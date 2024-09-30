Phil Perry Joins The Show // Mike Vrabel Latest // How Much Will Drake Maye Play? - 1/3 (Hour 3)

(00:00) Zolak and Bertrand kick off the third hour with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston breaking down the latest on the Mike Vrabel front. (12:47) We get Phil’s thoughts on the dysfunction in the Patriots locker room and certain players going after fans. (24:31) The guys question whether Drake Maye will play Sunday. (35:46) We finish up the hour with Phil’s outlook on the Patriots WR room for next season.