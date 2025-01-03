Fly Racing is proud to bring to you the Fly Racing MOTO:60 Show brought to you by GET and Maxxis. We bring you the live bench-racing discussion before every rac...

About The Fly Racing Moto:60 Show

Fly Racing is proud to bring to you the Fly Racing MOTO:60 Show brought to you by GET and Maxxis. We bring you the live bench-racing discussion before every race. Thursday mornings at 11am PST. Listen in, call in and pass the word. Thanks to Fly Racing, GET, Maxxis, 100%, DeCal Works, Vertex and Plum Creek Funding and thanks for listening!