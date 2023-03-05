Fantasy Footballers Dynasty - Fantasy Football Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dynasty Fantasy Football from The Fantasy Footballers. Deep-dive into the world of Dynasty Fantasy Football with hosts Kyle Borgognoni, Matthew Betz, Jason Moor... More
Dynasty Fantasy Football from The Fantasy Footballers. Deep-dive into the world of Dynasty Fantasy Football with hosts Kyle Borgognoni, Matthew Betz, Jason Moor... More

  • Rookie Mock Draft + NFL Draft Reactions, Black Holes - Dynasty Fantasy Football
    Rookie draft time! On today’s dynasty fantasy football podcast, Borg, Betz, Mike, and Jason make picks in a two-round dynasty rookie mock draft! The guys discuss the strategy behind each pick including which player's stocks changed the most after the NFL Draft. Join Borg, Betz, and a Baller each week to take your Dynasty fantasy football game to the next level and dominate your league -- Fantasy Football Podcast for May 3rd, 2023. Want more Dynasty content? Dive into the Dynasty Pass in the UDK+ at UltimateDraftKit.com Connect with The Fantasy Footballers: Visit us on the Web Support the Show Follow on Twitter Follow on Instagram Join our Discord Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:15:29
  • Rookie Draft Tips + Maximizing Value, Golden Ticket - Dynasty Fantasy Football
    NFL Draft week is here! On today’s dynasty fantasy football podcast, tips and strategy for your dynasty rookie drafts! Plus, other topics covered like the Aaron Rodgers trade, Jordan Love outlook, trading rookie picks, and how to navigate the rookie scouting process! Join Borg, Betz, and a Baller each week to take your Dynasty fantasy football game to the next level and dominate your league -- Fantasy Football Podcast for April 26th, 2023. Want more Dynasty content? Dive into the Dynasty Pass in the UDK+ at UltimateDraftKit.com Connect with The Fantasy Footballers: Visit us on the Web Support the Show Follow on Twitter Follow on Instagram Join our Discord Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    1:09:47
  • Rookie QB & TE Preview + Dynasty Mistakes, Jaws Returns - Dynasty Fantasy Football
    Rookie quarterback and tight end preview! On today’s dynasty fantasy football podcast, a number of prospects are discussed as the NFL Draft nears! Plus, dynasty tips and mistakes to avoid as a dynasty manager! Join Borg, Betz, and a Baller each week to take your Dynasty fantasy football game to the next level and dominate your league -- Fantasy Football Podcast for April 19th, 2023. Want more Dynasty content? Dive into the Dynasty Pass in the UDK+ at UltimateDraftKit.com Connect with The Fantasy Footballers: Visit us on the Web Support the Show Follow on Twitter Follow on Instagram Join our Discord Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:25:37
  • Rookie WR Deep Dive + Draft Strategy, Yellow Flags - Dynasty Fantasy Football
    The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty show is back to prepare you for the NFL Draft and dynasty rookie drafts! On today’s fantasy football podcast, a deep dive into the WR draft class for 2023! Plus, tips and advice for late first-round picks in your rookie drafts! Join Borg, Betz, and a Baller each week to take your Dynasty fantasy football game to the next level and dominate your league -- Fantasy Football Podcast for April 12th, 2023. Want more Dynasty content? Dive into the Dynasty Pass in the UDK+ at UltimateDraftKit.com Connect with The Fantasy Footballers: Visit us on the Web Support the Show Follow on Twitter Follow on Instagram Join our Discord Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    1:12:43
  • Rookie RB Deep Dive + Dynasty Tips, Underwear Bandit - Dynasty Fantasy Football
    The first-ever edition of the Fantasy Footballers Dynasty podcast is here! On today’s episode, a close look at the rookie RB draft class for 2023! Who could be a value pick in dynasty rookie drafts? Plus, important dynasty tips, "take it or leave it" players, and more as the NFL Draft approaches! Join Borg, Betz, and a Baller each week to take your Dynasty fantasy football game to the next level and dominate your league! -- Fantasy Football Podcast for April 5th, 2023. Want more Dynasty content? Dive into the Dynasty Pass in the UDK+ at UltimateDraftKit.com Connect with The Fantasy Footballers: Visit us on the Web Support the Show Follow on Twitter Follow on Instagram Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    1:24:45

About Fantasy Footballers Dynasty - Fantasy Football Podcast

Dynasty Fantasy Football from The Fantasy Footballers. Deep-dive into the world of Dynasty Fantasy Football with hosts Kyle Borgognoni, Matthew Betz, Jason Moore, and Mike "The Fantasy Hitman" Wright. The guys bring their industry-leading expertise each week breaking down the Dynasty world, including NFL Rookie Scouting, NFL Draft coverage, Dynasty Draft advice, player breakdowns, and so much more. A high-quality, entertaining Dynasty podcast from the best in the business. Win your Dynasty league and enjoy every minute of it.
