The Steve Matthes Show on RacerX

EVS Sports presents: LVK: More Than Moto "Oversaturation"

EVS Sports presents LVK: More Than Moto where Start Your Systems' Kellen Brauer and Vital MX's Lewis Phillips debate current SX/MX/MXGP topics as well as general life itself. In Episode 39, the boys discuss what happened at Feld media days, whether or not there's becoming too many bike options in the sport, how to keep non-endemic sponsors more engaged, and more. It's all brought to you by EVS Sports, Namura, and Race Tech. Use the code 'LVK30' at EVS-sports.com.