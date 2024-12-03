Locked On Dolphins - Daily Podcast On The Miami Dolphins

Locked On Dolphins POSTCAST: 'Phins Smoked by Red-Hot GB Packers in 30-17 Loss on the Frozen Tundra

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Jaylen Reed, as the Green Bay Packers got off to a fast start to beat Miami 30-17 and snap the Dolphins' three-game win streak.Miami (5-7) continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather. The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees (-2.7 Celsius) with 10-mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18. The Dolphins (5-7) have lost their past 11 games in which the kickoff temp has been below 40 degrees (4.4 Celsius).Love was 21 of 28 for 274 yards. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa went 37 of 46 for 364 yards with two touchdowns, though he also was sacked five times.Love and Reed connected on touchdown completions of 3 and 12 yards, Josh Jacobs scored from 1 yard out and Brandon McManus kicked two field goals as Green Bay built a 27-3 lead.Miami tried to come back in the 2nd half.Tagovailoa's 14-yard pass to De'Von Achane – and a 2-point conversion pass to Jaylen Waddle- cut Green Bay's lead to 27-11 with 2:43 left in third. After Miami stopped Jacobs for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 to force a punt, the Dolphins drove again and had second-and-goal at the 1 early in the fourth quarter.Then the Packers made a goal-line stand to thwart the comeback attempt. They stuffed Achane on second down, Tua couldn't connect with Jonnu Smith on third down, and Quay Walker's fourth-down sack sealed the dealA 49-yard completion from Love to Jacobs then set up a McManus 33-yard field goal with 5:02 left. .Miami completed the scoring on a deflected 14-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill with 3:04 remaining.After forcing a three-and-out on the game's opening possession, the Dolphins gave Green Bay a first-and-goal opportunity when Malik Washington muffed a punt and the Packers recovered the fumble at the 9. The turnover set up Love's 3-yard touchdown pass to Reed on third-and-goal. Green Bay reached the end zone again on its next series as Jacobs' touchdown capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes.The Dolphins had first-and-goal at the 9 in the second quarter but settled for Jason Sanders' 33-yard field goal. Green Bay then scored 10 points in the final 96 seconds of the half to make it 24-3. After Tua overthrew Achane on fourth-and-5 from Green Bay's 38 with 22 seconds left, Green Bay got the ball back and kicked a field goal before halftime to make it 24-3.Happy Thanksgiving Dolphins Fans!----- 'LIVE' Instant reaction from Jim GRIES Grieshaber -----