg is always a good interview because he says what he feels and super genuine. We talk to Freckle about WSX, his awesome looking Arby's bike and 2025. Michael Leib owner of Canvas Raceway is on to talk gear, gear and gear!! Daniel Blair is here and of course, like always, he has some explaining to do. JT and Anthony Armsby of Fly Racing are both in studio as well!