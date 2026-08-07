Brandon Walker College Football Show

T-Bob, Big Ev, and Blutman are joined by Mike Katic to ring in the College Football offseason as they talk CFB scheduling, the ever developing new era of College sports, and whether or not Alabama Football has lost its luster.



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