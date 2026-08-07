Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
577 episodes
The Coaches Poll Is Out and Brandon Talks 1 on 1 With Pardon My Take's CFB Expert | The BFW Show 8.6.2608/07/2026 | 1h 46 mins.The Brandon Walker College Football show is BACK! Tune in every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday night during the season to listen to the #1 voice in College Football talk all things College Football.
BlueChew - Visit https://BlueChew.com for more details and important safety information.
Reese's - Reese’s. The Official Candy Partner of Barstool Sports. Go Get Reese’s Wherever You Shop
Rocket Money - Join at https://RocketMoney.com/BRANDON
To keep up with all things BFW Show
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bfwshow
Follow us on X: https://www.twitter.com/bfwshow
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebfwshow
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebfwshow
And make sure to subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9v6icpVdER0VGQpA3uUUsQ
To keep up with all things Brandon Walker you can find him
on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandonfwalker?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
on X: https://x.com/BFW?s=20
on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonfwalker?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrandonFWalker
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
The Return of The Brandon Walker College Football Show + Josh Pate in Studio | The BFW Show 8.3.2608/04/2026 | 2h 37 mins.The Brandon Walker College Football show is BACK! Tune in every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday night during the season to listen to the #1 voice in College Football talk all things College Football.
Boll and Branch - Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping and returns at https://BollAndBranch.com/ROUGH.
BODYARMOR - Work hard and hydrate hard with BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Grab it at 7-Eleven
Reese's - Reese’s. The Official Candy Partner of Barstool Sports. Go Get Reese’s Wherever You Shop
Nutrafol - Visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code WALKER for $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping.
BlueChew - Visit https://BlueChew.com for more details and important safety information.
To keep up with all things BFW Show
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bfwshow
Follow us on X: https://www.twitter.com/bfwshow
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebfwshow
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebfwshow
And make sure to subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9v6icpVdER0VGQpA3uUUsQ
To keep up with all things Brandon Walker you can find him
on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandonfwalker?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
on X: https://x.com/BFW?s=20
on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonfwalker?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrandonFWalker
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
- College Football podcast on Barstool sports hosted by Brandon Walker and Kayce Smith
00:00 Intro
10:30 5 hot takes for the 2026 CFB season
47:30 Answering your twitter questions
01:21:46 A major announcement
++++++++++++++++++++++++
Wayfair - Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
Nutrafol - Visit https://Nutrafol.com and enter promo code UR for $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping.
Rocket Money - Join at https://RocketMoney.com/ROUGH
++++++++++++++++++++++++
Follow the podcast on...
Facebook: facebook.com/UnnecRoughness
Instagram: instagram.com/unnecroughness/
Twitter: twitter.com/unnecroughness/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@unnecroughness
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
- College Football podcast on Barstool sports hosted by Brandon Walker and Kayce Smith presented by Twisted Tea
Brandon and Kayce sit down to talk a little College Football before we head into the off-season break.
++++++++++++++++++++++++
Wayfair - Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home.
IQBAR - Text ROUGHNESS to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.
Nutrafol - Visit https://Nutrafol.com and enter promo code UR for $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping.
Gametime - Download the Gametime app and use code ROUGH for $20 off your first purchase.
Boll and Branch - Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping and returns at BollAndBranch.com/ROUGH.
BetterHelp - Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/smith.
++++++++++++++++++++++++
Follow the podcast on...
Facebook: facebook.com/UnnecRoughness
Instagram: instagram.com/unnecroughness/
Twitter: twitter.com/unnecroughness/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@unnecroughness
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
THE OFFSEASON IS HERE, MIKE KATIC TALKS NEW ERA OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL, & IS ALABAMA A TOP 5 SEC JOB?02/03/2026 | 55 mins.T-Bob, Big Ev, and Blutman are joined by Mike Katic to ring in the College Football offseason as they talk CFB scheduling, the ever developing new era of College sports, and whether or not Alabama Football has lost its luster.
++++++++++++++++++++++++
DraftKings - GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).
21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new customer. Must register new account to receive reward Token. Must select Token BEFORE placing min. $5 bet to receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Min. -500 odds req. Token and Bonus Bets are single-use and non-withdrawable. Bet must settle by and Token expires 2/22/26. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 2/15/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
Gametime - Download the Gametime app and use code ROUGH for $20 off your first purchase.
Tony Chachere's Seasoning - Meet the all-new Tony's Cajun Kick. Turn up the heat, turn up the flavor. Cajun Kick brings bold spice, zesty garlic, and just the right burn to wake up anything on your plate. Shop now at https://www.cajunkick.com/barstool
Rocket Money - Join at https://RocketMoney.com/rough
BlueChew - Get 10% off your first month of BlueChew Gold with code ROUGHNESS https://bluechew.com
++++++++++++++++++++++++
Follow the podcast on...
Facebook: facebook.com/UnnecRoughness
Instagram: instagram.com/unnecroughness/
Twitter: twitter.com/unnecroughness/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@unnecroughness
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughness
More Football podcasts
- Brandon Walker College Football ShowFootball, Sports
- NightcapFootball, Sports
- Pardon My TakeFootball, Sports
- Josh Pate's College Football ShowFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Fantasy Football TodayFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- The Herd with Colin CowherdFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Rich Eisen ShowComedy, Football, Sports
- Cover 3 College FootballFootball, Sports
- The Pat McAfee ShowFootball, Sports
Trending Football podcasts
- Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago BearsFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Independent: A Notre Dame Football PodcastFootball, Sports
- Volquest.comBaseball, Basketball, Football, Sports
- Green Light with Chris LongEntertainment News, Football, News, Sports
- Pride of Detroit: for Detroit Lions fansFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Domonique Foxworth ShowFootball, Sports
- Sports ChasersBaseball, Basketball, Fantasy Sports, Football, Golf, Hockey, News, Rugby, Running, Soccer, Sports, Sports News, Tennis, Wrestling
- 4th&1 Podcast with Cam NewtonFootball, Sports
- The Kevin Sheehan ShowFootball, Sports
About Brandon Walker College Football Show
The only college football podcast in the country that delivers real, raw, unfiltered takes on the best sport in America. Hosts Brandon Walker and Kayce Smith, alongside co-hosts JackMac and Katie Stats, pull no punches when discussing the national landscape of college football. New episodes drop every Tuesday.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnecroughnessPodcast website
Listen to Brandon Walker College Football Show, Nightcap and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Brandon Walker College Football Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Brandon Walker College Football Show: Podcasts in Family