Daily Faceoff Live with Frank Seravalli

Finally Game Day: Getting Set for Canada vs. Sweden | Daily Faceoff LIVE w/ Frank Seravalli

Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk are LIVE from La Cage, inside the Bell Centre in Montreal to bring to straight into the action for Canada vs Sweden at the 4 Nations!In today's episode we we will start with Canada's road to victory. Will the strength of their blueline be able to counter their lack of goalie depth.We then take a look at Team Sweden and what they could do to find success this week.It's finally game day! Let's preview Team Canada vs Team Sweden.Then we play a game where the guys get to add one player to each team!Scott Burnside joins the show to talk about the tournament and tonight's game!