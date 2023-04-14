Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Christianity Today
The Bulletin is a podcast for Christians seeking insights into the events, questions, and people that are shaping their world. Each episode will help Christians... More
  • Charles In Charge
    Who stopped going to church, what’s next for the SBC, and does the monarchy matter anymore? For show notes and more, click here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/5/2023
    58:56
  • Is Nature Healing?
    Fox pays Dominion and fires Tucker, Joe Biden says "Let's do it again," and CT looks to the future. For show notes and more, click here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    45:37
  • The Damage of Division
    Remembering the Holocaust with our Jewish neighbors, lamenting the present in racially divided America, and searching for faithfulness and hope in the church. For show notes and more, click here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    48:06
  • The Sands They Are A-Shifting
    Words versus mobs, reckoning with CT’s past, and weird neighbors. For show notes and more, click here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    53:42
  • Stormy Nights, Glory Days
    An arrested Trump, an abortion backlash, and a hopeful future.  For show notes and more, click here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    43:42

About The Bulletin

The Bulletin is a podcast for Christians seeking insights into the events, questions, and people that are shaping their world. Each episode will help Christians consider the intersection of faith, culture and spiritual formation. Subscribe today!

