The Bulletin is a podcast for Christians seeking insights into the events, questions, and people that are shaping their world. Each episode will help Christians... More
Charles In Charge
Who stopped going to church, what’s next for the SBC, and does the monarchy matter anymore?
5/5/2023
58:56
Is Nature Healing?
Fox pays Dominion and fires Tucker, Joe Biden says "Let's do it again," and CT looks to the future.
4/28/2023
45:37
The Damage of Division
Remembering the Holocaust with our Jewish neighbors, lamenting the present in racially divided America, and searching for faithfulness and hope in the church.
4/21/2023
48:06
The Sands They Are A-Shifting
Words versus mobs, reckoning with CT’s past, and weird neighbors.
4/14/2023
53:42
Stormy Nights, Glory Days
An arrested Trump, an abortion backlash, and a hopeful future.
