Phil Perry Joins The Show // Mike Vrabel Latest // How Much Will Drake Maye Play? - 1/3 (Hour 3)
(00:00) Zolak and Bertrand kick off the third hour with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston breaking down the latest on the Mike Vrabel front. (12:47) We get Phil’s thoughts on the dysfunction in the Patriots locker room and certain players going after fans. (24:31) The guys question whether Drake Maye will play Sunday. (35:46) We finish up the hour with Phil’s outlook on the Patriots WR room for next season.
--------
42:18
Should The Patriots Fire AVP? // Jahlani Tavai Criticizes Fans // Read & React - 1/3 (Hour 2)
(00:00) Zolak and Bertrand start the second hour by questioning whether the Patriots should fire AVP. (13:53) We touch on the Patriots possibly having the first overall pick and Jahlani Tavai criticizing fans on radio this morning. (27:30) The crew dives into the biggest storylines for Week 18 with Read & React. (37:29) We finish the hour with more thoughts on the #1 pick and Jerod Mayo’s future.
--------
43:42
Is Mike Vrabel A Perfect Fit? // Chances Of Jerod Mayo Staying // The Football Card - 1/3 (Hour 1)
(00:00) Zolak and Bertrand touch on whether Dan Graziano is right for saying Mike Vrabel is a perfect fit with the Patriots. () The crew touches on James Palmer believing Jerod Mayo won’t be fired, but admitting Mike Vrabel could make things interesting. () We question whether the outcome of Bills @ Patriots could impact the Krafts’ decision to keep Jerod Mayo. () We dive into our picks for Week 18 of the NFL season.
--------
41:20
Shedeur Sanders To New England? // Walker Buehler Thoughts // Today’s Takeaway - 1/2 (Hour 4)
(00:00) Zolak and Bertrand start the final hour by touching on a Tik Tok they saw about one-hit wonders in the 1990s. (8:09) The guys react to a ridiculous scenario that could lead to Drake Maye getting traded and Shedeur Sanders being drafted by the Patriots. (22:16) We get Milliken’s quick thoughts on Walker Buehler signing with the Red Sox with more Patriots thoughts mixed in. (31:48) Today’s Takeaway.
--------
38:22
Albert Breer Joins The Show // Andrew Callahan’s Letter // Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels - 1/2 (Hour 3)
(00:00) Zolak and Bertrand kick off the third hour with Albert Breer of SI and MMQB giving his thoughts on the letter Andrew Callahan wrote that ownership should be sending to fans. (10:47) The crew gets Breer’s thoughts on Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels possibly teaming up. (26:05) The guys question whether Drake Maye should start on Sunday. (33:08) We finish the hour with Patriots thoughts from the last two hours.