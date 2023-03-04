Join Tom Coyne as he travels around the country interviewing the most interesting people in golf. More
Episode 136: Lou Stagner's Numbers Never Lie
The Golfer's Journal Podcast is made possible by member support. If you'd like to support the show, please consider becoming a member here: https://glfrsj.nl/Memberships
Lou Stagner never intended to become the golf data guy. But with a degree in analytics and a spreadsheet that’s tracked every single one of his shots since the 1990s, he’s uniquely qualified for it. The prolific tweeter joins Tom Coyne to discuss why not all 10 handicaps are equal, why more birdies is a bad strategy, the importance of keeping your stats and plenty more number nerdiness.
Tom Coyne: https://twitter.com/coynewriter Lou Stagner: https://twitter.com/LouStagner
4/26/2023
1:07:03
Episode 135: The Philosopher and the GOAT
Bernard Darwin didn't invent golf writing. But as TGJ contributor and philosophy professor Matt Chominski tells us, he was the first to prove it could be a career. Chominski and host Tom Coyne are your guides through Darwin's singular golf life, with timeless tales about Pine Valley, Bobby Jones, the inaugural Walker Cup, and his famed grandfather Charles (yes, that one).
4/16/2023
1:00:15
Episode 134: Handicapping The Masters
After an award-winning career as a PGA teaching professional, Keith Stewart is going all in on something more high stakes: betting on golf. The founder of readtheline.com joins host Tom Coyne to unpack what makes golf such an attractive sport to wager on, his rigorous process for making picks, the pros and cons of sports gambling and all the factors that make The Masters one of the most-bet weeks of the year.
4/3/2023
1:11:53
Episode 133: Short Game Chef's Secrets
Parker McLachlin, aka @shortgamechef, is a winner on the PGA Tour and is now helping some of the world’s best players revamp their short game using modern techniques. We sat down with Keith Mitchell and Collin Morikawa’s greenside guru to better understand how pros approach wedge play, why our understanding of it needs modernizing, why amateurs make it harder than it actually is and who the best to ever hold a wedge is.
Broken Tee Society members can get $70 off all of Parker's short game instructional content on shortgamechef.com. Become a member and find an exclusive code in your Member Locker today.
3/22/2023
1:00:36
Episode 132: Harry Higgs Has Opinions
Harry Higgs would like you to know that these are his opinions, and his alone. The PGA Tour veteran joins the pod to give his unfiltered thoughts on the USGA and R&A’s recent distance ruling, criticism from “Twitter warriors,” designated and no-cut events, LIV Golf, the emotional work he’s been doing to play better golf and much more.