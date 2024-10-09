The Steve Matthes Show on RacerX

With Triumph announcing that Jeremy Coker has moved from Star Yamaha to GM of Triumph Racing, we thought that getting Jeremy on the phone to talk about this decision, why now, what's it entail and more was proper.
24:33
EVS Sports presents: LVK: More Than Moto "Oversaturation"
EVS Sports presents LVK: More Than Moto where Start Your Systems' Kellen Brauer and Vital MX's Lewis Phillips debate current SX/MX/MXGP topics as well as general life itself. In Episode 39, the boys discuss what happened at Feld media days, whether or not there's becoming too many bike options in the sport, how to keep non-endemic sponsors more engaged, and more. It's all brought to you by EVS Sports, Namura, and Race Tech. Use the code 'LVK30' at EVS-sports.com.
1:06:22
Guest: Brett Metcalfe
Metty hangs it up after a great career in the USA, Canada and Australia! Matthes talks to Brett about his final race, his long career in the sport, coming to the USA, regrets, the different bikes/teams he's ridden for, the state of Aussie SX/MX, heading to Europe back in the day and more.
1:34:58
FXR Racing/Race Tech Privateer Island #244- Jackson Richardson
Pulpmx30 code to save at FXR Racing.com and Pulp20 code at Race Tech to save. The former Aussie privateer tells us about his growing social media following, what he's doing now, his time in the USA chasing the dream, the state of Aussie MX/SX now and more.
1:11:04
EVS Sports presents: LVK: More Than Moto "We are Passengers"
EVS Sports presents LVK: More Than Moto where Start Your Systems' Kellen Brauer and Vital MX's Lewis Phillips debate current SX/MX/MXGP topics as well as general life itself. In Episode 38, the boys discuss KTM's financial struggles and announcement they will enter self-administration, what problems arise from athletes racing for many different sanctioning bodies, more stats with Lewis, and more. It's all brought to you by EVS Sports, Namura, and Race Tech. Use the code 'LVK30' at EVS-sports.com.