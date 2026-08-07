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Brandon Walker College Football Show

Barstool Sports
FootballSports
Brandon Walker College Football Show
Latest episode

577 episodes

  • Brandon Walker College Football Show

    The Coaches Poll Is Out and Brandon Talks 1 on 1 With Pardon My Take's CFB Expert | The BFW Show 8.6.26

    08/07/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    The Brandon Walker College Football show is BACK! Tune in every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday night during the season to listen to the #1 voice in College Football talk all things College Football.

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    To keep up with all things BFW Show

    Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bfwshow
    Follow us on X: https://www.twitter.com/bfwshow
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebfwshow
    Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebfwshow
    And make sure to subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9v6icpVdER0VGQpA3uUUsQ

    To keep up with all things Brandon Walker you can find him

    on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandonfwalker?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
    on X: https://x.com/BFW?s=20
    on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonfwalker?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
    on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrandonFWalker

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
  • Brandon Walker College Football Show

    The Return of The Brandon Walker College Football Show + Josh Pate in Studio | The BFW Show 8.3.26

    08/04/2026 | 2h 37 mins.
    The Brandon Walker College Football show is BACK! Tune in every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday night during the season to listen to the #1 voice in College Football talk all things College Football.

    Boll and Branch - Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping and returns at https://BollAndBranch.com/ROUGH.

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    Nutrafol - Visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code WALKER for $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping.

    BlueChew - Visit https://BlueChew.com for more details and important safety information.

    To keep up with all things BFW Show

    Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bfwshow
    Follow us on X: https://www.twitter.com/bfwshow
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebfwshow
    Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebfwshow
    And make sure to subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9v6icpVdER0VGQpA3uUUsQ

    To keep up with all things Brandon Walker you can find him

    on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandonfwalker?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
    on X: https://x.com/BFW?s=20
    on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonfwalker?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
    on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrandonFWalker

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
  • Brandon Walker College Football Show

    5 HOT TAKES FOR THE 2026 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON + A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

    07/15/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    College Football podcast on Barstool sports hosted by Brandon Walker and Kayce Smith

    00:00 Intro
    10:30 5 hot takes for the 2026 CFB season
    47:30 Answering your twitter questions
    01:21:46 A major announcement

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++

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    Follow the podcast on...

    Facebook: facebook.com/UnnecRoughness
    Instagram: instagram.com/unnecroughness/
    Twitter: twitter.com/unnecroughness/
    TikTok: tiktok.com/@unnecroughness

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
  • Brandon Walker College Football Show

    BRANDON WALKER AND KAYCE SMITH DELIVER A THROWBACK EPISODE

    02/12/2026 | 57 mins.
    College Football podcast on Barstool sports hosted by Brandon Walker and Kayce Smith presented by Twisted Tea

    Brandon and Kayce sit down to talk a little College Football before we head into the off-season break.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++

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    BetterHelp - Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/smith.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Follow the podcast on...

    Facebook: facebook.com/UnnecRoughness
    Instagram: instagram.com/unnecroughness/
    Twitter: twitter.com/unnecroughness/
    TikTok: tiktok.com/@unnecroughness

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
  • Brandon Walker College Football Show

    THE OFFSEASON IS HERE, MIKE KATIC TALKS NEW ERA OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL, & IS ALABAMA A TOP 5 SEC JOB?

    02/03/2026 | 55 mins.
    T-Bob, Big Ev, and Blutman are joined by Mike Katic to ring in the College Football offseason as they talk CFB scheduling, the ever developing new era of College sports, and whether or not Alabama Football has lost its luster.

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    ++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Follow the podcast on...

    Facebook: facebook.com/UnnecRoughness
    Instagram: instagram.com/unnecroughness/
    Twitter: twitter.com/unnecroughness/
    TikTok: tiktok.com/@unnecroughness

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
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About Brandon Walker College Football Show
The only college football podcast in the country that delivers real, raw, unfiltered takes on the best sport in America. Hosts Brandon Walker and Kayce Smith, alongside co-hosts JackMac and Katie Stats, pull no punches when discussing the national landscape of college football. New episodes drop every Tuesday.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
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