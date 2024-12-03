Locked On Dolphins - Daily Podcast On The Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Designate Bradley Chubb & Cameron Goode For Return, Make Backup QB Change
Can the Miami Dolphins' latest roster changes propel them to victory? With Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode returning to practice, the Dolphins are poised for a potential turnaround with their pass rush room. This episode dives into the strategic shifts within the Miami Dolphins, spotlighting the quarterback depth chart changes that see Tyler Huntley stepping up as Tua Tagovailoa's backup, while Skyler Thompson moves to QB3. Host Kyle Crabbs analyzes the implications of these moves, discussing potential roster adjustments and the impact on the Dolphins' playoff hopes. Key figures like Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike McDaniel are also in the spotlight as the team navigates its path forward.Tune in to discover how these developments could reshape the Dolphins' season and what it means for their upcoming games.0:00 Intro6:11 Bradley Chubb's Practice Window11:17 Quarterback Depth Chart Changes17:30 Roster Spot Considerations23:38 Wide Receiver and Defensive Line Analysis27:46 Conclusion
Introducing Denver Broncos Survive Browns Upset, Trevor Lawrence Should be DONE & What Next for Chicago Bears from Locked On NFL – Daily Podcast On The National Football League.Follow the show: Locked On NFL – Daily Podcast On The National Football LeagueThe Denver Broncos survived a wild Monday Night Football game with the Cleveland Browns mostly because Jameis Winston gave the Broncos two free touchdowns with pick-sixes. The Broncos are still a team that is hard to trust and the Browns certainly would have been better this season with Winston as the starter. The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be without Trevor Lawrence this week, but should the Jaguars sit him the rest of the season? Christian McCaffery was placed on IR by the San Francisco 49ers and their season ends with his. Finally, the Chicago Bears have an interesting future ahead, who should be their next head coach?
Turning The Page From Miami Dolphins' Week 13 Loss, What Lies Ahead & What To Watch
Can the Miami Dolphins bounce back after their recent setback against the Green Bay Packers? Explore the intricate dynamics of the Dolphins' offensive strategy and defensive challenges. Host Kyle Crabbs provides a critical analysis of the team's play-calling and management decisions, highlighting key figures such as Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier. The discussion also touches on the impact of injuries to players like Jalen Phillips and Bradley Chubb, as well as the potential need for roster changes.Don't miss this insightful breakdown of the Miami Dolphins' current state and future prospects. Tune in for a deep dive into the team's journey and what lies ahead.0:00 Intro6:09 Roster Construction Challenges12:20 Offensive Line Strategy18:03 Defensive Concerns23:13 Playoff Prospects and Team Changes28:22 General Manager's Role
Miami Dolphins Get Packed Up By Green Bay In 30-17 Week 13 Defeat
The Miami Dolphins face a harsh reality after a Thanksgiving clash with the Green Bay Packers, leaving fans questioning the team's readiness for high-stakes games. Why can't the Dolphins solve their early-game blunders and questionable coaching decisions in big moments?Join host Kyle Crabbs as he breaks down the Dolphins' performance, spotlighting key players like Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Discover how early mistakes, such as Malik Washington's muffed punt, set the tone for the game. Explore the impact of coaching choices and the imbalance in the Dolphins' offensive strategy, with a focus on their reliance on passing over rushing. Defensive struggles and injuries to players like Cam Smith and Kader Kohou add to the team's challenges.Don't miss this critical analysis of the Miami Dolphins' path forward. Tune in for insights that could shape the rest of their season.0:00 Intro5:07 Game Management Issues10:20 Strategic Decisions and Consequences15:29 Team Building Ideologies20:36 Offensive Struggles and Missed Opportunities25:46 Defensive Effort and Mistakes
Locked On Dolphins POSTCAST: 'Phins Smoked by Red-Hot GB Packers in 30-17 Loss on the Frozen Tundra
Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Jaylen Reed, as the Green Bay Packers got off to a fast start to beat Miami 30-17 and snap the Dolphins’ three-game win streak.Miami (5-7) continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather. The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees (-2.7 Celsius) with 10-mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18. The Dolphins (5-7) have lost their past 11 games in which the kickoff temp has been below 40 degrees (4.4 Celsius).Love was 21 of 28 for 274 yards. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa went 37 of 46 for 364 yards with two touchdowns, though he also was sacked five times.Love and Reed connected on touchdown completions of 3 and 12 yards, Josh Jacobs scored from 1 yard out and Brandon McManus kicked two field goals as Green Bay built a 27-3 lead.Miami tried to come back in the 2nd half.Tagovailoa’s 14-yard pass to De’Von Achane – and a 2-point conversion pass to Jaylen Waddle- cut Green Bay’s lead to 27-11 with 2:43 left in third. After Miami stopped Jacobs for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 to force a punt, the Dolphins drove again and had second-and-goal at the 1 early in the fourth quarter.Then the Packers made a goal-line stand to thwart the comeback attempt. They stuffed Achane on second down, Tua couldn’t connect with Jonnu Smith on third down, and Quay Walker's fourth-down sack sealed the dealA 49-yard completion from Love to Jacobs then set up a McManus 33-yard field goal with 5:02 left. .Miami completed the scoring on a deflected 14-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill with 3:04 remaining.After forcing a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, the Dolphins gave Green Bay a first-and-goal opportunity when Malik Washington muffed a punt and the Packers recovered the fumble at the 9. The turnover set up Love’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Reed on third-and-goal. Green Bay reached the end zone again on its next series as Jacobs' touchdown capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes.The Dolphins had first-and-goal at the 9 in the second quarter but settled for Jason Sanders’ 33-yard field goal. Green Bay then scored 10 points in the final 96 seconds of the half to make it 24-3. After Tua overthrew Achane on fourth-and-5 from Green Bay’s 38 with 22 seconds left, Green Bay got the ball back and kicked a field goal before halftime to make it 24-3.Happy Thanksgiving Dolphins Fans!----- ‘LIVE’ Instant reaction from Jim GRIES Grieshaber -----Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Skylight Frame Get $20 off a Skylight Frame when you go to SkylightFrame.com/NFL.Hillsdale College All of Hillsdale’s courses are self-paced so that you can start whenever, and tune in wherever. Plus, you can go deeper with readings, quizzes, discussions - or just enjoy the lectures. Go right now to hillsdale.edu/lockedon to enroll. There’s no cost, and it’s easy to get started.PrizePicks Download the app and use code lockedonnfl to win $50 instantly when you play $5. You don't even need to win to receive your $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game. Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFLGametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuel You can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
About Locked On Dolphins - Daily Podcast On The Miami Dolphins
Locked On Dolphins podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Miami Dolphins and the National Football League. Hosted by Kyle Crabbs, the Locked On Dolphins podcast provides your daily Dolphins fix with expert, local analysis, and the most in-depth analysis, commentary and coverage of all aspects of the Dolphins franchise. The Locked On Dolphins podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Dolphins locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Dolphins podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.