Fantasy Footballers Dynasty - Fantasy Football Podcast

Dynasty Time Machine on today’s dynasty fantasy football podcast! Borg, Betz, and Mike discuss dynasty TEs comparing age, production, and future outlook among the top-12 TEs in the Footballers ranks. Join Borg, Betz, and a Baller each week to take your Dynasty fantasy football game to the next level and dominate your league -- Fantasy Football Podcast for August 5th, 2026.



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