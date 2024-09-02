Shaq And Chico ROAST Joel Embiid, Talk About Players Only Meeting Leaks & Share Hilarious Stories
On today's episode of The Big Podcast we welcome Chico Bean. Together Chico and Shaq talk Joel Embiid and the 76ers player meeting getting leaked, look back on all their accomplishments & ROAST each other. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode from The Big Podcast. Don't miss out on all the action this week at DraftKings! Download the DraftKings app today! Sign-up using https://dkng.co/bigpod or through my promo code BIGPODZipRecruiter. The smartest way to hire. Go to this exclusive web address to try ZipRecruiter for FREE: http://ZipRecruiter.com/BIGTry Huel with 15% OFF today using code BIG at http://huel.com/BIG. Fuel your best performance with Huel today!Download the Gametime app today or http://Gametime.co for $20 off your first order with code BIGPODIf you're ever injured, you can check out Morgan & Morgan. Their fee is free unless they win. For more information go to http://forthepeople.com/thebig or dial #LAW (#529) from your cell phone. This is a paid advertisement.Subscribe to The Big Podcast YouTube Channel to watch more episodes!Follow us on all platforms: https://linktr.ee/bigpodcastChapters:00:00 Intro02:23 Chico exposes and roasts Shaq05:18 Black comedy vs White comedy08:52 Dealing with cancel culture11:57 DraftKings ad12:40 Gametime ad14:10 Chico rants about competing with Shaq18:52 Wild'n Out and 85 South24:30 ZipRecruiter segment26:33 ZipRecruiter ad27:30 Morgan & Morgan ad28:10 Huel ad29:10 What if Chico was Shaq's size?30:38 Shaq's hilarious Icy Hot origin story33:55 Having Shaq on Wild'n Out37:19 DC comedians39:16 Players only meeting leaks41:38 Shaq and Chico reflect on their accomplishments44:27 Shaq-a-licious segment48:23 Black People Sh#t vs White People Sh#t50:00 Chico roasts Embiid's FT routine52:25 Dr. O'Neal fan advice54:40 EndingGAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/dk-offer-terms. Ends 1/5/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.MB015LOFCZSY8PG
Shaq & ‘Zo Open Up On Their NBA Beef, Becoming Besties & Talk Kidney Health Challenges
On today's episode of The Big Podcast, NBA legends reunite as we welcome basketball legend and kidney health advocate, Alonzo Mourning, to the show. Between Shaq and 'Zo's battles on the court, their contrasting lifestyles (wait until you hear about 'Zo's diet vs. Shaq's!), and other stories from back in the day, these two legends have plenty to laugh about. But it's not all jokes—Alonzo shares his powerful journey with APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD) and his mission with Power Forward (www.PowerForwardTogether.com) to educate others about this rapidly progressive kidney disease. Tune in for an inspiring conversation and some classic Shaq-and-'Zo banter you don't want to miss!This episode is sponsored by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Alonzo Mourning is a paid spokesperson for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.00:00 Intro02:18 Zo saved Shaq in the Finals?06:18 In memory of Dikembe Mutombo12:15 DK segment14:00 DK ad15:10 VRTX ad16:20 Lack of rivalries in current NBA19:05 Today's Big Men23:12 Gametime ad24:25 Liquid Death ad25:40 Alonzo opens up on forced retirement37:00 How Zo takes care of his health53:00 Shaq vs Heat Culture56:44 Being teammates with Shaq59:12 What current players could've handled their era?01:01:10 Zo reviews Shaq's diet and lifestyle01:05:35 Shaqalicious segment01:10:17 Vince Carter dunk01:13:09 Bench meme01:16:07 Ending
Shaq & Shump Debate If Steph Ruined The NBA + Reveal A Secret Kyrie 1v1 Story
On today's episode of The Big Podcast we welcome former NBA player Iman Shumpert. Iman shares insane 1v1 story with Kyrie, if Steph Curry ruined the NBA and much, much more. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode of The Big Podcast.00:00 Intro02:40 High Top Fade03:56 Being a Knick06:35 2016 Cavs15:51 DK segment17:30 Gametime ad18:45 1v1's with Kyrie22:00 Has Steph ruined the game?27:15 The General segment29:06 The General ad29:38 Huel ad30:40 ZipRecruiter ad31:37 Phil Jackson beef35:20 How NBA players handle Shaq's criticism?37:50 Does Steph belong in GOAT debate?42:05 JR Smith relationship44:50 Ant Edwards commercial47:20 WPS vs BPS49:40 Celebrities vs Paparazzis53:45 Shaqalicious56:40 Ending
Shaq Respond’s To Ant-Man’s Diss & Didn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On Doc Rivers w/ Baron Davis
Today on The Big Podcast we welcome former NBA player Baron Davis. Together the two dive into the NBA season, respond to Anthony Edwards and give their true thoughts on Doc Rivers. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode from The Big Podcast.00:00 Intro01:00 Anthony Edwards commercial02:08 Baron Davis joins the show04:32 When High School Baron went 1v1 with Kobe12:22 DK segment14:52 DK ad16:13 ZipRecruiter ad17:10 Playing against Shaq and Kobe19:20 Podcast with Draymond21:11 Doc to blame for Bucks struggles?26:10 ZipRecruiter segment27:06 Gametime ad28:19 Liquid Death ad29:32 NBA viewership down?39:43 KD vs Stephen A beef45:03 The best and worst coaches he's ever had48:00 1v1 Mt Rushmore50:17 David Robinson scoring title fraud53:14 Shaqalicious segment55:35 Rudy scared of Russ01:01:56 Black People Sh*t or White People Sh*t?01:08:45 Ending
2 Chainz Ranks NBA Rappers, Talks Trae Young Disrespect & Shares INSANE Stories W/ Shaq
On today's episode of The Big Podcast, we welcome 2 Chainz! Together the guys share WILD stories, rank NBA rappers, and much more! Remember to subscribe so you never miss an episode of The Big Podcast presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.Chapters:00:00 Intro03:30 Becoming a rapper or hooper?05:31 From Tity Boy to 2 Chainz07:21 Realizing they were famous11:38 DraftKings segment14:05 DraftKings ad15:02 Gametime ad16:15 Greatest NBA game 2 Chainz has ever seen courtside18:42 Halo Podcast22:03 College Park Skyhawks24:24 The General segment28:23 The General ad28:56 ZipRecruiter ad29:52 Hawks players Mt Rushmore31:06 Is Trae Young disrespected?33:33 Will the Hawks make the playoffs? (DraftKings)35:48 Someone tried to buy Shaq's sweat38:45 Best NBA rappers40:14 Changing rapping style and going independent43:00 Rapping in the streaming era46:34 ZipRecruiter segment48:23 Teaching patience51:44 Who's got the best Cybertruck?56:36 Black People Sh*t or White People Sh*t?01:09:01 Shaqalicious segment01:14:45 Bushwick Bill01:16:10 Ask Dr. O'Neal01:18:07 Ending
NBA Hall of Famer & 4x Champion, Shaquille O'Neal aka SHAQ, goes on the record from Shahookah Studios with co-host Adam Lefkoe to bring you nonstop laughter and unfiltered thoughts on sports, life, entertainment, and more. Along the way, they will be joined by a host of VIP guests for a high energy show you won't soon forget.New episodes every Thursday on YouTube at THE BIG PODCAST WITH SHAQ. This is a Playmaker & Big Podcast Network Exclusive. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.