Daily Faceoff Live with Frank Seravalli

Canada vs USA POST GAME | Daily Faceoff LIVE from 4 Nations Face-Off
Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuck break down the first ever 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team Canada and Team USA LIVE from Montreal!
42:44
Tkachuk's Take Over in Montreal | Daily Faceoff LIVE w/ Frank Seravalli
Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuck break down the 6-1 victory by Team USA over Team Finland last night.Our first topic will be focused around the Tkachuk brothers who dominated last night in their firs 4 Nations game. Can they keep this up and should they stay one the same line?Happy Valentine's Day! Let's play a little Matchmaker! Frank Seravalli talks about his favorite potential trades leading up to the deadline.Coach Jon Goyens then joins the show LIVE in Montreal to take a look into the future at Saturday's games including Canada vs. USA!
33:53
Canada Avoids Opening Night Stunner | Daily Faceoff LIVE w/ Frank Seravalli
Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuck break down the first ever 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team Canada and Team Sweden LIVE from Montreal!Let's start with an incredible Overtime winner by Mitch Marner and the vibes of the first ever 4 Nations Game.Then we will talk about the team on the other end of the ice as Sweden put up a great fight in game 1!Game 2 kicks off tonight with Team USA vs Team Finland, what are the keys to the game for each side?Then we talk about the Presser from last night where Gary Bettman talked about the upcoming World Cup.Arpon Basu will join us Live!
27:30
Canada vs Sweden POST GAME | Daily Faceoff LIVE from 4 Nations Face-Off
Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuck break down the first ever 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team Canada and Team Sweden LIVE from Montreal!
25:20
Finally Game Day: Getting Set for Canada vs. Sweden | Daily Faceoff LIVE w/ Frank Seravalli
Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk are LIVE from La Cage, inside the Bell Centre in Montreal to bring to straight into the action for Canada vs Sweden at the 4 Nations!In today's episode we we will start with Canada's road to victory. Will the strength of their blueline be able to counter their lack of goalie depth.We then take a look at Team Sweden and what they could do to find success this week.It's finally game day! Let's preview Team Canada vs Team Sweden.Then we play a game where the guys get to add one player to each team!Scott Burnside joins the show to talk about the tournament and tonight's game!
Every day Frank Seravalli is joined by a different co-host to discuss the biggest stories from around the hockey world! Join them for trade rumours, insight into last night's games, takes on the biggest stories and more! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.