2 Chainz Ranks NBA Rappers, Talks Trae Young Disrespect & Shares INSANE Stories W/ Shaq

On today's episode of The Big Podcast, we welcome 2 Chainz! Together the guys share WILD stories, rank NBA rappers, and much more! Chapters:00:00 Intro03:30 Becoming a rapper or hooper?05:31 From Tity Boy to 2 Chainz07:21 Realizing they were famous11:38 DraftKings segment14:05 DraftKings ad15:02 Gametime ad16:15 Greatest NBA game 2 Chainz has ever seen courtside18:42 Halo Podcast22:03 College Park Skyhawks24:24 The General segment28:23 The General ad28:56 ZipRecruiter ad29:52 Hawks players Mt Rushmore31:06 Is Trae Young disrespected?33:33 Will the Hawks make the playoffs? (DraftKings)35:48 Someone tried to buy Shaq's sweat38:45 Best NBA rappers40:14 Changing rapping style and going independent43:00 Rapping in the streaming era46:34 ZipRecruiter segment48:23 Teaching patience51:44 Who's got the best Cybertruck?56:36 Black People Sh*t or White People Sh*t?01:09:01 Shaqalicious segment01:14:45 Bushwick Bill01:16:10 Ask Dr. O'Neal01:18:07 Ending