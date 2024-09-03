The Action Network Sports Betting Podcast

The Action Network Podcast is back for another NFL Sunday Recap episode. NFL betting experts Evan Abrams and Brandon Anderson team up to discuss the somewhat lackluster NFL Sunday slate despite a nice comeback with for the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, yet another rah rah Mike Tomlin spot and one blocked field goal away from Kansas City's first loss on the season. They get into what they saw and what it means as the NFL season continues. Plus, a look at how things looked in Las Vegas from VegasInsiders' Patrick Everson and some Hot Read picks from Brandon for NFL Week 11. All that and more right here on the Action Network Podcast. Don't forget to join the Action Network Discord server to chat with Action Network experts and fellow gamblers. Plus, check out the Action Network app and sign up for Action Pro for instant notifications from our top experts. Just follow this link to get started. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

After a sleepy week full of dud games, an NFL slate full of marquee matchups awaits gamblers everywhere. The Bills welcome the undefeated Chiefs, who haven't lost since last Christmas. Plus, we've got underdog king Mike Tomlin squaring off against Baltimore, a terrific Thursday Night Football game, and so much more. Action Network NFL experts Chris Raybon and Stuckey return to cover all these matchups and more as they build another Sunday Six Pack of against the spread bets. Plus we get teasers, a moneyline underdog parlay and coverage across the entire weekend slate.And if you're interested in chatting with Action Network experts, connecting with fellow gamblers, and receiving in more free betting picks and advice, be sure to join the free Action Discord server today.3 - THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL9 - SUNDAY SIX PACK PICK 115 - PICK 219 - PICK 323 - PICK 428 - PICK 536 - PICK 642 - TOTALS48 - TEASERS59 - MONEYLINE UNDERDOGS67 - BEST OF THE REST Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Action Network NFL betting experts Brandon Anderson and Evan Abrams are back for more best bets, trends and talking points around the NFL for Week 11. Tune in to hear where they're seeing value this week, in the futures and awards market and more. They pass the pigskin around and discuss some top storylines in the league as well as talk some bets and leans they have for this weekend. Plus a parlay for the biggest game on the slate and a Lookahead pick for NFL Week 12. All that and more here on the Action Network Podcast. Don't forget to join the Action Network Discord server to chat with Action Network experts and fellow gamblers. Plus, check out the Action Network app and sign up for Action Pro for instant notifications from our top experts. Just follow this link to get started. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The Action Network is back with a UFC & Boxing Preview for UFC 309 and Tyson vs. Paul. Action Network MMA betting experts Billy Ward, Bryan Fonseca and John LanFranca team up to discuss the UFC card and preview the big boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Tune in to hear how they approach betting combat sports and specifically where they're seeing value this weekend. Don't forget to join the Action Network Discord server to chat with Action Network experts and fellow gamblers. Plus, find this UFC show each week there. Finally, check out the Action Network app and sign up for Action Pro for instant notifications from our top experts. Just follow this link to get started. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

After an exciting NFL Week 11 Sunday, Action Network NFL betting experts Evan Abrams and Brandon Anderson are back for another NFL Recap. They go game-by-game and discuss what they saw from the good, the bad and the ugly. It was a pretty profitable day for a lot of folks at Action as sides, totals and player props came through for many experts. Tune in to hear how things went in the NFL this week and stick around for a market report from Patrick Everson in Las Vegas and to hear a few Hot Reads from Brandon Anderson. Don't forget to join the Action Network Discord server to chat with Action Network experts and fellow gamblers. Plus, check out the Action Network app and sign up for Action Pro for instant notifications from our top experts. Just follow this link to get started. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Action Network Sports Betting Podcast

Named "Best Betting Podcast or Radio Show" by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, welcome to the undisputed podcast destination for serious bettors of NFL football and beyond. We dedicate ourselves to serving gamblers, and that's why we deliver four best-in-class episodes every week during the NFL season. But even after the season ends, gamblers still hear best-in-class betting content every week, so they're ready to profit on the NFL and beyond, every month of the year. So if the game means more to you, this podcast is your best bet. Under center are top Action Network's analysts and handicapping veterans like Chris Raybon, Brandon Anderson and the incomparable Stuckey. They're joined by veteran journalists, professional gamblers and data obsessives like “The Oddsmaker” Sean Koerner, Action Network’s Director of Predictive Analytics and a 3-time #1 ranked FantasyPros NFL expert. Together our crew provides the best analytics-driven projections, injury updates, and actionable gambling talk, with sage advice on betting market inefficiencies, avoiding misleading trends and so much more. Listeners can download or stream episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play and other podcast platforms, where they can check out past episodes and rate, review and subscribe to the show. For more great sports gambling and fantasy content, including up-to-the-minute fantasy updates, custom bet tracking and analytics, check out ActionNetwork.com, our live NFL betting show Convince Me every NFL Sunday on Twitter @ActionNetworkHQ, or download the Action Network’s free award-winning mobile app for iOS and Android. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.