Brandon Walker College Football Show

The only college football podcast in the country that delivers real, raw, unfiltered takes on the best sport in America. Hosts Brandon Walker and Kayce Smith, a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 343
Teams Riding the Hype Train Heading Into 2023 + Surprise Guest!
In Episode 285:
-Surprise guest appearance!
-Auburn’s TJ Finley enters the transfer portal
-Revisiting the Saban vs Kirby argument with our guest
-The exodus of Michigan State, the Spartans lose their QB1 and WR1
-Brandon would never take a victory lap about his Will Levis takes being 1000% correct. Never.
-Looking at the 2024 NFL Mock Draft
-Tyler Buchner transfers the Alabama
-Teams that are riding the hype train heading in to 2023
-2 Minute Drill!
+++++++++++++++++++++++++
Support us by supporting the brands that sponsor our show!
BetterHelp: Visit https://barstool.link/BHRoughness today to get 10% off your first month.
HelloFresh: Go to https://barstool.link/HellofreshWalker and use code walker16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
5/2/2023
1:23:02
Why This Is The LEAST Dangerous Alabama Team Nick Saban Has Ever Had
In Episode 284:
-Ole Miss fan's CRAZY Facebook post about Morgan Wallen concert
-Things are getting rocky for Colorado
-Is Alabama not that intimidating this season?
-Greg Sankey is becoming a dictator
-Bear Alexander transfers to USC
-Kansas State fans went OFF on us
-Will Levis + Draft talk
-Looking at every playoff contenders' scheduleYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
4/25/2023
1:34:52
Why Nick Saban is No Longer the Best Coach in CFB (Top 10 Coaches List)
In Episode 283:
-Brandon's back from vacation
-Spring QB battles aplenty!
-Arch Manning's first spring game was... interesting
-Jeremy Pruitt's hearing underway
-TCU and tampering controversies in the transfer portal era
-Our "Top 10 Coaches for 2023" lists
-Should Ryan Day be considered a top 10 coach?
-Kirby vs Saban
-Which schools are the best (and worst) at developing star talent?
+++++++++++++++++
Support us by supporting the brands that sponsor our show!
HelloFresh: Go to https://barstool.link/HellofreshWalker and use code walker50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
4/19/2023
1:13:13
The Top 10 Most Annoying CFB Fan Bases RANKED
In Episode 282:
-Spring football is a decaying relic of CFB
-Kliff Kingsbury is back
-Top 10 teams that need to STFU and play
-Brandon came up with the most genius rule change of all time
-Creating new rivalries in CFB
-Top 10 most annoying fanbases on Twitter
-We asked the Roughnecks to create new rivalriesYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
4/11/2023
1:05:12
The 10 Most Un-Answerable Questions in CFB
In Episode 281:
-CBB vs CFB Playoffs
-UConn Basketball
-Nebraska Fans are not happy with us
-Brandon's Un-answerable Questions
-Is Saban still the "Best Coach in America"?
-Can TCU do anything to avoid being called a "flop"?
-What makes an exciting Heisman race?
-Is the transition Big 12 the most interesting conference in 2023?
-Which of these 4 schools fit in their conference the least?
-Good Stadium, Bad Team?
-Angel Reese/Kim Mulkey
-5-star QB or Best OC?
-Which program has fallen off the hardest over the last 10 years?
-Which big job in CFB is opening soon?
+++++++++++++++++
Support us by supporting the brands that sponsor our show!
HelloFresh: Go to https://barstool.link/HellofreshWalker and use code walker50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
The only college football podcast in the country that delivers real, raw, unfiltered takes on the best sport in America. Hosts Brandon Walker and Kayce Smith, alongside co-hosts JackMac and Katie Stats, pull no punches when discussing the national landscape of college football. New episodes drop every Tuesday.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness